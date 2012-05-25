(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We have reviewed the wider implications for the Spanish banking sector following our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). As a result, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Spain at group '5' and revised our economic risk score to '6' from '5'. -- This revision and Spain's new regulatory provisioning requirement has had a neutral impact on our opinion of Kutxabank S.A.'s creditworthiness. This reflects our view of Kutxabank's relatively strong risk position with a proven track record of lower credit losses that helps offset the impact of increased risk weight in our capital model. -- We are affirming our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term ratings on Kutxabank. -- The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we might lower the ratings on Kutxabank if we were to see further pressure on the bank's creditworthiness in the context of the weakening economic environment in Spain. Rating Action On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Spain-based Kutxabank S.A. (Kutxabank) at 'BBB-/A-3'. We removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on April 30, 2012. The outlook is negative. Rationale The rating action reflects our review of the wider implications for economic and industry risks in the Spanish banking sector following our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2) on April 26, 2012. As a result of the review, we maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) for Spain at group '5', but revised our economic risk score, a component of the BICRA, to '6' from '5' (see "BICRA On Spain Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To '6' Following Sovereign Downgrade," published May 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). The revision did not affect our assessment of Kutxabank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which remains unchanged at 'bbb-'. We have revised our assessment of Kutxabank's capital and earnings to "moderate" from "adequate" to reflect our view of the very high and more prolonged impact that the negative economic environment in Spain is having on credit conditions for banks, leading to an estimated risk-adjusted-capital (RAC) ratio before diversification for the bank of between 6% and 7% by the end of 2013. We base this on: -- Our downward revision of the economic risk score for Spain which, under our criteria, we use to calibrate the risk weights used for our capital calculations in many asset classes; and -- The negative impact of Spain's new regulatory provisioning requirements in 2012 on Kutxabank's capital base. That said, we believe that our revised capital calculation understates the bank's capital position, given its track record of comparatively stronger loss experience than the system average. We are therefore revising our risk position score on Kutxabank to "strong" from "adequate" to reflect our belief that the bank's loss track record is better than its domestic peers', and that this supports our assessment that its asset quality, while still deteriorating in a poor economic environment, will outperform the rest of the system in most of its credit portfolio's segments. Our ratings on Kutxabank continue to reflect our view of its 'bbb-' anchor, "adequate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "strong" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define the terms. The SACP is 'bbb-'. Our bank criteria use our BICRA methodology and our economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for Kutxabank, as a commercial bank operating almost exclusively in Spain, is 'bbb-'. The BICRA for Spain is group '5', under our criteria. Our '6' economic risk score for Spain primarily reflects our view that the correction of the economic imbalances accumulated during the boom is still underway and will have a very high impact on the financial system. We expect asset quality deterioration, mostly concentrated in the real estate sector, to continue, and we believe Spanish banks' provisioning efforts will be very high. The private sector's ongoing deleveraging will constrain Spain's already weak growth prospects, in our view. With regard to industry risk, our score of '5' reflects our view of the Spanish banking sector's high reliance on foreign funding, which makes it vulnerable to ongoing turbulence in capital markets. It also reflects our view that weakening profitability, in the context of difficult economic and financing conditions, could impair the otherwise stable competitive environment in which Spanish banks operate. We view Kutxabank's business position as "adequate." Kutxabank is the entity created from the merger of the banking assets and liabilities of three Basque savings banks: BBK, Kutxa, and Vital. It has a dominant local franchise in its home market of the Autonomous Community of the Basque Country (A/Negative/--), with a 40% market share of total lending and deposit activities. Using its dense distribution network, the bank has secured a large and stable customer base. Kutxabank's business stability is also underpinned, in our opinion, by its focus on retail banking business with individuals and small and midsize enterprises (SMEs). While Kutxabank lacks the business and geographic diversification of some of its larger universal domestic competitors, we believe its business profile benefits from exposure to the Basque economy, which we view as wealthier and more diversified than the Spanish market average. Kutxabank's creditworthiness also benefits from its strong and focused management team, in our opinion. We assess Kutxabank's capital and earnings as "moderate." Following our recent review of the economic risk for Spain, we estimated the bank's consolidated pro forma RAC ratio, before