Oct. 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on NYC-based cable network company AMC Networks Inc. are unaffected by the announcement that the company and Cablevision Systems Corp. have settled their litigation with DISH Network Corp. As part of the settlement, DISH will pay a cash settlement of $700 million to AMC and Cablevision, with AMC's share still to be determined. DISH also entered into a long-term distribution agreement with AMC for carriage of AMC, WE tv, IFC, and the Sundance Channel. We expect that AMC could use the cash (net of taxes) to repay debt. Key considerations in our view include the company's limited cable network portfolio, as it depends disproportionately on a single network, the AMC Network, for its revenue and cash flow; the limited success internationally thus far; and the trend of declining cable network audience ratings. This last point, while not unique to AMC, exposes the smaller cable network operators to the potential for slower revenue growth, or even declining advertising revenues in the intermediate term, especially if the economy turns down. Smaller cable network companies with audience rating declines could risk the loss of carriage by the video distributors in the longer term, in our opinion. The risks are somewhat mitigated by the company's stable affiliate fees and its improving leverage. Leverage, as of the second quarter of 2012, was 4.8x and is expected to improve to the low-4x area by the end of 2012. It is unlikely that we could raise our ratings on AMC over the next year, until the company develops a comprehensive plan to reduce its heavy dependence on a single cable network. This could involve improving the revenues and profitability of the other owned networks, adding scale through appropriately priced acquisitions, or achieving greater success internationally.