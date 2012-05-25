(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We have reviewed the wider implications for the Spanish banking sector following our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). As a result, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Spain at group '5', but revised our economic risk score to '6' from '5'. -- We are affirming our 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term ratings on Spain-based Banco Santander S.A. (Santander) and its core subsidiary Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. (Banesto), our 'BBB+/A-2' ratings on "highly strategic" subsidiary Santander Consumer Finance S.A. (SCF), and our 'BB/B' ratings on "highly strategic" subsidiary Banco Santander Totta S.A. -- We are also affirming our 'BBB+' ratings on subordinated debt, and our 'BBB-' ratings on hybrids issued by Santander and Banesto, and taking them off CreditWatch negative. We are also affirming our 'BBB' ratings on SCF's subordinated debt and removing them from CreditWatch negative. -- The negative outlooks mirror that on Spain and reflect the possibility of a downgrade if the sovereign were to be downgraded. Rating Action On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-/A-2' counterparty credit ratings on Spain-based Banco Santander S.A. (Santander) and its core subsidiary Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. (Banesto). The outlooks are negative. We also affirmed our issue ratings on the subordinated debt and hybrid instruments issued or guaranteed by the two banks at 'BBB+' and 'BBB-', respectively, and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on April 30, 2012. At the same time we affirmed the 'BBB+/A-2' counterparty credit and senior debt ratings of "highly strategic" subsidiary Santander Consumer Finance S.A. (SCF), one notch below those of its parent. The outlook is negative. We affirmed the 'BBB' issue ratings on SCF's subordinated debt and removed them from CreditWatch negative. We also affirmed the 'BB/B' ratings on Santander's Portuguese subsidiary, Banco Santander Totta S.A., which we cap at the sovereign ratings on the Republic of Portugal (BB/Negative/B). Rationale The affirmation follows our review of the wider implications for economic and industry risks in the Spanish banking sector after our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2) on April 26, 2012. As a result of the review, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Spain at group '5', and revised our economic risk score, a component of the BICRA, to '6' from '5' (see "BICRA On Spain Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To '6' Following Sovereign Downgrade," published May 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). As a consequence, we revised downward Santander's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'a-' from 'a', although this had no impact on the bank's issuer credit rating (ICR), as both the ICR and SACP are now at the same level. It also had no impact on the ratings on Santander's subordinated debt and hybrids, which are already one notch and three notches, respectively, below Santander's SACP, in accordance with our hybrid criteria. Our revision of Santander's SACP to 'a-' resulted from our revision of Santander's anchor to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'. Also reflecting our view of the very high and more prolonged impact that the negative economic environment in Spain is having on credit conditions for banks, we revised our assessment of the bank's capital and earnings to "moderate" from "adequate." This results from the impact of our revision of our view of Spain's economic risk on our calculation of Santander's current and future risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio. We estimate that the RAC will stay below 7% over the next 12-18 months, leading us to consider capital and earnings as "moderate." We have also revised our assessment of Santander's risk position to "very strong" from "strong" to reflect our view of the significant benefits derived from Santander's wide geographic diversification, which are not captured by our RAC ratio before diversification, particularly after the impact of the revision of our views on economic risk in Spain. Our ratings on Santander reflect our view of its 'bbb-' anchor, "very strong" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "very strong" risk position, "above average" funding and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define the terms. Unlike other global banks, Santander does not benefit from any ratings uplift over its SACP, based on our view of the likelihood of the bank receiving government support in a crisis. This is despite our opinion that Santander has "high" systemic importance in Spain, which we classify as "supportive" toward its banking sector. The ratings on Santander are constrained by our view of Spain's creditworthiness, because the sovereign's long term-ratings are below Santander's SACP. The ratings on Santander are one notch higher than those on Spain because we believe Santander's wide geographic diversification and limited exposure to Spain measured in percentage terms over total assets, and its strong financial profile, provide the bank with the necessary flexibility to be able to absorb the stress associated with a hypothetical sovereign default scenario in Spain. We also continue to believe that Santander is a sustained and projected outperformer compared with its peer group, and we therefore incorporate a one-notch uplift over its SACP. Under our bank criteria we use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning a bank an ICR. Our anchor for Santander is 'bbb-', in common with banks operating primarily in Spain, and results from our view of the economic risk of the main countries where Santander has operations, and the industry risk in Spain, where the bank is legally incorporated and primarily regulated. Following our revision of Spain's economic risk score to '6', the average economic risk for the bank has moved closer to '5' from the previous '4'. With regard to industry risk, our score of '5' reflects our view of the Spanish banking sector's high reliance on foreign funding, which makes it vulnerable to ongoing turbulence in the capital markets. It also reflects our view that weakening profitability, in the context of difficult economic and financing conditions, could impair the otherwise stable competitive environment in which Spanish banks operate. In our view, Santander benefits from a very strong business profile, which places it in a good position to withstand the challenges posed by an adverse operating environment, as demonstrated in the recent past. As the result of an intensive expansion strategy over the past two decades Santander is today viewed as one of the most geographically diversified banks in the world, enjoying strong market positions in most of the markets where it operates. Its presence in countries that have been little affected by the recent downturn, and its focus on retail banking, have significantly contributed to the stability of the group's performance, in our opinion. We see that Santander benefits from a clear strategy and a strong management team, which have led the successful transformation of the bank over the past decades. The group's proven appetite for acquisitions, however, adds risk. Our assessment of Santander's capital and earnings as "moderate" reflects our expectation that the bank's RAC ratio before diversification will reach 6.5% by the end of 2013 through organic earnings generation, a level below the 7% threshold that would allow us to qualify its capital as adequate. This is primarily due to a 6% increase in our calculation of risk-weighted assets for the bank, and therefore a 40 basis point (bps) decrease in our calculation of the pro forma RAC ratio at the end 2010, which stands at 5.3%, caused by our revision of Spain's economic risk score to '6'. We have also incorporated into our forecast our expectation of lower than expected 2012 earnings as the bank recognizes an extraordinary provision of about EUR2.7 billion to comply with the new provisioning requirements of the recently published Royal Decree 18/2012. We continue to believe, however, that Santander has strong financial flexibility and the ability to generate capital by other means than earnings retention, such as divesting noncore assets, giving entrance to minority shareholders in some of its subsidiaries, or issuing hybrid instruments, for example. Quality of capital is strong, and we expect the weight of hybrid instruments in the capital mix to be modest at the end 2012, accounting for just 9% of our forecast RAC measure, once the mandatory convertible securities issued in 2007 convert into share capital. Our assessment of Santander's risk position as "very strong" reflects our view of the significant benefits derived from Santander's wide geographic diversification, which are not captured by our RAC ratio before diversification. Santander's asset quality track record is also better than banking industry averages in all the main markets where it operates. In our opinion, the group benefits from strong, centralized risk management, conservative underwriting standards, and closely monitored risks. Given the nature of its business, we see the bank as being mostly exposed to credit risk. In addition to enjoying wide geographic diversification, we consider that Santander's loan book has good diversification by client and exposure, and single name concentration is limited. The bank does not have the complexity of other large banking groups, despite its large size. We also believe that Santander's