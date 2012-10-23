Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed FAB UK 2004-1 B.V., as follows:
GBP101.8m Class A-1E Notes (ISIN: XS0187962104): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook
Negative
GBP4.8m Class A-1F Notes (ISIN: XS0187962369): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook
Negative
GBP10m Class A-2E Notes (ISIN: XS0187962799): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook
Negative
GBP8.8m Class A-3E Notes (ISIN: XS0187962872): affirmed at 'CCCsf'
GBP4.7m Class A-3F Notes (ISIN: XS0187963094): affirmed at 'CCsf'
GBP7.3m Class S1 Combination Notes (ISIN: XS0187963334): affirmed at 'BBsf';
Outlook Negative
GBP7m class S2 Combination Notes (ISIN: XS0187963508): affirmed at 'CCsf'
The affirmation of all the notes in the transaction reflects the performance of
the portfolio compared to the levels of credit protection in place. The levels
of credit enhancement (CE) have increased for all of the notes, while the
performance remains almost stable with the weighted average rating of the
underlying assets at 'BBsf'/'BB-sf', one notch below the level at the last
review in November 2011.
The ratings also reflect the risk of a pool mainly comprised by mezzanine
tranches with low expected recoveries in case of default, 63.4% of them
corresponding to RMBS transactions. Overcollateralisation (OC) and Interest
Coverage (IC) tests are out of compliance as of the trustee report of 31 August
2012, with OC tests failing since 2009.
Classes A-1E and A-1F are being repaid pari passu and pro rata since the IC and
OC tests are out of compliance, in line with the transaction's documentation.
44% of the pool corresponds to non-investment grade assets and 14.7% is rated
'CCCsf' or below. The portfolio is 100% concentrated in UK assets, composed
mainly of RMBS mezzanine assets (63.4%), followed by CMBS assets (18.5%) and a
mix of corporate CDOs (7.6%), commercial ABS (7.2%), SF CDOs (2.6%) and consumer
ABS (0.8%).
FAB UK 2004-1 B.V. is a securitisation of European structured finance assets,
concentrated in the UK. At closing the SPV issued GBP204.5m worth of fixed and
floating rate notes, using the proceeds to buy a GBP200 portfolio managed by
Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd.
