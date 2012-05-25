(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- On April 26, 2012 Standard & Poor's lowered its long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB+/A-2' from 'A/A-1' and assigned a negative outlook.

-- In our view, Spain is entering a double-dip recession that will likely trigger a large increase in the volume of problematic assets that the financial system will accumulate in 2012 and 2013, which in turn will lead banks record high credit provisions. As a result, we are revising our economic risk score to '6' from '5', a component of our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) for Spain, following the change in our assessment of economic imbalances to "very high risk" from "high risk."

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on the Kingdom of Spain at group 5 and our industry risk score at '5'. BICRA ACTION On May 25, 2012 Standard & Poor's maintained its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2) at group '5'. For the two components of the BICRA, we revised the economic risk score to '6' from '5', while maintaining the industry risk score at '5'. RATIONALE The BICRA actions follow our review of the wider implications for economic and industry risks in the Spanish banking sector after our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2) on April 26, 2012. Our revision of the economic risk score to '6' from 5 follows the change in our assessment of "economic imbalances" to "very high risk" from "high risk," as our criteria define the terms. Our views of "intermediate risk" for "economic resilience" and "credit risk in the economy" remain unchanged. Spain's correction of economic imbalances accumulated during the boom--in particular the real estate market bubble and rapid increase in private sector leverage--continues. However, we now think the impact of the correction of the economic imbalances on the banking system will be higher and more prolonged than we had previously anticipated. In our view, Spain is entering a double-dip recession. We think the deterioration in banks' asset quality will accelerate this year and next, forcing banks to book large credit charges. Provisioning will increase particularly in 2012, owing to Spain's new regulatory requirements. The banks' real estate portfolios will continue to generate the bulk of credit losses, as real estate activity remains depressed and property prices fall further. Non-real estate-related commercial books, which so far have demonstrated resilience, will also likely suffer from the recession. Deterioration in lending to individuals should be more contained, in our view. Spanish banks operate in a large and wealthy economy with low political risk. But the economy's prospects will be modest for a prolonged period, in our opinion, owing to the private sector's ongoing deleveraging, high unemployment, weak external financing conditions, and the government's focus on reducing the country's fiscal deficit and containing rising public sector debt. Spain's high private sector leverage, which peaked at 175% in 2009, increases the likelihood of higher asset quality problems in a downturn. However, we expect that the ongoing deleverage will place private sector debt on a more sustainable path once the correction phase ends. In our view, limited economic activity and risk-averse capital markets will be driving forces for the private sector deleveraging process during the next three years. Our industry risk score of '5' remains unchanged. It reflects our opinion of Spain's institutional framework and competitive dynamics as "intermediate risk" and our assessment of systemwide funding as "high risk." We acknowledge Spain's conservative regulatory framework and the regulator's efforts to financially prepare the banking system to face the downturn. At the same time, though, we think that the regulator did not prevent the build up of imbalances during the boom and that it was slow in responding to emerging signs of financial weakness in the savings bank segment to avoid escalating financial stress. In our view, the business models of Spanish banks benefit from the key role that institutions play in the intermediation of the country's savings and credit, facing negligible competition from nonbank players; the banks' strong franchises and focus on inherently stable retail banking activities; and their sound operating efficiency. We believe, however, that pressures on domestic profitability, which in our view is set to remain below its historical average over the next few years due to high provisioning, add risks to the system's competitive dynamics. We see the ongoing restructuring and consolidation of the former savings banks sector as a positive development to avoid potential future overcapacity in the system and to strengthen corporate governance and management across the board. But the process is difficult and challenging, and even more so if conducted under adverse economic and financial conditions. The Spanish financial system relies highly on foreign funding, which makes it vulnerable to episodes of turbulence in capital markets and fragile investor confidence such as the one currently prevailing. Since the summer of 2011, Spanish banks have not been able to issue unsecured debt at reasonable, affordable prices, and have only made use of a few windows of opportunity to place primarily secured debt. Our assessment of Spain's systemwide funding, however, continues to benefit from the supportive stance of the Spanish and European authorities, and in particular from the active role of the European Central Bank (ECB; unsolicited, AAA/Stable/A-1+) when liquidity became scarce. We consider that the ECB's stance has helped not only to prevent liquidity problems but also to abate pricing competition. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10). Other countries in BICRA group '5' include China, India, Colombia, Poland, Panama, Thailand, Turkey, Trinidad y Tobago, and United Arab Emirates. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- BICRA On Spain Maintained At Group '4', Nov. 9, 2011

-- BICRA On Spain Revised To Group '5' From Group '4' Following Sovereign Downgrade, Feb. 13, 2012

-- Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook Negative, April 26, 2012

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Update: May 2012, May 2, 2012 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)