diversification, at between 6.5% and 7% on Dec. 31, 2011. We also believe the bank's RAC ratio will remain well below 7% by the end of 2013. Upon completion of the merger, it will be negatively affected by the recognition of a EUR1.2 billion credit impairment, which accounts for about 100 basis points (bps) under our RAC framework, and by additional impairment charges required to comply with new regulatory provisioning requirements. We expect low business volumes and credit provisions to constrain Kutxabank's core profitability over the outlook horizon. That said, we view the bank as having sufficient cushioning on its balance sheet to mitigate the effect of the weakening operating environment on its operating performance, and to help the bank post net bottom line profits. In this context, we also think that most of the new regulatory provisioning requirements will be absorbed through this capital impairment, therefore cutting the bank's expected cost of risk in 2012 and 2013 to below the domestic average. Moreover, we anticipate that the merger of the three savings banks will create potential additional synergies over the longer term. We factor into the ratings our belief that the bank should be able to organically generate a combined 60 bps of capital under our RAC framework over the next couple of years. We also believe that the bank's solvency position benefits from the very high quality of its capital--common equity accounts for 100% of our Total Adjusted Capital (TAC) measure--and from management's conservative capitalization targets. We consider Kutxabank's risk position to be "strong." We expect that the bank will likely accumulate lower credit losses than the system average in the credit portfolio originated in its home market, in line with its track record. This is owing to Kutxabank's more conservative underwriting standards in most of its credit portfolio segments, and the less negative economic environment in the Basque Country than in the rest of Spain. Even if credit risk embedded in CajaSur's portfolio is significantly higher than the system average--CajaSur being a bank acquired last year by BBK--we believe that this portfolio is limited in size in the wider context of the consolidated group. Moreover, we see that potential risk from this portfolio is limited by Kutxabank's significant provisions in recent years. The bank maintained what we view as high coverage of its nonperforming assets at the end of 2011, and it is making additional extraordinary provisions in 2012--EUR1.9 billion before taxes--against its capital to enhance its available reserves to absorb potential additional credit losses. We believe that our RAC framework adequately reflects the market risk that Kutxabank faces through its large equity portfolio. We assess Kutxabank's funding as "average." The bank remains mainly retail funded, with retail customer deposits accounting for about 70% of total financing, and a loans-to-core-customer-deposits ratio of 130%, well below the system average. In addition, long-term instruments represented more than 90% of the bank's outstanding wholesale financing on Dec. 31, 2011. We view Kutxabank's liquidity profile as "adequate." We believe that the bank maintains adequate liquidity cushioning, available in case of need, including total eligible unencumbered assets available for discounting at the European Central Bank (ECB) of about EUR3.5 billion on Dec. 31, 2011. We consider Kutxabank to have "moderate" systemic importance in Spain, a jurisdiction that we classify as "supportive." We do not include any notches of uplift for extraordinary government support in Kutxabank's ratings, in line with our criteria (see table 23 "Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 9, 2011 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Profile). Outlook The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we might lower the ratings on Kutxabank if we were to see further pressure on the bank's creditworthiness in the context of the weakening economic environment in Spain. Specifically, we could lower the ratings if we thought Kutxabank's asset quality might deteriorate more than we currently anticipate, and that the bank would end up accumulating a level of problematic assets from its organically originated credit portfolio in line with domestic peers. We might also lower the ratings if the bank wasn't able to maintain its RAC ratio before diversification at what we consider to be a "moderate" level. This could happen if we thought Kutxabank was likely to incur higher credit losses than we currently anticipate, which might substantially impair its organic capital generation. We currently view an outlook revision to stable as unlikely in the next 12-18 months. We might consider an outlook revision to stable if our economic expectations for Spain improved and pressure on Kutxabank's financial profile eased. Our ratings on Kutxabank don't take into consideration the possibility that the bank might become part of the restructuring process currently taking place in the Spanish financial system. If Kutxabank became part of any merger, we would assess the impact that might have on its financial profile, and, if there were to be any Government support, how this support might cushion the impact of the integration on Kutxabank's creditworthiness. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB- SACP bbb- Anchor bbb- Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Strong (+1) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011 -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- BICRA On Spain Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To '6' Following Sovereign Downgrade, May 25, 2012 -- Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Spain Banking Sector Review, May 25, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Kutxabank S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)