(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We have reviewed the wider implications for the Spanish banking sector following our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). As a result, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Spain at group '5', but revised our economic risk score to '6' from '5'. -- This revision and Spain's new regulatory provisioning requirement has, in our opinion, had a neutral impact on CaixaBank's creditworthiness. This reflects our view of CaixaBank's strong risk position with a proven track record of lower credit losses that helps offset the impact of increased risk weight in our capital model. -- We are maintaining our 'BBB+' long-term rating on Spain's CaixaBank S.A. and our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term ratings on its parent company la Caixa on CreditWatch negative. -- At the same time, we are affirming our 'A-2' short-term rating on CaixaBank and removing it from CreditWatch negative. -- The CreditWatch reflects our belief that the potential integration of Banca Civica might have a negative impact on CaixaBank's financial profile. Rating Action On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its 'BBB+' long-term counterparty credit rating on Spain's CaixaBank S.A. (CaixaBank) and its 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on its parent company Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (la Caixa) on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on April 30, 2012. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term counterparty credit rating on CaixaBank and removed it from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed it on April 30, 2012. Rationale The rating actions reflect our review of the wider implications for economic and industry risks in the Spanish banking sector following our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2) on April 26, 2012. As a result of the review, we maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) for Spain at group '5', but revised our economic risk score, a component of the BICRA, to '6' from '5' (see "BICRA On Spain Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To '6' Following Sovereign Downgrade," published May 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). The revision did not affect our assessment of CaixaBank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which remains unchanged at 'bbb+'. We have revised our assessment of Caixabank's capital and earnings to "moderate" from "adequate" as our criteria define the terms, to reflect our view of the very high and more prolonged impact that the negative economic environment in Spain is having on credit conditions for banks, leading to an estimated risk adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification of between 6% and 6.5% by the end of 2013. We base this on: -- Our downward revision of the economic risk score for Spain which, under our criteria, we use to calibrate the risk weights used for our capital calculations in several asset classes; and -- The negative impact of Spain's new regulatory provisioning requirements on Caixabank's organic capital generation. However, we believe our assessment of the bank's capital and earnings understates its capital position to some extent, given that its track record of average credit losses is significantly stronger than that of the Spanish banking system generally. For this reason, we are revising our risk position score on CaixaBank to "very strong" from "strong," as our criteria define the terms, to reflect our belief that the risk charges applied by our RAC framework are not reflective of the bank's very strong loss experience. We analyze CaixaBank and its controlling holding company, la Caixa, on a consolidated basis, using la Caixa's consolidated financial information, in accordance with our criteria. We consider CaixaBank to be the group's core operating entity. We rate la Caixa two notches below CaixaBank's long-term rating to reflect the structural subordination of la Caixa's creditors to those of CaixaBank. Our ratings on CaixaBank reflect our view of its 'bbb-' anchor, "strong" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "very strong" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define the terms. The SACP is 'bbb+'. Our bank criteria use our BICRA methodology and our economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for CaixaBank, as a commercial bank operating almost exclusively in Spain, is 'bbb-'. The BICRA for Spain is group '5', under our criteria. Our '6' economic risk score for Spain primarily reflects our view that the correction of the economic imbalances accumulated during the boom is still underway and will have a very high impact on the financial system. We expect asset quality deterioration, mostly concentrated in the real estate sector, to continue, and we believe Spanish banks' provisioning efforts will be very high. The private sector's ongoing deleveraging will constrain Spain's already weak growth prospects, in our view. With regard to industry risk, our score of '5' reflects our view of the Spanish banking sector's high reliance on foreign funding, which makes it vulnerable to ongoing turbulence in the capital markets. It also reflects our view that weakening profitability, in the context of difficult economic and financing conditions, could impair the otherwise stable competitive environment in which Spanish banks operate. We view CaixaBank's business position as "strong." The bank has a powerful retail banking franchise and an established and reputable brand name in Spain, which has helped it to secure a large and stable customer base. CaixaBank is Spain's fourth-largest banking group, with a market share of about 10% of the Spanish banking system's loans and deposits. It also runs the largest distribution network in Spain--with about 5,200 branches--and serves more than 10.4 million clients, which enhances the bank's business and revenue stability. CaixaBank does not have the geographic diversification of some of its larger domestic competitors. That said, we