Overview
-- We have reviewed the wider implications for the Spanish banking sector
following our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2).
As a result, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
on Spain at group '5' and revised our economic risk score to '6' from '5'.
-- This revision and the impact of Spain's new provisioning regulation
have a negative impact on our assessment of Banco Popular Espanol S.A.'s
(Popular) capital position.
-- We are lowering our long- and short-term ratings on Popular
to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'.
-- We are also lowering our issue ratings on Popular's dated subordinated
debt to 'B' from 'BB-' and on its preferred stock debt to 'CCC+' from 'B'.
-- The outlook on the long-term ratings is negative, reflecting the
possibility that we could lower the ratings on Popular if we see further
weakening in the domestic economy and the banking industry.
Rating Action
On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and
short-term ratings on Spain-based Banco Popular Espanol S.A. (Popular) to
'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. We have also removed the ratings from CreditWatch
negative, where they were placed on Oct. 11, 2011. The outlook is negative.
We have also lowered our issue ratings on Popular's dated subordinated debt to
'B' from 'BB-' and on its preferred stock debt to 'CCC+' from 'B'.
Rationale
The rating action follows our review of the wider implications for economic
and industry risks in the Spanish banking sector after our two-notch
downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain to BBB+/Negative/A-2 on April 26, 2012. As a
result of the review, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) on Spain at group '5', but revised our economic risk score,
a component of the BICRA, to '6' from '5'. (See "BICRA On Spain Maintained At
Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To '6' Following Sovereign Downgrade,"
published May 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)
We have revised our assessment of the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of
Popular to 'bb-' from 'bb+'. This is the result of the review of our capital
and earnings score for Popular to "weak" from "adequate," as our criteria
define these terms, as we believe the bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio
before diversification could fall below 5% by year-end 2013. We base this on:
-- Our downward revision of the economic risk score for Spain which,
under our criteria, we use to calibrate the risk weights used for our capital
calculations in several asset classes, and
-- The negative impact of new regulatory provisioning requirements on the
bank's organic capital generation.
However, we are now incorporating one additional notch of uplift above the
bank's SACP to reflect our view that if Popular's measures were insufficient
to mitigate the impact of new provisioning requirements on its regulatory
capital levels, the Spanish government would likely provide additional
short-term support to back any possible capital shortfall if necessary.
We consider Popular to have "high" systemic importance in Spain, a
jurisdiction that we classify as "supportive." Our current ratings on Popular
incorporate a one-notch uplift above its SACP for potential government support
(see table 22 in "Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov.
9, 2011), and an additional notch of uplift to reflect our expectation that
Popular would likely receive additional short-term government support in the
form of capital to cushion the impact of new provisioning requirements if
needed.
The rating action also incorporates our assessment of the impact of Popular's
acquisition and integration of Banco Pastor (Pastor) on Popular's business and
financial profile.
Our ratings on Popular reflect our view of its 'bbb-' anchor, "adequate"
business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position,
"average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define those
terms. The revised SACP is 'bb-'.
Our bank criteria use our BICRA methodology and our economic risk and industry
risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an
issuer credit rating. Our anchor for Popular, as a commercial bank operating
almost exclusively in Spain, is 'bbb-'. The BICRA for Spain is group '5',
under our criteria. Our '6' economic risk score for Spain primarily reflects
our view that the correction of the economic imbalances accumulated during the
boom is still underway and will have a very high impact on the financial
system. We expect asset quality deterioration, mostly concentrated in the real
estate sector, to continue, and we believe Spanish banks' provisioning efforts
will be very high. The private sector's ongoing deleveraging will constrain
Spain's already weak growth prospects, in our view. With regard to industry
risk, our score of '5' reflects our view of the Spanish banking sector's high
reliance on foreign funding, which makes it vulnerable to ongoing turbulence
in the capital markets. It also reflects our view that weakening
profitability, in the context of difficult economic and financing conditions,
could impair the otherwise stable competitive environment in which Spanish
banks operate.
In our view, Popular business position is "adequate." Popular enjoys a stable
domestic franchise in retail banking, particularly serving small and midsize
enterprises (SMEs) and individuals, the bank's core businesses. We consider
that Popular's main business strength resides in its loyal and stable customer
base, where it has deep product penetration and which represents the bank's
main financing source. Even though the integration of Banco Pastor might
benefit somewhat Popular's business profile, enhancing significantly its
market position in Pastor's core region, the Autonomous Community of Galicia,
it would not substantially enhance, in our view, the bank's nationwide market
position and its overall business diversification. Popular will rank as
Spain's sixth-largest banking group, with a 10% (up from 8%) total lending
share and 9% (up from 7%) total deposit market share nationwide.
