(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On May 25, 2012, we affirmed our 'A-/A-2' ratings on Banco Santander S.A. (Santander). The outlook remains negative. We also removed the subordinated and preferred ratings on Santander from CreditWatch negative. -- We view Santander Holdings U.S.A. (SHUSA) as "highly strategic" (as our criteria define the term) to Santander. -- We are affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' ratings on SHUSA and its subsidiary, Sovereign Bank, and removing the subordinated and preferred ratings from CreditWatch negative. -- The negative outlook on SHUSA and Sovereign Bank reflects the negative outlook on Santander. Rating Action On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Santander Holdings U.S.A. Inc. (SHUSA) and its subsidiary, Sovereign Bank. The outlook on the long-term ratings remains negative. At the same time, we removed the subordinated and preferred ratings on the companies from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on April 30, 2012. Rationale The rating actions on SHUSA and Sovereign Bank follow our affirmation of the ratings on the parent, Banco Santander S.A. (Santander), on May 25. We consider these rating actions linked--consistent with our group methodology criteria--because we view SHUSA as "highly strategic" to its parent. SHUSA's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) remains 'bbb'. We affirmed our ratings on Santander following our review of the wider implications of our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2) for the Spanish banking sector. Consequently, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Spain at group '5', but we revised our economic risk score to '6' from '5'. The subordinated and preferred ratings on SHUSA and Sovereign were affirmed and removed from CreditWatch, in line with the actions on the subordinated and preferred ratings on the parent, which followed our review of Spain's banking industry. Outlook The negative outlook on SHUSA mirrors the negative outlook on Santander, which, in turn, reflects the negative outlook on the long-term sovereign credit rating on Spain. We seldom rate financial institutions above the foreign currency rating on the country where the institution is domiciled. If we do rate the financial institution above the sovereign, as we currently do with Santander, the maximum difference for European Union countries according to our criteria is one notch, unless the sovereign credit rating is 'B-' or lower, reflecting our view of the interconnection between a banking system and the related sovereign. Because we view SHUSA and Sovereign Bank as highly strategic subsidiaries of Santander, any downgrade of the parent could lead to corresponding downgrades of these subsidiaries. Ratings Score Snapshot Bank Holding Company Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 SACP bbb Anchor bbb+ Business Position Moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Strong (+1) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support +1 GRE Support 0 Group Support +1 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Research Update: Spain-Based Banco Santander S.A. And Some Subsidiaries Ratings Affirmed After Spanish Banking Review; Outlook Negative, May 25, 2012 -- Negative Rating Actions On 16 Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade, April 30, 2012 -- Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook Negative, April 26, 2012 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology and Assumptions, November 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology, Nov. 1, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Santander Holdings U.S.A Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 Senior Unsecured BBB+ Commercial Paper A-2 Sovereign Bank Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 Certificate Of Deposit Local Currency BBB+/A-2 Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action To From Santander Holdings U.S.A. Inc. Preferred Stock BB+ BB+/Watch Neg Sovereign Bank Subordinated BBB BBB/Watch Neg Sovereign Capital Trust I Preferred Stock BB+ BB+/Watch Neg Sovereign Capital Trust II Preferred Stock BB+ BB+/Watch Neg Sovereign Capital Trust IV Preferred Stock BB+ BB+/Watch Neg Sovereign Capital Trust VI Preferred Stock BB+ BB+/Watch Neg Sovereign Real Estate Investment Trust Preferred Stock BB+ BB+/Watch Neg (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)