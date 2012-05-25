(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We have reviewed the wider implications for the Spanish banking sector
following our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2).
As a result, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
on Spain at group '5', but revised our economic risk score to '6' from '5'.
-- We are affirming our 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term ratings on
Spain-based Banco Santander S.A. (Santander) and its core subsidiary
Banco
Espanol de Credito S.A. (Banesto), our 'BBB+/A-2' ratings on "highly
strategic" subsidiary Santander Consumer Finance S.A. (SCF), and our 'BB/B'
ratings on "highly strategic" subsidiary Banco Santander Totta S.A.
-- We are also affirming our 'BBB+' ratings on subordinated debt, and our
'BBB-' ratings on hybrids issued by Santander and Banesto, and taking them off
CreditWatch negative. We are also affirming our 'BBB' ratings on SCF's
subordinated debt and removing them from CreditWatch negative.
-- The negative outlooks mirror that on Spain and reflect the possibility
of a downgrade if the sovereign were to be downgraded.
Rating Action
On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-/A-2'
counterparty credit ratings on Spain-based Banco Santander S.A. (Santander)
and its core subsidiary Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. (Banesto). The outlooks
are negative. We also affirmed our issue ratings on the subordinated debt and
hybrid instruments issued or guaranteed by the two banks at 'BBB+' and 'BBB-',
respectively, and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications,
where we placed them on April 30, 2012.
At the same time we affirmed the 'BBB+/A-2' counterparty credit and senior
debt ratings of "highly strategic" subsidiary Santander Consumer Finance S.A.
(SCF), one notch below those of its parent. The outlook is negative. We
affirmed the 'BBB' issue ratings on SCF's subordinated debt and removed them
from CreditWatch negative.
We also affirmed the 'BB/B' ratings on Santander's Portuguese subsidiary,
Banco Santander Totta S.A., which we cap at the sovereign ratings on the
Republic of Portugal (BB/Negative/B).
Rationale
The affirmation follows our review of the wider implications for economic and
industry risks in the Spanish banking sector after our two-notch downgrade of
the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2) on April 26, 2012. As a result of the
review, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
(BICRA) on Spain at group '5', and revised our economic risk score, a
component of the BICRA, to '6' from '5' (see "BICRA On Spain Maintained At
Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To '6' Following Sovereign Downgrade,"
published May 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
As a consequence, we revised downward Santander's stand-alone credit profile
(SACP) to 'a-' from 'a', although this had no impact on the bank's issuer
credit rating (ICR), as both the ICR and SACP are now at the same level. It
also had no impact on the ratings on Santander's subordinated debt and
hybrids, which are already one notch and three notches, respectively, below
Santander's SACP, in accordance with our hybrid criteria.
Our revision of Santander's SACP to 'a-' resulted from our revision of
Santander's anchor to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'. Also reflecting our view of the very
high and more prolonged impact that the negative economic environment in Spain
is having on credit conditions for banks, we revised our assessment of the
bank's capital and earnings to "moderate" from "adequate." This results from
the impact of our revision of our view of Spain's economic risk on our
calculation of Santander's current and future risk-adjusted capital (RAC)
ratio. We estimate that the RAC will stay below 7% over the next 12-18 months,
leading us to consider capital and earnings as "moderate."
We have also revised our assessment of Santander's risk position to "very
strong" from "strong" to reflect our view of the significant benefits derived
from Santander's wide geographic diversification, which are not captured by
our RAC ratio before diversification, particularly after the impact of the
revision of our views on economic risk in Spain.
Our ratings on Santander reflect our view of its 'bbb-' anchor, "very strong"
business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "very strong" risk
position, "above average" funding and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria
define the terms. Unlike other global banks, Santander does not benefit from
any ratings uplift over its SACP, based on our view of the likelihood of the
bank receiving government support in a crisis. This is despite our opinion
that Santander has "high" systemic importance in Spain, which we classify as
"supportive" toward its banking sector. The ratings on Santander are
constrained by our view of Spain's creditworthiness, because the sovereign's
long term-ratings are below Santander's SACP. The ratings on Santander are one
notch higher than those on Spain because we believe Santander's wide
geographic diversification and limited exposure to Spain measured in
percentage terms over total assets, and its strong financial profile, provide
the bank with the necessary flexibility to be able to absorb the stress
associated with a hypothetical sovereign default scenario in Spain.