business model, which is consistent across its network, and its organizational structure, facilitate good management. Funding is "above average" compared with domestic peers and liquidity is "adequate," in our view. Customer deposits are the bank's main funding source. Santander has a well-recognized brand name, solid market positions in several countries, and a strong financial profile which makes it an attractive bank for depositors. The bank operates abroad through subsidiaries that are managed to be independent from the parent for funding purposes. Santander has demonstrated its ability to access capital markets for funding, even in turbulent times. The bank's amount of outstanding borrowings in capital markets is, we believe, manageable and well diversified by instrument and investor type, and primarily long term. Debt maturities are widespread over several years, minimizing refinancing risks. Dependence on central bank financing is limited, with only the U.K. and Portuguese operations resorting to it. Santander's liquidity position is sound, in our opinion. In recent years, the bank has placed more debt than it required to refinance maturing debt and finance growth, thereby strengthening its liquidity cushions in the form of cash, interbank deposits, and a liquid securities portfolio. At the end of 2011 broad liquid assets exceeded the group's short term wholesale funding. Outlook The negative outlook on our ratings on Santander reflects that on our ratings on Spain. We would consider downgrading Santander if we downgraded Spain because we consider Santander to have "moderate" exposure to Spain's country risk. Under our criteria we consider a bank to have "moderate" exposure when the percentage of assets concentrated in its jurisdiction is between 20%-39%. In such cases, for EU based institutions, our criteria limit the potential difference between the long-term rating on the bank and the foreign currency long-term rating of its country of domicile, for as long as the rating of the country is 'B' or higher, at no more than one notch. All other things being equal, a negative rating action on Spain would have a direct negative impact on the ratings on Santander and some of its subsidiaries. Similarly, all other things being equal, a revision of the outlook on the long-term rating on Spain to stable will likely trigger a similar outlook revision for the bank. For the ratings to be affected by a revision of our SACP on Santander the SACP revision would have to be higher than one notch, or we would have to stop giving credit to the bank's strong profitability track record compared with peers, which is reflected in a one-notch ratings uplift over the SACP. We might consider revising Santander's SACP if we perceived an increase in the economic risks of the countries where it operates or in the industry risks facing Spain's banking industry, if Santander underperformed our profitability, capital, or asset quality expectations in the still-fragile economic and financial environment, or if it made an acquisition that we believed undermined its financials or significantly increased its risk profile. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating A- SACP a- Anchor bbb- Business Position Very strong (+2) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Very Strong (+2) Funding and Liquidity Above average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support -1 Additional Factors 1 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- General Criteria: Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011 -- BICRA On Spain Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To '6' Following Sovereign Downgrade, May 25, 2012 -- Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Spain Banking Sector Review, May 25, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Banco Santander S.A. Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 Senior Unsecured A- Banco Santander S.A. Certificate Of Deposit A-/A-2 Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. Certificate Of Deposit A-/A-2 Banco Santander Totta S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BB/Negative/B Certificate Of Deposit BB/B Santander Consumer Finance, S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 Certificate Of Deposit BBB+/A-2 Banco Santander S.A. Commercial Paper A-2 BCH North American Capital Corp. Commercial Paper* A-2 BST International Bank, Inc. Preference Stock(4) B Banco Santander Totta S.A. Senior Unsecured BB Subordinated B+ Banesto (DE) Inc. Commercial Paper(4)* A-2 Banesto Financial Products PLC Senior Unsecured(4)* A- Commercial Paper(4)* A-2 Banesto Issuances Ltd. Commercial Paper(4)* A-2 Santander Central Hispano Finance (Delaware) Inc. Commercial Paper* A-2 Santander Central Hispano International Ltd. Senior Unsecured* A- Commercial Paper* A-2 Santander Commercial Paper, S.A. Unipersonal Commercial