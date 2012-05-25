(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We have reviewed the wider implications for the Spanish banking sector
following our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2).
As a result, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
on Spain at group '5' and revised our economic risk score to '6' from '5'.
-- We think that Bankinter S.A. may encounter difficulties in
adapting
its business model in what we now anticipate is going to be a more difficult
economic environment. The revision of the economic score and Spain's new
regulatory provisioning requirement has had a neutral impact on our opinion of
Bankinter's creditworthiness, reflecting our view of the bank's relatively
strong risk position that helps offset the impact of increased risk weight in
our capital model.
-- We are lowering our long- and short-term ratings on Bankinter to
'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3', and removing the ratings from CreditWatch negative.
-- We are also lowering our issue ratings on Bankinter's subordinated
debt to 'BB-' from 'BB+' and on its preference shares to 'B' from 'BB-'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Bankinter is vulnerable to
deteriorating economic conditions for the banking sector in Spain.
Rating Action
On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and
short-term counterparty credit ratings on Spain-based Bankinter S.A.
(Bankinter) to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. The outlook is negative.
At the same time we lowered our issue ratings on Bankinter's subordinated debt
to 'BB-' from 'BB+' and on its preference shares to 'B' from 'BB-'.
We have removed all ratings from CreditWatch negative where we had placed them
on April 30, 2012.
Rationale
The rating action follows our review of the wider implications for economic
and industry risks in the Spanish banking sector after our two-notch downgrade
of the Kingdom of Spain to BBB+/Negative/A-2 on April 26, 2012. As a result of
the review, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
(BICRA) on Spain at group '5', but revised our economic risk score, a
component of the BICRA, to '6' from '5'. (See "BICRA On Spain Maintained At
Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To '6' Following Sovereign Downgrade,"
published May 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)
We believe that Bankinter faces increased challenges to turn around its
business model in the context of what we now anticipate to be a more difficult
economic environment. We are consequently lowering our assessment of the
bank's business position to "moderate" from "adequate." As a result, we have
lowered the bank's stand-alone credit profile to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'.
We have also revised our assessment of Bankinter's capital and earnings to
"moderate" from "adequate" to reflect our view of the very high and more
prolonged impact that the negative economic environment in Spain is having on
credit conditions for banks. However, because we believe the new risk weights
understate Bankinter's capital position, given its stronger-than-average loss
experience, the impact on the ratings of the lowering of the capital and
earnings score is effectively offset by raising our risk position score to
"strong" from "adequate."
Our ratings on Bankinter reflect our view of its 'bbb-' anchor, "moderate"
business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "strong" risk position,
"average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define the terms.
The SACP is 'bb+'.
Under our bank criteria we use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk
scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning a bank an
issuer credit rating. Our anchor for Bankinter, which operates only in Spain,
is 'bbb-'. The BICRA for Spain is group '5' under our criteria. Our '6'
economic risk score for Spain primarily reflects our view that the correction
of the economic imbalances accumulated during the boom is still underway and
will have a very high impact on the financial system. We expect asset quality
deterioration, mostly concentrated in the real estate sector, to continue, and
we believe Spanish banks' provisioning efforts will be very high. The private
sector's ongoing deleveraging will constrain Spain's already weak growth
prospects, in our view. With regard to industry risk, our score of '5'
reflects our view of the Spanish banking sector's high reliance on foreign
funding, which makes it vulnerable to ongoing turbulence in the capital
markets. It also reflects our view that weakening profitability, in the
context of difficult economic and financing conditions, could impair the
otherwise stable competitive environment in which Spanish banks operate.
We consider Bankinter's business position to be "moderate," reflecting the
ongoing transition of its business model. The bank has an established position
within the generally low-risk, low-margin segment of residential mortgages to
private individuals. Although the bank has retail funding, its business model
has been largely based on ongoing access to cheap wholesale funding markets.
This business model has been challenged in our view, in the context of
persisting turmoil in capital markets. Bankinter is thus gradually moving away
from its focus on residential mortgages, placing a greater emphasis on
increasing the deposit base, and expanding lending to corporates, where
margins are typically higher. Although we believe Bankinter has a flexible
operating structure and a good track record of adapting to change, we see some
hurdles ahead for the management team as it moves to a new business model,
particularly given the prevailing adverse economic and financial environment.