We also continue to believe that Santander is a sustained and projected
outperformer compared with its peer group, and we therefore incorporate a
one-notch uplift over its SACP.
Under our bank criteria we use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk
scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning a bank an
ICR. Our anchor for Santander is 'bbb-', in common with banks operating
primarily in Spain, and results from our view of the economic risk of the main
countries where Santander has operations, and the industry risk in Spain,
where the bank is legally incorporated and primarily regulated. Following our
revision of Spain's economic risk score to '6', the average economic risk for
the bank has moved closer to '5' from the previous '4'. With regard to
industry risk, our score of '5' reflects our view of the Spanish banking
sector's high reliance on foreign funding, which makes it vulnerable to
ongoing turbulence in the capital markets. It also reflects our view that
weakening profitability, in the context of difficult economic and financing
conditions, could impair the otherwise stable competitive environment in which
Spanish banks operate.
In our view, Santander benefits from a very strong business profile, which
places it in a good position to withstand the challenges posed by an adverse
operating environment, as demonstrated in the recent past. As the result of an
intensive expansion strategy over the past two decades Santander is today
viewed as one of the most geographically diversified banks in the world,
enjoying strong market positions in most of the markets where it operates. Its
presence in countries that have been little affected by the recent downturn,
and its focus on retail banking, have significantly contributed to the
stability of the group's performance, in our opinion. We see that Santander
benefits from a clear strategy and a strong management team, which have led
the successful transformation of the bank over the past decades. The group's
proven appetite for acquisitions, however, adds risk.
Our assessment of Santander's capital and earnings as "moderate" reflects our
expectation that the bank's RAC ratio before diversification will reach 6.5%
by the end of 2013 through organic earnings generation, a level below the 7%
threshold that would allow us to qualify its capital as adequate. This is
primarily due to a 6% increase in our calculation of risk-weighted assets for
the bank, and therefore a 40 basis point (bps) decrease in our calculation of
the pro forma RAC ratio at the end 2010, which stands at 5.3%, caused by our
revision of Spain's economic risk score to '6'. We have also incorporated into
our forecast our expectation of lower than expected 2012 earnings as the bank
recognizes an extraordinary provision of about EUR2.7 billion to comply with the
new provisioning requirements of the recently published Royal Decree 18/2012.
We continue to believe, however, that Santander has strong financial
flexibility and the ability to generate capital by other means than earnings
retention, such as divesting noncore assets, giving entrance to minority
shareholders in some of its subsidiaries, or issuing hybrid instruments, for
example. Quality of capital is strong, and we expect the weight of hybrid
instruments in the capital mix to be modest at the end 2012, accounting for
just 9% of our forecast RAC measure, once the mandatory convertible securities
issued in 2007 convert into share capital.
Our assessment of Santander's risk position as "very strong" reflects our view
of the significant benefits derived from Santander's wide geographic
diversification, which are not captured by our RAC ratio before
diversification. Santander's asset quality track record is also better than
banking industry averages in all the main markets where it operates. In our
opinion, the group benefits from strong, centralized risk management,
conservative underwriting standards, and closely monitored risks. Given the
nature of its business, we see the bank as being mostly exposed to credit
risk. In addition to enjoying wide geographic diversification, we consider
that Santander's loan book has good diversification by client and exposure,
and single name concentration is limited. The bank does not have the
complexity of other large banking groups, despite its large size. We also
believe that Santander's business model, which is consistent across its
network, and its organizational structure, facilitate good management.
Funding is "above average" compared with domestic peers and liquidity is
"adequate," in our view. Customer deposits are the bank's main funding source.
Santander has a well-recognized brand name, solid market positions in several
countries, and a strong financial profile which makes it an attractive bank
for depositors. The bank operates abroad through subsidiaries that are managed
to be independent from the parent for funding purposes. Santander has
demonstrated its ability to access capital markets for funding, even in
turbulent times. The bank's amount of outstanding borrowings in capital
markets is, we believe, manageable and well diversified by instrument and
investor type, and primarily long term. Debt maturities are widespread over
several years, minimizing refinancing risks. Dependence on central bank
financing is limited, with only the U.K. and Portuguese operations resorting
to it.
Santander's liquidity position is sound, in our opinion. In recent years, the
bank has placed more debt than it required to refinance maturing debt and
finance growth, thereby strengthening its liquidity cushions in the form of
cash, interbank deposits, and a liquid securities portfolio. At the end of
2011 broad liquid assets exceeded the group's short term wholesale funding.
