Oct 23 - Near-term default pressures appear to be easing as 2012 draws to a close, allowing the possibility that the U.S. high yield default rate may end the year below Fitch's 2012 forecast of 2.5%-3.0%. We believe the Fed's efforts to revive the economy and a positive resolution to the U.S. fiscal cliff remain critical even as the insatiable demand for yield products is allowing more highly levered companies to access the debt markets. The trailing 12-month default rate slipped back to 2% in September from 2.2% in August. Two defaults in September brought the year's issuer count to 25 and volume tally to $13.4 billion (versus 12 issuers and $7.9 billion in the first nine months of 2011). Following a strong August, issuance soared in September and was notable both in terms of volume and composition. The share of newly minted bonds rated 'CCC' or lower climbed to 26% of total volume ($38.6 billion) -- a record for the year -- as the Federal Reserve's launch of QE3 further stimulated investor appetite for high yield in the primary and secondary markets. At the end of September, 46% of 'CCC' rated volume in Fitch's U.S. High Yield Default Index was trading above par, compared with just 9% a year earlier. If default volume in the last quarter of 2012 matches 2011's considerable $8 billion, the default rate will end the year at roughly 2%. A filing by Edison Mission Energy (IDR rated 'CC' by Fitch and one of the large potential defaults for year-end) would contribute half that amount, but with funding conditions so robust, it may be difficult to arrive at the full tally needed to move the default rate beyond 2%. Booming issuance notwithstanding, fundamentals show that credit gains have slowed this year -- not surprising given the economy's sluggish performance -- and the bottom tier of speculative-grade issues has expanded. The 'CCC' or lower pool has grown to $227.3 billion from $196.8 billion at the beginning of the year (including 'B-' issues, this high risk slice of the market now totals $358.9 billion). The weighted average recovery rate on defaults through September was 49.5% of par, boosted by the 53% of defaulted volume that consisted of secured bonds. The average recovery rate on senior secured bonds of 65% of par was more than twice the recovery rate on unsecured issues of 30.8%. Industry-specific recovery rates showed even more of a gap, ranging from 80% of par to the mid-teens. For additional details, see Fitch Research on "Fitch U.S. High Yield Default Insight - September 2012," available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitch U.S. High Yield Default Insight -- September 2012