(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Standard & Poor's has reviewed the wider implications for the Spanish banking sector following its recent two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). As a result, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Spain at group '5' and revised our economic risk score to '6' from '5'. -- We are affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term ratings on Spain-based bank Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA). -- We are also affirming our issue ratings on BBVA's nondeferrable subordinated debt at 'BBB' and on its Tier 1 hybrid notes at 'BB+' and removing them from CreditWatch where they were placed on April 30, 2012. -- The negative outlook on BBVA mirrors that on Spain. In addition, it reflects our view that BBVA may underperform our financial expectations, in the still fragile and uncertain global economic and financial environment, particularly in Europe and in Spain. Rating Action On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA). The outlook is negative. In accordance with our hybrid criteria, we have also affirmed our issue ratings on BBVA's nondeferrable subordinated debt at 'BBB' and on its Tier 1 hybrid notes at 'BB+' and removed them from CreditWatch where they were placed on April 30, 2012. Rationale The affirmation follows our review of the wider implications for economic and industry risks in the Spanish banking sector after our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2) on April 26, 2012. As a result of the review, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Spain at group '5', and revised our economic risk score, a component of the BICRA, to '6' from '5' (see "BICRA On Spain Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To '6' Following Sovereign Downgrade," published May 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We have also lowered our assessment of BBVA's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. We have revised our assessment of BBVA capital and earnings to "moderate" from "adequate" as our criteria define these terms, to reflect our view of the very high and more prolonged impact that the negative economic environment in Spain is having on credit conditions for banks. Our ratings on BBVA reflect our view of its 'bbb-' anchor, "strong" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "very strong" risk position, "above average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. BBVA does not qualify to be rated above the sovereign rating (Kingdom of Spain, BBB+/Negative/A-2) under our criteria on the relationship between the ratings on financial institutions and their related sovereign in the European Economic & Monetary Union (EMU, or the eurozone) (see "General Criteria: Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published June 14, 2011), owing to its material exposure to the Spanish economy. The rating on BBVA no longer benefits from the one-notch uplift over its SACP that had reflected our view of its outperformance in terms of profitability relative to peers. Our bank criteria use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning a bank an issuer credit rating. The 'bbb-' anchor draws on our BICRA methodology and our view of the weighted average economic risk in the countries where BBVA operates: Spain, other European countries, Mexico, the U.S., and Latin America. We have assessed BBVA's weighted average economic risk as close to '6' on a scale of 1-10 ('1' is the lowest risk and '10' is the highest). Our '6' economic risk score for Spain primarily reflects our view that the correction of the economic imbalances accumulated during the boom is still underway and will have a very high impact on the financial system. We expect asset quality deterioration, mostly concentrated in the real estate sector, to continue, and we believe Spanish banks' provisioning efforts will be very high. The private sector's ongoing deleveraging will constrain Spain's already weak growth prospects, in our view. With regard to industry risk, our score of '5' reflects our view of the Spanish banking sector's high reliance on foreign funding, which makes it vulnerable to ongoing turbulence in the capital markets. It also reflects our view that weakening profitability, in the context of difficult economic and financing conditions, could impair the otherwise stable competitive environment in which Spanish banks currently operate. We regard BBVA's business position as "strong." BBVA has solid franchises in almost all its markets, particularly Spain and Mexico. BBVA's wide business and geographic diversification significantly strengthens its revenues and risk profile, particularly in light of the current difficult economic environment in Spain. In 2011, about 31% of net attributable profit came from Spain, 32% from Mexico, 14% from South America, 5% from the U.S., and 18% from Eurasia. Most of the bank's revenues derive from retail and commercial banking. We believe that BBVA has a strong and well-regarded management team, with a conservative strategy and corporate culture. This has resulted in BBVA exhibiting a significantly lower risk profile in its Spanish operations than the banking system average. In our view, BBVA has a prudent expansion track record in Latin America and Eurasia. Compared with its largest European peers', BBVA's investment banking is almost entirely client-driven and amounts to less than 6% of revenues. We see BBVA's capital and earnings as "moderate," based on our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio calculation for BBVA, before diversification, of 6.2% by year-end 2013, up from a pro forma 5.4% at year-end 2010 (pro forma to incorporate both the revised economic risk score of '6' for Spain and the downgrade of Spain to 'BBB+') and our expectation of 5.7% at year-end 2011. In our view, BBVA's RAC ratio will post only limited progress in 2012, notwithstanding its strong earnings buffer. This reflects our opinion that BBVA's retained earnings in 2012 will suffer because of the large one-off credit provisions we understand the bank intends to post against its