Outlook
The negative outlook on our ratings on Santander reflects that on our ratings
on Spain.
We would consider downgrading Santander if we downgraded Spain because we
consider Santander to have "moderate" exposure to Spain's country risk. Under
our criteria we consider a bank to have "moderate" exposure when the
percentage of assets concentrated in its jurisdiction is between 20%-39%. In
such cases, for EU based institutions, our criteria limit the potential
difference between the long-term rating on the bank and the foreign currency
long-term rating of its country of domicile, for as long as the rating of the
country is 'B' or higher, at no more than one notch.
All other things being equal, a negative rating action on Spain would have a
direct negative impact on the ratings on Santander and some of its
subsidiaries. Similarly, all other things being equal, a revision of the
outlook on the long-term rating on Spain to stable will likely trigger a
similar outlook revision for the bank.
For the ratings to be affected by a revision of our SACP on Santander the SACP
revision would have to be higher than one notch, or we would have to stop
giving credit to the bank's strong profitability track record compared with
peers, which is reflected in a one-notch ratings uplift over the SACP. We
might consider revising Santander's SACP if we perceived an increase in the
economic risks of the countries where it operates or in the industry risks
facing Spain's banking industry, if Santander underperformed our
profitability, capital, or asset quality expectations in the still-fragile
economic and financial environment, or if it made an acquisition that we
believed undermined its financials or significantly increased its risk profile.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A-
SACP a-
Anchor bbb-
Business Position Very strong (+2)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Very Strong (+2)
Funding and Liquidity Above average and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support -1
Additional Factors 1
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Banco Santander S.A.
Banco Espanol de Credito S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2
Senior Unsecured A-
Banco Santander S.A.
Certificate Of Deposit A-/A-2
Banco Espanol de Credito S.A.
Certificate Of Deposit A-/A-2
Banco Santander Totta S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating BB/Negative/B
Certificate Of Deposit BB/B
Santander Consumer Finance, S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2
Certificate Of Deposit BBB+/A-2
Banco Santander S.A.
Commercial Paper A-2
BCH North American Capital Corp.
Commercial Paper* A-2
BST International Bank, Inc.
Preference Stock(4) B
Banco Santander Totta S.A.
Senior Unsecured BB
Subordinated B+
Banesto (DE) Inc.
Commercial Paper(4)* A-2
Banesto Financial Products PLC
Senior Unsecured(4)* A-
Commercial Paper(4)* A-2
Banesto Issuances Ltd.
Commercial Paper(4)* A-2
Santander Central Hispano Finance (Delaware) Inc.
Commercial Paper* A-2
Santander Central Hispano International Ltd.
Senior Unsecured* A-
Commercial Paper* A-2
Santander Commercial Paper, S.A. Unipersonal
Commercial Paper* A-2
Santander Consumer Finance, S.A.
Senior Unsecured BBB+
Commercial Paper A-2
Santander International Debt, S.A. Unipersonal
Senior Unsecured* A-
Santander U.S. Debt S.A. Unipersonal
Senior Unsecured* A-
Totta & Acores Financing Ltd.
Preference Stock(4) B
Totta Ireland PLC
Commercial Paper(4) B
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Banco Santander S.A.
Subordinated BBB+ BBB+/Watch Neg
Banco Espanol de Credito S.A.
Preferred Stock BBB- BBB-/Watch Neg
Banesto Banco de Emisiones S.A.
Subordinated(4)* BBB+ BBB+/Watch Neg
Santander Central Hispano Issuances Ltd.
Subordinated* BBB+ BBB+/Watch Neg
Santander Consumer Finance, S.A.
Subordinated BBB BBB/Watch Neg
Santander Finance Capital S.A. Unipersonal
Preferred Stock* BBB- BBB-/Watch Neg
Santander Finance Preferred S.A. Unipersonal
Preferred Stock* BBB- BBB-/Watch Neg
Santander International Debt, S.A. Unipersonal
Subordinated* BBB+ BBB+/Watch Neg
Santander International Preferred S.A. Unipersonal
Preferred Stock * BBB- BBB-/Watch Neg
Santander Issuances S.A. Unipersonal
Subordinated* BBB+ BBB+/Watch Neg
* Guaranteed by Banco Santander S.A.
(4) Guaranteed by Banco Santander Totta S.A.
(4)* Guaranteed by Banco Espanol De Credito S.A.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)