Paper* A-2 Santander Consumer Finance, S.A. Senior Unsecured BBB+ Commercial Paper A-2 Santander International Debt, S.A. Unipersonal Senior Unsecured* A- Santander U.S. Debt S.A. Unipersonal Senior Unsecured* A- Totta & Acores Financing Ltd. Preference Stock(4) B Totta Ireland PLC Commercial Paper(4) B Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Banco Santander S.A. Subordinated BBB+ BBB+/Watch Neg Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. Preferred Stock BBB- BBB-/Watch Neg Banesto Banco de Emisiones S.A. Subordinated(4)* BBB+ BBB+/Watch Neg Santander Central Hispano Issuances Ltd. Subordinated* BBB+ BBB+/Watch Neg Santander Consumer Finance, S.A. Subordinated BBB BBB/Watch Neg Santander Finance Capital S.A. Unipersonal Preferred Stock* BBB- BBB-/Watch Neg Santander Finance Preferred S.A. Unipersonal Preferred Stock* BBB- BBB-/Watch Neg Santander International Debt, S.A. Unipersonal Subordinated* BBB+ BBB+/Watch Neg Santander International Preferred S.A. Unipersonal Preferred Stock * BBB- BBB-/Watch Neg Santander Issuances S.A. Unipersonal Subordinated* BBB+ BBB+/Watch Neg * Guaranteed by Banco Santander S.A. (4) Guaranteed by Banco Santander Totta S.A. (4)* Guaranteed by Banco Espanol De Credito S.A. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Alternatively, call one of the following Standard & Poor's numbers: Client Support Europe (44) 20-7176-7176; London Press Office (44) 20-7176-3605; Paris (33) 1-4420-6708; Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-225; Stockholm (46) 8-440-5914; or Moscow 7 (495) 783-4009. Primary Credit Analyst: Elena Iparraguirre, Madrid (34) 91-389-6963; elena_iparraguirre@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Angela Cruz, Madrid (34) 91-389-6945; angela_cruz@standardandpoors.com Additional Contact: Financial Institutions Ratings Europe; FIG_Europe@standardandpoors.com No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages. Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information. If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services, please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280; PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758 EOTMARKER [log off] [home page] © Reuters Limited 2012 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1) << back Transmission history : 1 alert filed Time USN User Headline 25/05/2012 WNA8 WE S&P AFFIRMS RTGS ON SANTANDER AND SOME 12:54:30 82 SCRIP SUBSIDS AFTER REVIEW Overview -- We have reviewed the wider implications for the Spanish banking sector following our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). As a result, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Spain at group '5', but revised our economic risk score to '6' from '5'. -- We are affirming our 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term ratings on Spain-based Banco Santander S.A. (Santander) and its core subsidiary Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. (Banesto), our 'BBB+/A-2' ratings on "highly strategic" subsidiary Santander Consumer Finance S.A. (SCF), and our 'BB/B' ratings on "highly strategic" subsidiary Banco Santander Totta S.A. -- We are also affirming our 'BBB+' ratings on subordinated debt, and our 'BBB-' ratings on hybrids issued by Santander and Banesto, and taking them off CreditWatch negative. We are also affirming our 'BBB' ratings on SCF's subordinated debt and removing them from CreditWatch negative. -- The negative outlooks mirror that on Spain and reflect the possibility of a downgrade if the sovereign were to be downgraded. Rating Action On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-/A-2' counterparty credit ratings on Spain-based Banco Santander S.A. (Santander) and its core subsidiary Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. (Banesto). The outlooks are negative. We also affirmed our issue ratings on the subordinated debt and hybrid instruments issued or guaranteed by the two banks at 'BBB+' and 'BBB-', respectively, and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on April 30, 2012. At the same time we affirmed the 'BBB+/A-2' counterparty credit and senior debt ratings of "highly strategic" subsidiary Santander Consumer Finance S.A. (SCF), one notch below those of its parent. The outlook is negative. We affirmed the 'BBB' issue ratings on SCF's subordinated debt and removed them from CreditWatch negative. We also affirmed the 'BB/B' ratings on Santander's Portuguese subsidiary, Banco Santander Totta S.A., which we cap at the sovereign ratings on the Republic of Portugal (BB/Negative/B). Rationale The affirmation follows our review of the wider implications for economic and industry risks in the Spanish banking sector after our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2) on April 26, 2012. As a result of the review, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Spain at group '5', and revised our economic risk score, a component of the BICRA, to '6' from '5' (see "BICRA On Spain Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To '6' Following Sovereign Downgrade," published May 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). As a consequence, we revised downward Santander's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'a-' from 'a', although this had no impact on the bank's issuer credit rating (ICR), as both the ICR and SACP are now at the same level. It also had no impact on the ratings on Santander's subordinated debt and hybrids, which are already one notch and three notches, respectively, below Santander's SACP, in accordance with our hybrid criteria. Our revision of Santander's SACP to 'a-' resulted from our revision of Santander's anchor to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'. Also reflecting our view of the very high and more prolonged impact that the negative economic environment in Spain is having on credit conditions for banks, we revised our assessment of the bank's capital and earnings to "moderate" from "adequate." This results from the impact of our revision of our view of Spain's economic risk on our calculation of Santander's current and future risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio. We estimate that the RAC will stay below 7% over the next 12-18 months, leading us to consider capital and earnings as "moderate." We have also revised our assessment of Santander's risk position to "very strong" from "strong" to reflect our view of the significant benefits derived from Santander's wide geographic diversification, which are not captured by our RAC ratio before diversification, particularly after the impact of the revision of our views on economic risk in Spain. Our ratings on Santander reflect our view of its 'bbb-' anchor, "very strong" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "very strong" risk position, "above average" funding and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define the terms. Unlike other global banks, Santander does not benefit from any ratings uplift over its SACP, based on our view of the likelihood of the bank receiving government support in a crisis. This is despite our opinion that Santander has "high" systemic importance in Spain, which we classify as "supportive" toward its banking sector. The ratings on Santander are constrained by our view of Spain's creditworthiness, because the sovereign's long term-ratings are below Santander's SACP. The ratings on Santander are one notch higher than those on Spain because we believe Santander's wide geographic diversification and limited exposure to Spain measured in percentage terms over total assets, and its strong financial profile, provide the bank with the necessary flexibility to be able to absorb the stress associated with a hypothetical sovereign default scenario in Spain. We also continue to believe that Santander is a sustained and projected outperformer compared with its peer group, and we therefore incorporate a one-notch uplift over its SACP. Under our bank criteria we use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning a bank an ICR. Our anchor for Santander is 'bbb-', in common with banks operating primarily in Spain, and results from our view of the economic risk of the main countries where Santander has operations, and the industry risk in Spain, where the bank is legally incorporated and primarily regulated. Following our revision of Spain's economic risk score to '6', the average economic risk for the bank has moved closer to '5' from the previous '4'. With regard to industry risk, our score of '5' reflects our view of the Spanish banking sector's high reliance on foreign funding, which makes it vulnerable to ongoing turbulence in the capital markets. It also reflects our view that weakening profitability, in the context of difficult economic and financing conditions, could impair the otherwise stable competitive environment in which Spanish banks operate. In our view, Santander benefits from a very strong business profile, which places it in a good position to withstand the challenges posed by an adverse operating environment, as demonstrated in the recent past. As the result of an intensive expansion strategy over the past two decades Santander is today viewed as one of the most geographically diversified banks in the world, enjoying strong market positions in most of the markets where it operates. Its presence in countries that have been little affected by the recent downturn, and its focus on retail banking, have significantly contributed to the stability of the group's performance, in our opinion. We see that Santander benefits from a clear strategy and a strong management team, which have led the successful transformation of the bank over the past decades. The group's proven appetite for acquisitions, however, adds