real estate exposure in Spain, which we estimate at about EUR3.9 billion before taxes. Those provisions are in response to the Spanish government's request to domestic banks to set a protection buffer against their performing and nonperforming real estate exposures in 2012. We believe that the acquisition of Spanish bank Unnim in 2012 has a minimal impact on BBVA's capital level, taking into account the benefits of the Spanish government's protection plan. Beyond 2012, we believe BBVA's internal capital generation should return to stronger levels, enabling our projected RAC ratio for BBVA to rise gradually to 6.2%. We see BBVA's quality of capital and earnings as "strong." We assess BBVA's risk position as "very strong" compared with peers. We factor in our view of BBVA's low risk appetite, both in Spain and abroad, strong and integrated risk management, tight underwriting and monitoring standards, focus on retail banking, and sound provisioning coverage that has helped the bank better absorb the impact of the downturn in Spain. Additionally, BBVA's risk position benefits from wide diversification by geography, business, and risk type. Single-name concentration is limited. BBVA's asset quality metrics in and outside Spain are generally better than average in the markets where it's present. As a result, BBVA's loss experience is stronger than the average in most of these markets. We think BBVA will likely accumulate lower credit losses than the Spanish banking system average in its Spanish real estate portfolio, in line with its track record. This is mainly due to a lower level of impaired assets compared with the system average. Under the new regulatory provision requirements in Spain, we understand BBVA will book EUR3.9 billion in one-off provisions before taxes which, we believe, would offer a buffer to absorb potential credit losses in the next few years. We anticipate that BBVA's asset quality in its key markets outside Spain will generally remain stable in 2012. We consider BBVA's funding to be "above average" and its liquidity "adequate." BBVA's funding position benefits from higher diversification in its wholesale sources than the domestic average. Moreover, BBVA has retained opportunities to access the wholesale market even during tight conditions for the Spanish banking sector in 2011 and 2012. Over the next few years, BBVA's long-term funding maturities are low compared with those of European peers. BBVA's large retail branch network provides it with a stable base of core customer deposits, accounting for 51% of total funding at 2011. BBVA's loan-to-core customer deposits ratio stood at 146% at end 2011. We note that BBVA's business model foresees that each bank subsidiary outside Spain must be self-sufficient in its sources of funding. The bank's use of funding from the European Central Bank (unsolicited AAA/Stable/A-1+) has increased since December 2011 to now stand at EUR22 billion, most of which we understand the bank is using to replace collateralized wholesale funding sources. We view BBVA's liquidity management as conservative. We consider BBVA to have "high" systemic importance in Spain, a jurisdiction we classify as "supportive" toward its banking sector. We evaluate the likelihood of extraordinary government support for BBVA as "moderately high," but do not incorporate any uplift into the ratings, given the current 'BBB+' rating on Spain. BBVA does not qualify to be rated higher than the 'BBB+' long-term sovereign rating on Spain, in accordance with our criteria. We generally cap most bank issuer credit ratings at the level of the foreign currency long-term rating on the related sovereign, reflecting our view that banks would be unlikely to survive sovereign stress. In the EMU, this cap applies to the ratings on financial institutions that have at least 40% of their assets located in the sovereign jurisdiction of domicile and that receive no external group support. In our view, Spain is BBVA's country of domicile and its main market, where the bank has about 55% of its total loans. We therefore think that BBVA would very likely be affected by the same economic factors that could cause sovereign stress in Spain, despite BBVA's broad geographic diversification. In our opinion, BBVA remains an outperformer in its peer group in terms of profitability. BBVA has a record of strong profitability during the past decade, even in the difficult environment in Spain since 2009. Our earnings buffer on BBVA has remained on average above 110 basis points (bps) in the past three years, a level that we see as strong. We expect BBVA to continue to outperform its peers, and to post an earnings buffer above 110 bps in 2012 and 2013. BBVA's earnings benefit from its geographically diversified presence in Europe, Asia, and Latin America, a lean cost structure, and a low risk appetite. Outlook The negative outlook on BBVA mirrors that on Spain. In addition, it reflects the risk that BBVA may underperform our financial projections, in the still fragile and uncertain global economic and financial environment, particularly in Europe and Spain. A lowering of the ratings on Spain would very likely lead to a similar action on BBVA, all other things being equal. A negative rating action on BBVA would also likely occur if its recurrent profitability and asset quality were to deteriorate considerably more than we currently anticipate under our base-case scenario. Any significant acquisitions--either domestic or international--that we believe could heighten BBVA's risk position and weaken its asset quality, profitability, or capital, could also have negative rating implications. An outlook revision to stable would hinge on a similar action on Spain and on pronounced improvement of the country's economic environment. We see this scenario as unlikely in the next 12-18 months. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 SACP bbb+ Anchor bbb- Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Very strong (+2) Funding and Liquidity Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support -1 Additional Factors +1 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)