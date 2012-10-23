Oct. 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on NYC-based cable network company AMC Networks Inc. are
unaffected by the announcement that the company and Cablevision Systems Corp.
have settled their litigation with DISH Network Corp. As part of the
settlement, DISH will pay a cash settlement of $700 million to AMC and
Cablevision, with AMC's share still to be determined. DISH also entered into a
long-term distribution agreement with AMC for carriage of AMC, WE tv, IFC, and
the Sundance Channel. We expect that AMC could use the cash (net of taxes) to
repay debt.
Key considerations in our view include the company's limited cable network
portfolio, as it depends disproportionately on a single network, the AMC
Network, for its revenue and cash flow; the limited success internationally
thus far; and the trend of declining cable network audience ratings. This last
point, while not unique to AMC, exposes the smaller cable network operators to
the potential for slower revenue growth, or even declining advertising
revenues in the intermediate term, especially if the economy turns down.
Smaller cable network companies with audience rating declines could risk the
loss of carriage by the video distributors in the longer term, in our opinion.
The risks are somewhat mitigated by the company's stable affiliate fees and
its improving leverage. Leverage, as of the second quarter of 2012, was 4.8x
and is expected to improve to the low-4x area by the end of 2012. It is
unlikely that we could raise our ratings on AMC over the next year, until the
company develops a comprehensive plan to reduce its heavy dependence on a
single cable network. This could involve improving the revenues and
profitability of the other owned networks, adding scale through appropriately
priced acquisitions, or achieving greater success internationally.