(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Sutton Bridge Financing Ltd's (SBF) senior secured bonds on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) as follows: GBP195m senior secured bonds due 2022: 'BBB'; maintained on RWN USD150m senior secured bonds due 2022: 'BBB'; maintained on RWN Fitch continues to maintain the RWN on the bonds due to the continued lack of visibility on the outcome of the plant's sale process and the precise implications that this may have for the bonds. The RWN will be resolved when there is clarity on the outcome of the plant sale process, the proposed commercial and financial profile of the plant up to bond maturity and the implications for the bonds. The sale process of Sutton Bridge power plant was launched in Q112 and is still under way. Fitch understands that discussions are on-going with several parties. EDF Energy is indeed obliged by the European Commission (EC) to sell the plant in the near term. Fitch expects to have more clarity on the outcome of the sale process and the implications for the bonds in the next few months. Fitch highlights that bondholders' consent was received in 2010 to amend the change in control provisions and allow EDF Energy to sell the plant if, inter alia, the revised transaction structure obtained an investment grade rating from two rating agencies. In a more favourable sale scenario, the bidders may deem that medium-term spark spreads will improve and that the plant's future cash flows will support the bonds. In this case, the new owner can either meet the terms of the revised change in control provision and keep the bonds in place or prepay the bonds (circa GBP109m outstanding as of December 2012) and break costs. In an unfavourable sale scenario, bidders may take a pessimistic view of the medium-term spark spreads leading to bids insufficient to cover the prepayment of the bonds. In this case, EDF Energy would have to either seek the consent of the EC to delay the sale process or else to sell the plant but agree to fund any shortfall in order to prepay the bonds. As Fitch has noted in the past, EDF Energy is incentivised by potential EC penalties to complete the sale process and, due to reputation reasons, to ensure that the bondholders are kept whole. However EDF is not contractually obliged to fund any potential shortfall between the sale proceeds and the outstanding debt amount. As a result, in a theoretical scenario where EDF Energy is unable to delay the sale process, EDF Energy may be unwilling to fund the shortfall. In this case, bondholders may ultimately be exposed to default. The 'BBB' ratings are supported by Fitch's assessment that on balance, the bonds are likely either to continue under a revised structure which meets the change in control provisions outlined above, or to be fully repaid. The plant continues to be operated at lower than historical load factors due to low spark spreads in the base load regime. In H112, the plant generated approximately 1TWh of power, which is 63% lower compared to 2.7TWh in the same period last year. However, EBITDA debt service cover ratio as at June 2012 was 1.96x as the plant's stable financial performance is supported by the existing Capacity Tolling Agreement (CTA) with EDF Energy. Sutton Bridge Power owns an 819 megawatt (MW) gas-fired power station in England, which was financed in part by the proceeds of the two SBF bond issues. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)