We assess Popular's capital and earnings as "weak." Following our recent
review of the economic risk for Spain and the impact of sizable new regulatory
provisioning requirements, we estimate that the bank's consolidated RAC ratio,
before diversification, might fall below 5% by the end of 2013. Even though
Popular has already launched different measures, including the issue of a
significant amount of mandatorily convertible bonds, to cushion the impact of
the consolidation of Pastor's assets on its balance sheet, we believe that
Popular's organic capital generation will be constrained over the next couple
of years by the need to absorb new regulatory provisions at a time when
impairment charges on the rest of the portfolio are likely to remain high, in
our view. To cushion the impact of new provisioning requirements on its
solvency, we understand that Popular aims to generate significant capital
gains of about EUR1.4 billion from the disposal of non core assets. However, we
think that the currently weak market conditions heighten these transactions'
execution risks, introducing uncertainty on whether capital gains finally
realized will fully cover estimated credit impairments including the new
regulation.
The "moderate" risk position score reflects our opinion of the bank's
relatively high degree of credit risk compared with the industry average,
partly counterbalanced by the sizable provisions it will accumulate to cover
for real estate exposures. We estimate that Popular will accumulate a high
level of problematic assets compared with the Spanish banking system average.
We base our view on both Popular's and Pastor's comparatively weaker asset
quality track record than the system average in several of their credit
portfolios' segments since the beginning of the downturn. Moreover, the
protracted adjustment in the real estate market is increasing the combined
entity's vulnerability to potentially higher losses than anticipated from its
real estate developers credit portfolio, as both banks have accumulated, in
our view, a relatively high level of problematic assets in this segment.
We see Popular's funding as "average" and its liquidity as "adequate." The
combined entity resulting from the consolidation of Pastor is mainly retail
funded, with core customer deposits representing more than 50% of total
funding and a loans-to-core customer deposits ratio at 155% as of year-end
2011. Reliance on short-term funding is declining (representing less than 10%
of total funding in December 2011). While the bank faces significant
maturities over the rest of 2012, we believe that it maintains adequate
liquidity cushions in the form of unencumbered eligible assets available for
discounting at the European Central Bank (EUR12.7 billion as of March 2012, net
of haircuts and already included in the ECB policy line).
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the ratings
on Popular if there were to be further pressure on the bank's creditworthiness
in the context of weakening economic environment in Spain.
We could lower the ratings if the pace of deterioration of Popular's asset
quality accelerates further and underperforms the average of the sector more
than we already incorporate into the ratings. A downgrade is also possible if
the bank's liquidity position deteriorates in coming quarters on the back of
prolonged turmoil on wholesale funding markets, and if we conclude that it's
less likely that Popular would survive under adverse conditions without what
our criteria defines as "heavy dependence" on central bank funding.
In a scenario where government support materialized or if the bank proved
able to close the gap between its organic loss absorption capacity and new
provisioning requirements through other extraordinary capital enhancement
initiatives, including the materialization of large capital gains, we would
likely consider revising our capital and earnings assessment for Popular to
"moderate" from "weak" if the bank's RAC ratio were then to increase above 5%.
Consequently, we would consider raising our SACP to 'bb' from 'bb-'. In this
instance, and all other things being equal, the ratings on the bank would
likely remain the same because we would remove the one-notch uplift for
potential extraordinary short-term government support.
An outlook revision to stable is unlikely in the next 12-18 months. We might
consider an outlook revision to stable if the downside risk to our economic
projections for Spain reduces and if pressure on Popular's financial profile
eases.
Our ratings on Popular don't take into consideration the possibility that the
entity may participate in the restructuring process currently taking place in
the Spanish financial system. If Popular were involved in a merger, we would
assess the impact this might have on its financial profile and, if there were
to be any Government support, how this support might cushion the impact of the
integration on Popular's creditworthiness.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BB+
SACP bb-
Anchor bbb-
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Weak (-2)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 2
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 1
Short-Term Extraordinary Support 1
Additional Factors 0