think the bank's focused and conservative management and proven capacity to consistently implement strategic plans and achieve stated targets supports its creditworthiness. We believe this capacity should continue to help CaixaBank weather a weak operating environment. We assess CaixaBank's capital and earnings as "moderate." The score reflects our belief that the bank's RAC ratio will remain between 6% and 6.5% by the end of 2013. In our view, the group significantly enhanced its solvency in 2011 by implementing a range of different measures that improved its RAC ratio by more than 80 basis points (bps) compared with Dec. 31, 2010. We believe that the bank's revenue capacity, combined with the release of the substantial generic provisions it maintained on balance sheet at the end of 2011 should be sufficient to maintain CaixaBank organic capital generation at levels sufficient to maintain its RAC ratio in the 6%-7% range over the next two years. This is despite the recently completed buy back of CaixaBank preferred shares and persistently high impairment charges in 2012, including the new regulatory provisioning requirements. Capital ratios will also benefit, in our view, from subdued business growth over the next couple of years, which will substantially reduce capital consumption from new business activities. We consider the bank's earnings capacity to be "adequate," and we factor into our ratings our expectation that la Caixa's three-year average earnings buffer could be in the 40-50 bps range. We also believe that the potential consolidation of Banca Civica assets, while reducing the bank's RAC ratio, will not likely push our capital and earnings score for CaixaBank lower, as we estimate that CaixaBank's pro forma RAC ratio before diversification would be between 5% and 6% on completion of the possible acquisition. In our view, CaixaBank's creditworthiness benefits from its "very strong" risk position. We see the bank's credit risk profile as significantly stronger than the industry average, mainly owing to its tight underwriting and surveillance standards. Consequently, we believe that even if its asset quality kept deteriorating in a still-weak operating environment, CaixaBank would continue to outperform the banking system average and accumulate a significantly lower level of problematic assets than the system average in all its credit portfolio segments. Consequently, we believe that the credit risk charges we apply in our RAC framework understate the bank's capital position. We view CaixaBank's funding as "average" and its liquidity as "adequate." A strong retail franchise provides CaixaBank with a stable and loyal customer deposit base, which represents its main funding source. CaixaBank's ratio of loans to core customer deposits, excluding repos with customers and wholesale funding instruments placed with retail customers, stood at about 140% on Dec. 31, 2011. The adequate liquidity score reflects our belief that the bank has consistently managed its wholesale financing needs conservatively, avoiding any significant maturity concentration and gearing its funding structure toward a higher weight of long-term financing instruments. CaixaBank has an emergency cushion of immediate liquidity in the form of unencumbered available bonds that it could discount with the European Central Bank (ECB) sufficient to cover its expected wholesale funding maturities in 2012 and 2013. We consider CaixaBank to have "high" systemic importance in Spain, and the Spanish government to be "supportive" of its banking sector. Nevertheless, our ratings on the bank don't include any notch of uplift above the bank's SACP because of our 'BBB+' long-term sovereign rating on Spain (see table 22 "Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 9, 2011). CreditWatch The negative Creditwatch on our long-term rating on CaixaBank reflects our belief that the potential integration of Banca Civica might have a negative impact on CaixaBank's financial profile. We aim to resolve the CreditWatch on completion of the transaction, including all regulatory approvals, and after reviewing the final terms of the deal. If the transaction goes through, we will assess whether or not the integration of Banca Civica might result in an increase in CaixaBank's credit risk. In our view, Banca Civica has weaker asset quality than CaixaBank and is likely to accumulate a higher level of problematic assets through the downturn. This potentially negative impact, however, could be partly offset by the sizable impairments CaixaBank is likely to take on the acquired portfolio at the time of the merger. If we conclude that, despite the announced impairments, the consolidation of Civica's loan book will result in a weakening of CaixaBank's risk position, it could prompt us to reduce of our risk position score on la Caixa by one category. All other things being equal, a potential review of the risk position would trigger a one notch lowering of our SACP on the bank and ultimately, of our long-term rating on CaixaBank. The CreditWatch on the long-term rating on la Caixa mirrors that on the group's core operating entity, CaixaBank. A downgrade of CaixaBank would trigger a similar action on la Caixa. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB+ SACP bbb+ Anchor bbb- Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Very strong (+2) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Long-Term Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Watch Neg BBB+/Watch Neg Senior Unsecured BBB+/Watch Neg BBB+/Watch Neg Preferred Stock BB+/Watch Neg BB+/Watch Neg Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 Certificate Of Deposit BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 BBB-/Watch Neg/A/3 Subordinated BB+/Watch BB+/Watch Neg Commercial Paper A-3/Watch Neg A-3/Watch Neg Caixa Preference Ltd. Preferred Stock* BB+/Watch Neg BB+/Watch Neg Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action To From CaixaBank S.A. Short-Term Counterparty Credit Rating A-2 A-2/Watch Neg *Guaranteed by CaixaBank S.A. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)