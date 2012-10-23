Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAAmmf' ratings for Morgan Stanley
Institutional Liquidity Funds: Prime Portfolio and Morgan Stanley Institutional
Liquidity Funds: Tax-Exempt Portfolio. The two money market funds are managed by
Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Inc. (MSIM), a wholly owned subsidiary of
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS).
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
--The portfolios' overall credit quality and diversification;
--Short maturity profile;
--Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks;
--Overnight and one-week liquidity profile;
--The capabilities and resources of MSIM as investment advisor.
The 'AAAmmf' money market fund ratings reflect the funds' extremely strong
capacities to achieve the investment objectives of preserving principal and
providing shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity
risk.
PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION
Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds: Prime Portfolio seeks preservation
of principal, daily liquidity and maximum current income. The prime portfolio
invests mainly in a diversified, high-credit quality portfolio of money market
securities maturing in 13 months or less, with an emphasis on overnight and
shorter-term maturities. The prime portfolio enters repurchase agreements with
counterparties rated at least 'F1', or those that are integrated members of
financial institutions rated at least 'F1'. Its Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF)
met Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criterion of 1.50 or less. The PCF is a
risk-weighted measure of the fund's portfolio assets that accounts for the
credit quality and maturity profile of a fund's portfolio securities.
Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds: Tax-Exempt Portfolio seeks to
maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent
with preservation of principal and maintenance of liquidity. The tax-exempt
portfolio invests mainly in high quality short-term municipal obligations, the
interest of which is exempt from federal income taxes and is not subject to the
federal alternative minimum tax. The tax-exempt portfolio may also invest in
variable and floating rate demand instruments, tender option bonds, custodial
receipts and investments in other money market funds.
Both portfolios maintain high credit quality portfolios consistent with Fitch's
criteria for AAAmmf-rated money market funds.
MATURITY PROFILE
Both portfolios seek to limit interest rate and spread risk consistent with
Fitch's ratings criteria for funds rated AAAmmf. Each portfolio limits its
weighted average maturity (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) to 60 days and
120 days, respectively. As of Sept. 28, 2012 the Prime Portfolio had WAM at 24
days and WAL of 42 days, while the Tax-Exempt Portfolio had both WAM at 24 days
and WAL at 31 days.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
The portfolios' additional investment restrictions are aimed at maintaining
sufficient levels of daily and weekly liquidity to meet investors' redemption
requests. In line with amended Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of
1940, which governs the investment activities and operations of U.S. money
market funds, the prime portfolio invests at least 10% of total assets in daily
liquid assets and at least 30% of total assets in weekly liquid assets.
According to the same regulation, the tax-exempt portfolio invests at least 30%
of total assets in weekly liquid assets. As of Sept. 28, 2012, both portfolios
met the liquidity requirements mandated by Rule 2a-7 and were also in line with
the liquidity guidelines as per Fitch's rating criteria.
INVESTMENT ADVISOR
MSIM, together with its investment advisory affiliates, had more than 628
investment professionals around the world and approximately $287.4 billion in
assets under management or supervision as of Dec. 31, 2011. MSIM provides
investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes
governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. Fitch views
MSIM's investment advisory capabilities, resource commitment, operational
controls, corporate governance, and compliance procedures as consistent with the
rating assigned to the funds.
RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE:
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market
risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines
for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be lowered by Fitch.
Furthermore, given the funds' investment mandates, the ratings may be sensitive
to material adverse changes in the U.S. economy, and specifically, the municipal
and financial sectors.
Fitch seeks weekly fund and portfolio holdings information from the funds'
sub-administrator, State Street Bank and Trust Company, to conduct surveillance
against ratings guidelines and maintain its money market fund ratings.
Up-to-date surveillance and analytical information on these funds are available
in the Funds Surveillance section of Fitch's website ('www.fitchratings.com',
'Surveillance' > 'Funds').