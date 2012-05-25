Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
May 25 Moody's affirms FleetPride's B2 corporate family rating; outlook remains stable
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
SYDNEY, June 9 Copper firmed on Friday, helped by supply concerns in Chile and recent data pointing to robust import demand from China, with the Shanghai futures contract hitting a two-week high.