Overview
-- We have reviewed the wider implications for the Spanish banking sector
following our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2).
As a result, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
on Spain at group '5', but revised our economic risk score to '6' from '5'.
-- This revision and Spain's new regulatory provisioning requirement has,
in our opinion, had a neutral impact on CaixaBank's creditworthiness.
This
reflects our view of CaixaBank's strong risk position with a proven track
record of lower credit losses that helps offset the impact of increased risk
weight in our capital model.
-- We are maintaining our 'BBB+' long-term rating on Spain's CaixaBank
S.A. and our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term ratings on its parent company la
Caixa on CreditWatch negative.
-- At the same time, we are affirming our 'A-2' short-term rating on
CaixaBank and removing it from CreditWatch negative.
-- The CreditWatch reflects our belief that the potential integration of
Banca Civica might have a negative impact on CaixaBank's financial profile.
Rating Action
On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its 'BBB+'
long-term counterparty credit rating on Spain's CaixaBank S.A. (CaixaBank) and
its 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on its parent
company Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (la Caixa) on CreditWatch
with negative implications, where they were placed on April 30, 2012. At the
same time, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term counterparty credit rating on
CaixaBank and removed it from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we
placed it on April 30, 2012.
Rationale
The rating actions reflect our review of the wider implications for economic
and industry risks in the Spanish banking sector following our two-notch
downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2) on April 26, 2012. As a
result of the review, we maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) for Spain at group '5', but revised our economic risk
score, a component of the BICRA, to '6' from '5' (see "BICRA On Spain
Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To '6' Following Sovereign
Downgrade," published May 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal). The revision did not affect our assessment of CaixaBank's stand-alone
credit profile (SACP), which remains unchanged at 'bbb+'.
We have revised our assessment of Caixabank's capital and earnings to
"moderate" from "adequate" as our criteria define the terms, to reflect our
view of the very high and more prolonged impact that the negative economic
environment in Spain is having on credit conditions for banks, leading to an
estimated risk adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification of between
6% and 6.5% by the end of 2013. We base this on:
-- Our downward revision of the economic risk score for Spain which,
under our criteria, we use to calibrate the risk weights used for our capital
calculations in several asset classes; and
-- The negative impact of Spain's new regulatory provisioning
requirements on Caixabank's organic capital generation.
However, we believe our assessment of the bank's capital and earnings
understates its capital position to some extent, given that its track record
of average credit losses is significantly stronger than that of the Spanish
banking system generally. For this reason, we are revising our risk position
score on CaixaBank to "very strong" from "strong," as our criteria define the
terms, to reflect our belief that the risk charges applied by our RAC
framework are not reflective of the bank's very strong loss experience.
We analyze CaixaBank and its controlling holding company, la Caixa, on a
consolidated basis, using la Caixa's consolidated financial information, in
accordance with our criteria. We consider CaixaBank to be the group's core
operating entity. We rate la Caixa two notches below CaixaBank's long-term
rating to reflect the structural subordination of la Caixa's creditors to
those of CaixaBank.
Our ratings on CaixaBank reflect our view of its 'bbb-' anchor, "strong"
business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "very strong" risk
position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define
the terms. The SACP is 'bbb+'.
Our bank criteria use our BICRA methodology and our economic risk and industry
risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an
issuer credit rating. Our anchor for CaixaBank, as a commercial bank operating
almost exclusively in Spain, is 'bbb-'. The BICRA for Spain is group '5',
under our criteria. Our '6' economic risk score for Spain primarily reflects
our view that the correction of the economic imbalances accumulated during the
boom is still underway and will have a very high impact on the financial
system. We expect asset quality deterioration, mostly concentrated in the real
estate sector, to continue, and we believe Spanish banks' provisioning efforts
will be very high. The private sector's ongoing deleveraging will constrain
Spain's already weak growth prospects, in our view. With regard to industry
risk, our score of '5' reflects our view of the Spanish banking sector's high
reliance on foreign funding, which makes it vulnerable to ongoing turbulence
in the capital markets. It also reflects our view that weakening
profitability, in the context of difficult economic and financing conditions,
could impair the otherwise stable competitive environment in which Spanish
banks operate.
We view CaixaBank's business position as "strong." The bank has a powerful
retail banking franchise and an established and reputable brand name in Spain,
which has helped it to secure a large and stable customer base. CaixaBank is
Spain's fourth-largest banking group, with a market share of about 10% of the
Spanish banking system's loans and deposits. It also runs the largest
distribution network in Spain--with about 5,200 branches--and serves more than
10.4 million clients, which enhances the bank's business and revenue
stability. CaixaBank does not have the geographic diversification of some of
its larger domestic competitors. That said, we think the bank's focused and
conservative management and proven capacity to consistently implement
strategic plans and achieve stated targets supports its creditworthiness. We
believe this capacity should continue to help CaixaBank weather a weak
operating environment.