We assess Bankinter's capital and earnings as "moderate," based on our
projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio reaching about 5.5% at year-end
2013. The new lower expected ratio is mainly explained by the higher risk
weights we apply to the bank's different credit exposures following our
revised economic risk score. We assess earnings quality to be adequate,
supporting the building up of capital in our forecast horizon. We believe this
would mainly result from the bank's increased focus on the corporate segment,
growing revenues from its car insurance subsidiary, and cost reduction
efforts. We expect a temporary hike in net interest income following the
significant portfolio of bonds that has been built up using cheap funds
provided by the European Central Bank (ECB, unsolicited AAA/Stable/A-1+)
through its long-term refinancing operations auctions. The financial impact on
Bankinter from Spain's new regulatory provision requirements to be applied in
2012 will likely be relatively small, in our view, and we expect the bank to
absorb it with 2012 earnings while remaining profitable.
We view Bankinter's risk position as "strong," based on what we see as its
conservative approach to risk and its sophisticated monitoring tools.
Consequently, we believe that the higher risk weights, which we apply in our
RAC calculation as a result of our revision of economic risk in Spain,
overstate the risks that we see in Bankinter's relatively lower risk
portfolio. Bankinter has outperformed the Spanish banking system average, with
lower levels of provisions and non-performing assets during 2008-2011,
primarily because it is much less exposed than peers to the troubled real
estate development segment. In addition, the risk profile of its mortgage
book--composed mostly of loans to middle- and high-income households--is
better than that of the Spanish banking system average. We also believe that
Bankinter's corporate portfolio, which we expect to grow and which currently
accounts for 55% of our estimate of its risk-weighted assets under our RAC
framework, to perform slightly better than the Spanish banking system average.
Bankinter's funding is "average," in our opinion. It reported an adjusted
loan-to-deposit ratio of about 200% on March 31, 2012, excluding
securitizations, which compares unfavorably with the system average. We note,
however, that the funding gap is diminishing because the bank managed to
increase its core deposit base by 4% in 2011, and we expect further
improvements in 2012. As for other Spanish banks, wholesale markets have been
difficult to access and have only had access during certain windows of
opportunity (like in March 2012, when Bankinter issued a five-year EUR1 billion
covered bond, relieving some of the pressure on refinancing needs for the
coming years). Like some other Spanish players, Bankinter has made use of
cheap ECB funding, borrowing a total of EUR9.5 billion. Bankinter has used the
proceeds to build up an additional liquidity portfolio with primarily
government bonds matching the maturities of the outstanding wholesale funding.
Bankinter's liquidity profile is "adequate," in our view.
We consider Bankinter to have "moderate" systemic importance in Spain, a
jurisdiction that we classify as "supportive" toward its banking sector.
However, this does not currently result in any uplift above the 'bb+' SACP
according to our criteria (see table 23 in "Banks: Rating Methodology And
Assumptions," published Nov. 9, 2011).
We have lowered the issue ratings on Bankinter's subordinated debt to 'BB-'
from 'BB+', two notches below the SACP of 'bb+'. We have also lowered the
issue ratings on the bank's preference shares to 'B' from 'BB-', widening the
gap to four notches below the SACP, in line with our criteria. We widen the
gap when a bank's SACP falls below 'bbb-' as we believe non-payment risk
increases for these instruments.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if we anticipate
that there could be further deterioration of Bankinter's SACP in the context
of the more negative economic environment and if we further downgrade the
sovereign, whose ratings currently have a negative outlook. All other things
being equal, a lowering of Bankinter's rating would likely result if we either
reduced Bankinter's SACP by two notches, or reduced the SACP by one notch and
the sovereign rating by another notch.
We might lower Bankinter's SACP if Bankinter experiences a further
deterioration of its funding profile in the context of persistent turmoil in
capital markets and if the bank becomes more reliant on ECB funding. A
significant worsening of the bank's asset quality that would bring our
expectations of Bankinter's credit losses over the downturn close to the
market average and/or that would affect our view of Bankinter's ability to
maintain a RAC ratio consistently above 5% could also trigger a change in the
SACP.
We currently view an outlook revision to stable as unlikely in the next 12-18
months. We may revise the outlook to stable if our expectations for Spain's
economy improve, if Bankinter's funding model improves, and if we assess that
Bankinter has stabilized its financial profile while successfully transforming
its business model.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Negative/B
SACP bb+
Anchor bbb-
Business Position Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Strong (+1)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Short-term extraordinary
support 0
Additional Factors 0
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)