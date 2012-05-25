May 25 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded and removed from Rating Watch Negative
three classes of GMAC Commercial Mortgage Securities, Inc.'s mortgage
pass-through certificates, series 2001-C2. In addition, Fitch has affirmed and
removed one class from Rating Watch Negative. A detailed list of rating actions
follows at the end of this release.
The downgrades are due to previously incurred interest shortfalls from servicer
advance recoveries, higher expected losses on specially serviced loans, as well
as increased concentration and adverse selection of the remaining pool.
Fitch modeled losses of 29.0% of the remaining pool. Eleven (62.2%) of the
remaining 15 loans are in special servicing. Five loans (47.5%) are real-estate
owned (REO). As of the May 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate
principal balance has been reduced 80.81% to $181.8 million from $754.9 million
at issuance. Realized losses to date are 3.61% of the original pooled balance.
As of the May 2012 remittance, interest shortfalls are reaching up to class J.
The largest contributor to Fitch's modeled loss is a REO property (19.2% of the
pool balance) located in Earth City, MO. The 283,000 square foot (sf)
two-building office property is approximately 19 miles northwest of the St.
Louis CBD. The servicer-reported occupancy was 86% as of February 2012. The
special servicer is currently negotiating a sale of the properties with
anticipated closing date in August 2012.
The second largest contributor to modeled losses is the Lichtenstein
Pennsylvania Office Portfolio (18.1% of the pool). The original pool totaled
approximately 347,000 sf, with properties situated in Allentown, Mechanicsburg
and Wyomissing. The special servicer recently sold two of the properties in
early 2012 and continues to explore workout options for the remaining assets.
The third-largest contributor to modeled losses, Princeton Park Corporate Center
(12.0% of the pool), is a 177,000 sf three-story office building located in
South Brunswick, NJ. The collateral was transferred to the special servicer in
April 2008 for monetary default. A receiver was appointed after a settlement
agreement could not be reached. The foreclosure process remains ongoing.
Fitch has downgraded and removed from Rating Watch Negative the following
classes:
--$9.4 million class E to 'Asf', from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$15.1 million class F to 'BBsf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook to Stable;
--$10.8 million class G to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE 100%.
Fitch has affirmed and removed from Rating Watch Negative the following class:
--$15.1 million class D at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated:
--$32.5 million class B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$11.3 million class C at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$9.4 million class H at 'Csf', RE 85%;
--$23.6 million class J at 'Csf', RE 0%;
--$5.7 million class K at 'Csf' RE 0%;
--$5.7 million class L at 'Csf', RE 0%.
Classes M, N, O and P remain at 'Dsf', RE 0% due to realized losses.
Class A-1, A-2 and the interest-only class X-2 have paid in full. Fitch does not
rate class Q and class X-1 was previously withdrawn.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
