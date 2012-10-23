(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Banco de La Provincia de Buenos Aires S.A. (BPBA) continues to operate
as one of the largest financial institutions in Argentina, with significant
market share and an important public policy role.
-- We are affirming our 'B' global scale rating on BPBA.
-- The negative outlook on BPBA reflects the negative rating outlook on
the Province of Buenos Aires.
Rating Action
On Oct. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' global
scale rating on Banco de La Provincia de Buenos Aires S.A. (BPBA). The outlook
remains negative. The stand-alone credit profile of the bank is 'bb-'.
Rationale
The rating on BPBA is based on the company's "strong" (as our criteria define
the term) business position, "very weak" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk
position, "above average" funding, and "strong" liquidity.
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a
commercial bank operating only in Argentina is 'bb-'. Our economic risk score
for Argentina is '8', reflecting our view that increasing inflation and weaker
fiscal and external balances will continue to limit Argentina's policy
flexibility. Increasing inflation affects the country's competitiveness and
shortens the planning horizon for economic agents in the country. Our industry
risk score for Argentina is '8', reflecting our belief that Argentina's
banking system regulations are more relaxed than international standards and
its banks face weak retail depositor confidence and a very short-term domestic
customer deposit base. At the same time, the country has a narrow capital
market and limited access to external debt capital markets.
We continue to view the likelihood of extraordinary support from the Province
of Buenos Aires (foreign and local currency ratings B/Negative/--) as "very
high," in accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities.
This likelihood is based on two factors:
-- BPBA's "very important" role in promoting the development of certain
economic segments in the province, including the bank's important public
policy role serving as a fiscal agent to the province and its status as a
significant player in Argentina's financial system; and
-- The "very strong" link between BPBA and the province, given the bank's
ownership structure, under which the province provides a direct guarantee of
the bank's liabilities.
Given the difficult economic scenario for the Republic of Argentina
(unsolicited foreign and local currency ratings B/Negative/B) and the close
relationship between the bank and the government, the rating on BPBA is
constrained by the rating on the province. Therefore, the issuer credit rating
is two notches lower than the SACP because we don't believe the bank meets the
conditions specified under our criteria to be rated higher than our 'B'
ratings on the Province of Buenos Aires and Argentina.
We consider BPBA's business position as "strong," given the bank's significant
market share, branch network presence, and stable customer base. BPBA has a
significant participation in Argentina's financial system, ranking as the
second largest bank by assets and deposits (with 7.3% and 8.3% of market
share, respectively) and the sixth largest by loans (with 6.2% of market
share).
The bank has been in operation since 1822 and, as a financial agent of the
provincial government, it benefits from a broad and stable portfolio of
clients and diversified sources of revenues. BPBA has a large distribution
network in the province, and the bank receives captive clients, mostly state
employees and retirees, as well as low cost deposits from the provincial
public sector. The bank offers a wide variety of products that cover several
economic sectors to individuals and corporations, which accounted for 65% and
35% of its total credit portfolio as of June 2012. The bank also focuses on
helping to develop basic industries in the province and the regional economy.
BPBA is geographically restricted to operate in the province of Buenos
Aires--the largest province in the country.
The bank's capital and earnings remains "very weak," in our view. Our
assessment reflects the bank's small capital base relative to its exposure,
despite its efforts to increase capital levels through the capitalization of
earnings. BPBA currently is not required to comply with minimum capital
requirements, which explains why the bank is allowed to operate with such low
capital base. Our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for BPBA for 2012 is less
than 3%, which positions the bank in the "very weak" range according to our
criteria. We expect our RAC ratio to remain in the 2%-3% range during the next
two years, given our expectations for the bank's exposure growth and internal
capital generation, which may not be able to keep up with the bank's credit
growth. In addition, we do not expect the province, which is the bank's sole
owner, to provide any capital injections except under a stressed scenario.
We continue to view BPBA's risk positions as "adequate." The bank has a
well-diversified credit portfolio in terms of customers, single-name
concentration, and economic sectors. Furthermore, the bank's nonperforming
loans have been improving in the last five years and represented 1.9% of the
total credit portfolio as of June 2012, comparing favorably with its peers'.
Although BPBA has been growing at a fast pace in the past two years, its core
business remains the same, with no significant changes in types of exposure
and strong growth in its deposit base.
BPBA has "above average" funding and "strong" liquidity, in our view. The
former assessment is based on the bank's role as a financial agent of the
provincial government, which allows it to benefit from the province's large
portfolio of state employees and retirees, both of which provide a very stable
source of deposits.
Furthermore, besides BPBA's large branch network, which allows it to capture
retail deposits, the bank receives deposits from the provincial public sector
and all of the deposits of the judicial system, which are both stable and
low-cost sources of funding. The bank's loan to deposit ratio of 55% is good,
in our view, compared with the system average, and core customer deposits
represent 98.7% of the total funding base. BPBA is the second largest bank by
deposits in the Argentina's financial system. The bank's liquidity is
"strong," in our view, with liquid assets covering 56% of the private sector
deposits, 45% of total deposits, and 54% of the deposits that mature within
one month.
Outlook
The negative outlook on BPBA reflects the rating outlook on the Province of
Buenos Aires, since the bank's issuer credit rating is capped two notches
below its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bb-'. A negative rating action
on the parent would trigger similar rating action on BPBA. Conversely, if we
revised the rating outlook on the province to stable, we would take a similar
rating action on bank.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating B/Negative/--
SACP bb-
Anchor bb-
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Very Weak (-2)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Above Average and Strong (+1)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors -2
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Banco de la Provincia de Buenos Aires S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating B/Negative/--
Certificate of Deposit raA
Argentine Rating Scale raA/Negative/raA-1
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)