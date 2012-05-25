May 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings on the three classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Merrill Lynch Floating Trust's series 2008-LAQ, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction, will not be immediately affected by the modification of the $2.35 billion mortgage loan that consists of 28 senior notes totaling $1.438 billion that serves as the sole collateral for the CMBS transaction, and two nontrust junior notes totaling $911.5 million. In addition, the equity interests in the borrower of the whole loan secure mezzanine debt totaling $559.9 million. Standard & Poor's received notification from the special servicer, Bank of America N.A. (BofA), that it modified the mortgage loan on May 22, 2012. According to BofA, the terms of the loan modification include, but are not limited to, the following: -- An additional one two-year extension option, with final maturity on July 6, 2014; -- Principal paydown of $180.0 million on the senior trust balance at closing (BofA stated that this will be reflected in the June 2012 trustee remittance report); -- Contractual quarterly amortization of the senior trust balance totaling $100.0 million over the additional two year term; -- Cash trap of excess cash flow into a lockbox account, which would serve as additional collateral; and -- Borrower to pay the workout and special servicing fees. The master servicer, also BofA, transferred the mortgage loan to the special servicer on Sept. 9, 2011, due to imminent default following the borrower's request for a loan modification and/or extension. The mortgage loan was scheduled to mature on July 6, 2012. As of the May 9, 2012, trustee remittance report, the mortgage loan is secured by 355 limited-service hotel properties totaling 44,110 rooms in 35 states in the U.S. The collateral properties operated under one of three flags: La Quinta Inn, La Quinta Inn & Suites, and Baymont Inn and Suites. The loan has property release provisions, provided certain conditions are met, which include a payment of a release price that is 100%-120% of the applicable released amount for the mortgaged property. According to BofA, with the exception of a pad site release, no hotel properties have been released to date. Based on the borrower's reported trailing-12-months ended Nov. 30, 2011, operating statements, our adjusted valuation, using a 12.01% capitalization rate, yielded loan-to-value ratios between 62.5% and 69.7% on the senior trust balance after reflecting the $180.0 million principal paydown. Based on our analysis, there is no immediate impact on our current outstanding ratings as a result of the loan modification. However, if additional deleveraging were to occur due to more paydowns or improved property performance, we may adjust our ratings accordingly. RELATED RESEARCH -- Merrill Lynch Floating Trust Series 2008-LAQ Ratings Affirmed On Three Classes, published Feb. 16, 2012. OUTSTANDING RATINGS Merrill Lynch Floating Trust Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2008-LAQ Class Rating A-1 AA+ (sf) A-2 BBB- (sf) A-3 BB+ (sf)