risk. Our assessment of Santander's capital and earnings as "moderate" reflects our expectation that the bank's RAC ratio before diversification will reach 6.5% by the end of 2013 through organic earnings generation, a level below the 7% threshold that would allow us to qualify its capital as adequate. This is primarily due to a 6% increase in our calculation of risk-weighted assets for the bank, and therefore a 40 basis point (bps) decrease in our calculation of the pro forma RAC ratio at the end 2010, which stands at 5.3%, caused by our revision of Spain's economic risk score to '6'. We have also incorporated into our forecast our expectation of lower than expected 2012 earnings as the bank recognizes an extraordinary provision of about EUR2.7 billion to comply with the new provisioning requirements of the recently published Royal Decree 18/2012. We continue to believe, however, that Santander has strong financial flexibility and the ability to generate capital by other means than earnings retention, such as divesting noncore assets, giving entrance to minority shareholders in some of its subsidiaries, or issuing hybrid instruments, for example. Quality of capital is strong, and we expect the weight of hybrid instruments in the capital mix to be modest at the end 2012, accounting for just 9% of our forecast RAC measure, once the mandatory convertible securities issued in 2007 convert into share capital. Our assessment of Santander's risk position as "very strong" reflects our view of the significant benefits derived from Santander's wide geographic diversification, which are not captured by our RAC ratio before diversification. Santander's asset quality track record is also better than banking industry averages in all the main markets where it operates. In our opinion, the group benefits from strong, centralized risk management, conservative underwriting standards, and closely monitored risks. Given the nature of its business, we see the bank as being mostly exposed to credit risk. In addition to enjoying wide geographic diversification, we consider that Santander's loan book has good diversification by client and exposure, and single name concentration is limited. The bank does not have the complexity of other large banking groups, despite its large size. We also believe that Santander's business model, which is consistent across its network, and its organizational structure, facilitate good management. Funding is "above average" compared with domestic peers and liquidity is "adequate," in our view. Customer deposits are the bank's main funding source. Santander has a well-recognized brand name, solid market positions in several countries, and a strong financial profile which makes it an attractive bank for depositors. The bank operates abroad through subsidiaries that are managed to be independent from the parent for funding purposes. Santander has demonstrated its ability to access capital markets for funding, even in turbulent times. The bank's amount of outstanding borrowings in capital markets is, we believe, manageable and well diversified by instrument and investor type, and primarily long term. Debt maturities are widespread over several years, minimizing refinancing risks. Dependence on central bank financing is limited, with only the U.K. and Portuguese operations resorting to it. Santander's liquidity position is sound, in our opinion. In recent years, the bank has placed more debt than it required to refinance maturing debt and finance growth, thereby strengthening its liquidity cushions in the form of cash, interbank deposits, and a liquid securities portfolio. At the end of 2011 broad liquid assets exceeded the group's short term wholesale funding. Outlook The negative outlook on our ratings on Santander reflects that on our ratings on Spain. We would consider downgrading Santander if we downgraded Spain because we consider Santander to have "moderate" exposure to Spain's country risk. Under our criteria we consider a bank to have "moderate" exposure when the percentage of assets concentrated in its jurisdiction is between 20%-39%. In such cases, for EU based institutions, our criteria limit the potential difference between the long-term rating on the bank and the foreign currency long-term rating of its country of domicile, for as long as the rating of the country is 'B' or higher, at no more than one notch. All other things being equal, a negative rating action on Spain would have a direct negative impact on the ratings on Santander and some of its subsidiaries. Similarly, all other things being equal, a revision of the outlook on the long-term rating on Spain to stable will likely trigger a similar outlook revision for the bank. For the ratings to be affected by a revision of our SACP on Santander the SACP revision would have to be higher than one notch, or we would have to stop giving credit to the bank's strong profitability track record compared with peers, which is reflected in a one-notch ratings uplift over the SACP. We might consider revising Santander's SACP if we perceived an increase in the economic risks of the countries where it operates or in the industry risks facing Spain's banking industry, if Santander underperformed our profitability, capital, or asset quality expectations in the still-fragile economic and financial environment, or if it made an acquisition that we believed undermined its financials or significantly increased its risk profile. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating A- SACP a- Anchor bbb- Business Position Very strong (+2) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Very Strong (+2) Funding and Liquidity Above average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support -1 Additional Factors 1 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- General Criteria: Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011 -- BICRA On Spain Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To '6' Following Sovereign Downgrade, May 25, 2012 -- Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Spain Banking Sector Review, May 25, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Banco Santander S.A. Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 Senior Unsecured A- Banco Santander S.A. Certificate Of Deposit A-/A-2 Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. Certificate Of Deposit A-/A-2 Banco Santander Totta S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BB/Negative/B Certificate Of Deposit BB/B Santander Consumer Finance, S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 Certificate Of Deposit BBB+/A-2 Banco Santander S.A. Commercial Paper A-2 BCH North American Capital Corp. Commercial Paper* A-2 BST International Bank, Inc. Preference Stock(4) B Banco Santander Totta S.A. Senior Unsecured BB Subordinated B+ Banesto (DE) Inc. Commercial Paper(4)* A-2 Banesto Financial Products PLC Senior Unsecured(4)* A- Commercial Paper(4)* A-2 Banesto Issuances Ltd. Commercial Paper(4)* A-2 Santander Central Hispano Finance (Delaware) Inc. Commercial Paper* A-2 Santander Central Hispano International Ltd. Senior Unsecured* A- Commercial Paper* A-2 Santander Commercial Paper, S.A. Unipersonal Commercial Paper* A-2 Santander Consumer Finance, S.A. Senior Unsecured BBB+ Commercial Paper A-2 Santander International Debt, S.A. Unipersonal Senior Unsecured* A- Santander U.S. Debt S.A. Unipersonal Senior Unsecured* A- Totta & Acores Financing Ltd. Preference Stock(4) B Totta Ireland PLC Commercial Paper(4) B Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Banco Santander S.A. Subordinated BBB+ BBB+/Watch Neg Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. Preferred Stock BBB- BBB-/Watch Neg Banesto Banco de Emisiones S.A. Subordinated(4)* BBB+ BBB+/Watch Neg Santander Central Hispano Issuances Ltd. Subordinated* BBB+ BBB+/Watch Neg Santander Consumer Finance, S.A. Subordinated BBB BBB/Watch Neg Santander Finance Capital S.A. Unipersonal Preferred Stock* BBB- BBB-/Watch Neg Santander Finance Preferred S.A. Unipersonal Preferred Stock* BBB- BBB-/Watch Neg Santander International Debt, S.A. Unipersonal Subordinated* BBB+ BBB+/Watch Neg Santander International Preferred S.A. Unipersonal Preferred Stock * BBB- BBB-/Watch Neg Santander Issuances S.A. Unipersonal Subordinated* BBB+ BBB+/Watch Neg * Guaranteed by Banco Santander S.A. (4) Guaranteed by Banco Santander Totta S.A. (4)* Guaranteed by Banco Espanol De Credito S.A. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Alternatively, call one of the following Standard & Poor's numbers: Client Support Europe (44) 20-7176-7176; London Press Office (44) 20-7176-3605; Paris (33) 1-4420-6708; Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-225; Stockholm (46) 8-440-5914; or Moscow 7 (495) 783-4009. Primary Credit Analyst: Elena Iparraguirre, Madrid (34) 91-389-6963; elena_iparraguirre@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Angela Cruz, Madrid (34) 91-389-6945; angela_cruz@standardandpoors.com Additional Contact: Financial Institutions Ratings Europe; FIG_Europe@standardandpoors.com No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages. Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information. If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services, please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280; PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758 NORMAL RATINGS Banco Santander SA BSTNF.PK SANq.L STD S&P Affirms Rtgs On Santander And Some Subsids After Review Banco Santander SA Banco Santander SAN.MC EUR 92985909309 1.41408 INDEX .STOXX Dow Jones STOXX 600 INDEX .SX7P Dow Jones STOXX Bank INDEX .DJGTE Dow Jones Global Titans 50 INDEX .IBEX IBEX 35 ES E BANK ES BANK BNK yes (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)