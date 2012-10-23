Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAAmmf' ratings for Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds: Prime Portfolio and Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds: Tax-Exempt Portfolio. The two money market funds are managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Inc. (MSIM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS). KEY RATING DRIVERS: --The portfolios' overall credit quality and diversification; --Short maturity profile; --Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks; --Overnight and one-week liquidity profile; --The capabilities and resources of MSIM as investment advisor. The 'AAAmmf' money market fund ratings reflect the funds' extremely strong capacities to achieve the investment objectives of preserving principal and providing shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risk. PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds: Prime Portfolio seeks preservation of principal, daily liquidity and maximum current income. The prime portfolio invests mainly in a diversified, high-credit quality portfolio of money market securities maturing in 13 months or less, with an emphasis on overnight and shorter-term maturities. The prime portfolio enters repurchase agreements with counterparties rated at least 'F1', or those that are integrated members of financial institutions rated at least 'F1'. Its Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF) met Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criterion of 1.50 or less. The PCF is a risk-weighted measure of the fund's portfolio assets that accounts for the credit quality and maturity profile of a fund's portfolio securities. Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds: Tax-Exempt Portfolio seeks to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with preservation of principal and maintenance of liquidity. The tax-exempt portfolio invests mainly in high quality short-term municipal obligations, the interest of which is exempt from federal income taxes and is not subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. The tax-exempt portfolio may also invest in variable and floating rate demand instruments, tender option bonds, custodial receipts and investments in other money market funds. Both portfolios maintain high credit quality portfolios consistent with Fitch's criteria for AAAmmf-rated money market funds. MATURITY PROFILE Both portfolios seek to limit interest rate and spread risk consistent with Fitch's ratings criteria for funds rated AAAmmf. Each portfolio limits its weighted average maturity (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) to 60 days and 120 days, respectively. As of Sept. 28, 2012 the Prime Portfolio had WAM at 24 days and WAL of 42 days, while the Tax-Exempt Portfolio had both WAM at 24 days and WAL at 31 days. LIQUIDITY PROFILE The portfolios' additional investment restrictions are aimed at maintaining sufficient levels of daily and weekly liquidity to meet investors' redemption requests. In line with amended Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which governs the investment activities and operations of U.S. money market funds, the prime portfolio invests at least 10% of total assets in daily liquid assets and at least 30% of total assets in weekly liquid assets. According to the same regulation, the tax-exempt portfolio invests at least 30% of total assets in weekly liquid assets. As of Sept. 28, 2012, both portfolios met the liquidity requirements mandated by Rule 2a-7 and were also in line with the liquidity guidelines as per Fitch's rating criteria. INVESTMENT ADVISOR MSIM, together with its investment advisory affiliates, had more than 628 investment professionals around the world and approximately $287.4 billion in assets under management or supervision as of Dec. 31, 2011. MSIM provides investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. Fitch views MSIM's investment advisory capabilities, resource commitment, operational controls, corporate governance, and compliance procedures as consistent with the rating assigned to the funds. RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE: The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be lowered by Fitch. Furthermore, given the funds' investment mandates, the ratings may be sensitive to material adverse changes in the U.S. economy, and specifically, the municipal and financial sectors. Fitch seeks weekly fund and portfolio holdings information from the funds' sub-administrator, State Street Bank and Trust Company, to conduct surveillance against ratings guidelines and maintain its money market fund ratings. Up-to-date surveillance and analytical information on these funds are available in the Funds Surveillance section of Fitch's website ('www.fitchratings.com', 'Surveillance' > 'Funds').