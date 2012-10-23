Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed FAB UK 2004-1 B.V., as follows: GBP101.8m Class A-1E Notes (ISIN: XS0187962104): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative GBP4.8m Class A-1F Notes (ISIN: XS0187962369): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative GBP10m Class A-2E Notes (ISIN: XS0187962799): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative GBP8.8m Class A-3E Notes (ISIN: XS0187962872): affirmed at 'CCCsf' GBP4.7m Class A-3F Notes (ISIN: XS0187963094): affirmed at 'CCsf' GBP7.3m Class S1 Combination Notes (ISIN: XS0187963334): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative GBP7m class S2 Combination Notes (ISIN: XS0187963508): affirmed at 'CCsf' The affirmation of all the notes in the transaction reflects the performance of the portfolio compared to the levels of credit protection in place. The levels of credit enhancement (CE) have increased for all of the notes, while the performance remains almost stable with the weighted average rating of the underlying assets at 'BBsf'/'BB-sf', one notch below the level at the last review in November 2011. The ratings also reflect the risk of a pool mainly comprised by mezzanine tranches with low expected recoveries in case of default, 63.4% of them corresponding to RMBS transactions. Overcollateralisation (OC) and Interest Coverage (IC) tests are out of compliance as of the trustee report of 31 August 2012, with OC tests failing since 2009. Classes A-1E and A-1F are being repaid pari passu and pro rata since the IC and OC tests are out of compliance, in line with the transaction's documentation. 44% of the pool corresponds to non-investment grade assets and 14.7% is rated 'CCCsf' or below. The portfolio is 100% concentrated in UK assets, composed mainly of RMBS mezzanine assets (63.4%), followed by CMBS assets (18.5%) and a mix of corporate CDOs (7.6%), commercial ABS (7.2%), SF CDOs (2.6%) and consumer ABS (0.8%). FAB UK 2004-1 B.V. is a securitisation of European structured finance assets, concentrated in the UK. At closing the SPV issued GBP204.5m worth of fixed and floating rate notes, using the proceeds to buy a GBP200 portfolio managed by Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Source of information: The information used to assess these ratings was sourced from periodic investor reports and the trustee. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs', dated 3 October 2012 and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012; are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions