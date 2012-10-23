Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings believes AT&T Inc.'s (AT&T) proposed
contribution of preferred equity interests in its wireless business to its
master pension trust has a positive effect on the company's credit profile in
the long term. Pro forma for the $9.5 billion contribution, the company's Dec.
31, 2011 pension obligations would approach full funding status. The value of
the contribution exceeds AT&T's minimum required contributions to the plan for
2013 and for a number of later years. Fitch's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on
AT&T is 'A' and the Rating Outlook is Stable.
AT&T has filed a request with the U.S. Department of Labor for an exemption from
the prohibited transaction provisions of the Employee Retirement Income Security
Act of 1974 (ERISA). If granted an exemption, AT&T intends to contribute
perpetual preferred membership interests of AT&T Mobility II LLC (Mobility),
AT&T's wireless business, to the SBC Master Pension Trust. Approval is
anticipated before the end of 2013.
The preferred interests currently have a fair market value of $9.5 billion as
estimated by an independent fiduciary. At Dec. 31, 2011, AT&T's pension plans
were underfunded by $10.2 billion on a generally accepted accounting principle
(GAAP) basis. On a pro forma basis for the preferred contribution, the pension
plans would be approximately 99% funded, a material improvement from the actual
funding percentage of 82% on Dec. 31, 2011.
The pension plans will benefit from the approximately $560 million in annual
distributions to be paid on the preferred interests to the pension plans. To
ensure the distributions are made on the preferred interests, if the
distributions are in arrears, Mobility may not transfer cash to AT&T by any
means, and AT&T will not be permitted to pay dividends on or repurchase its
common stock
AT&T has estimated that its minimum required contribution for 2013 under the
current pension funding regulations would approximate $300 million. The 2013
contribution was materially reduced as a result of legislation enacted in
mid-2012, 'Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century' (MAP-21). In the
absence of the preferred interest contribution, Fitch believes under current
assumptions future cash contributions by AT&T to its pension plans would likely
increase significantly over time in view of the $10.2 billion underfunding at
yearend 2011.
There are certain put/call features attached to the preferred interest to be
contributed to the pension plans. Fitch notes that there could be cash outflows
associated with either a put or a call in future years, as well as under changes
of control provisions. Under a put, AT&T has the flexibility to settle the
acquisition of the interests in installments, and under either a put or call,
AT&T may use cash, shares of AT&T common stock, or a combination of both to
settle the obligation. Fitch believes AT&T is unlikely to exercise the call in
the near-term as the issuance of common equity or debt (to raise cash) to settle
the call would void the intent of the proposed transaction (i.e., the funding
gap could be closed today through cash and/or common stock contributions today
rather than several years hence).
In Fitch's opinion, the proposed transaction is a long-term incremental positive
for AT&T's credit profile. The proposed $9.5 billion contribution and annual
distributions will have material cash tax benefits, particularly in 2013 when
the initial contribution is made. Future cash flow flexibility is enhanced, as
Fitch believes the transaction significantly reduces the risk of large and
volatile annual cash funding requirements. Minimum funding requirements, in the
absence of the transaction, would likely be well in excess of the $560 million
annual distribution on the preferred interest, given the company's plans were
underfunded by $10.2 billion at yearend 2011.
Fitch believes the positive aspects of the transaction offset the principal
negative aspect of the transaction. The contribution of the preferred interest
creates a debt-like obligation that, in the event the independent trustee
exercised the put, could require AT&T to purchase the preferred interests. This
risk is mitigated by AT&T's option to minimize the use of cash to settle the put
by using AT&T common shares in whole or in part, as well as spreading out
payment over three annual installments (except under a change in control).
Additionally, the only circumstances in which the exercise of the put could be
accelerated prior to a seven-year period after the close of the transaction
would lead to a review of AT&T's whether or not the transaction is completed: 1)
a change of control of Mobility, or 2) if Mobility's debt-to-total
capitalization exceeds that of AT&T (signifying a weakening wireless business).
From the perspective of AT&T's pension plans, the contribution will result in
approximately 18% of the plans assets being invested in the preferred interests
of Mobility, a relatively high level of concentration in a single asset. This
risk is mitigated by the prior claim on Mobility by the pension plan trust
relative to AT&T's equity interests, and Mobility's position as AT&T's strongest
asset and primary source of cash flow.
The U.S. Department of Labor is not expected to rule on AT&T's application until
2013, and it is possible some of the terms and conditions regarding the
transaction could be modified. Fitch will evaluate any material changes and the
effect on AT&T's credit profile around the close of the transaction.