We assess CaixaBank's capital and earnings as "moderate." The score reflects
our belief that the bank's RAC ratio will remain between 6% and 6.5% by the
end of 2013. In our view, the group significantly enhanced its solvency in
2011 by implementing a range of different measures that improved its RAC ratio
by more than 80 basis points (bps) compared with Dec. 31, 2010. We believe
that the bank's revenue capacity, combined with the release of the substantial
generic provisions it maintained on balance sheet at the end of 2011 should be
sufficient to maintain CaixaBank organic capital generation at levels
sufficient to maintain its RAC ratio in the 6%-7% range over the next two
years. This is despite the recently completed buy back of CaixaBank preferred
shares and persistently high impairment charges in 2012, including the new
regulatory provisioning requirements. Capital ratios will also benefit, in our
view, from subdued business growth over the next couple of years, which will
substantially reduce capital consumption from new business activities. We
consider the bank's earnings capacity to be "adequate," and we factor into our
ratings our expectation that la Caixa's three-year average earnings buffer
could be in the 40-50 bps range. We also believe that the potential
consolidation of Banca Civica assets, while reducing the bank's RAC ratio,
will not likely push our capital and earnings score for CaixaBank lower, as we
estimate that CaixaBank's pro forma RAC ratio before diversification would be
between 5% and 6% on completion of the possible acquisition.
In our view, CaixaBank's creditworthiness benefits from its "very strong" risk
position. We see the bank's credit risk profile as significantly stronger than
the industry average, mainly owing to its tight underwriting and surveillance
standards. Consequently, we believe that even if its asset quality kept
deteriorating in a still-weak operating environment, CaixaBank would continue
to outperform the banking system average and accumulate a significantly lower
level of problematic assets than the system average in all its credit
portfolio segments. Consequently, we believe that the credit risk charges we
apply in our RAC framework understate the bank's capital position.
We view CaixaBank's funding as "average" and its liquidity as "adequate." A
strong retail franchise provides CaixaBank with a stable and loyal customer
deposit base, which represents its main funding source. CaixaBank's ratio of
loans to core customer deposits, excluding repos with customers and wholesale
funding instruments placed with retail customers, stood at about 140% on Dec.
31, 2011. The adequate liquidity score reflects our belief that the bank has
consistently managed its wholesale financing needs conservatively, avoiding
any significant maturity concentration and gearing its funding structure
toward a higher weight of long-term financing instruments. CaixaBank has an
emergency cushion of immediate liquidity in the form of unencumbered available
bonds that it could discount with the European Central Bank (ECB) sufficient
to cover its expected wholesale funding maturities in 2012 and 2013.
We consider CaixaBank to have "high" systemic importance in Spain, and the
Spanish government to be "supportive" of its banking sector. Nevertheless, our
ratings on the bank don't include any notch of uplift above the bank's SACP
because of our 'BBB+' long-term sovereign rating on Spain (see table 22
"Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 9, 2011).
CreditWatch
The negative Creditwatch on our long-term rating on CaixaBank reflects our
belief that the potential integration of Banca Civica might have a negative
impact on CaixaBank's financial profile. We aim to resolve the CreditWatch on
completion of the transaction, including all regulatory approvals, and after
reviewing the final terms of the deal.
If the transaction goes through, we will assess whether or not the integration
of Banca Civica might result in an increase in CaixaBank's credit risk. In our
view, Banca Civica has weaker asset quality than CaixaBank and is likely to
accumulate a higher level of problematic assets through the downturn. This
potentially negative impact, however, could be partly offset by the sizable
impairments CaixaBank is likely to take on the acquired portfolio at the time
of the merger. If we conclude that, despite the announced impairments, the
consolidation of Civica's loan book will result in a weakening of CaixaBank's
risk position, it could prompt us to reduce of our risk position score on la
Caixa by one category.
All other things being equal, a potential review of the risk position would
trigger a one notch lowering of our SACP on the bank and ultimately, of our
long-term rating on CaixaBank.
The CreditWatch on the long-term rating on la Caixa mirrors that on the
group's core operating entity, CaixaBank. A downgrade of CaixaBank would
trigger a similar action on la Caixa.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB+
SACP bbb+
Anchor bbb-
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Very strong (+2)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
CreditWatch Update
To From
CaixaBank S.A.
Long-Term Counterparty Credit Rating
BBB+/Watch Neg BBB+/Watch Neg
Senior Unsecured BBB+/Watch Neg BBB+/Watch Neg
Preferred Stock BB+/Watch Neg BB+/Watch Neg
Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3
Certificate Of Deposit BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 BBB-/Watch Neg/A/3
Subordinated BB+/Watch BB+/Watch Neg
Commercial Paper A-3/Watch Neg A-3/Watch Neg
Caixa Preference Ltd.
Preferred Stock* BB+/Watch Neg BB+/Watch Neg
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action
To From
CaixaBank S.A.
Short-Term Counterparty Credit Rating
A-2 A-2/Watch Neg
*Guaranteed by CaixaBank S.A.
