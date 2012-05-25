May 25 - Overview
-- Recent strong operating performance and capacity expansions contribute
to our expectations for sand producer U.S. Silica Co., though changing
industry dynamics in frac sand markets may challenge its ability to grow
profits over the medium term.
-- We are affirming our 'B+' rating on U.S. Silica.
-- At the same time, we are raising our issue-level rating on the
company's senior secured term loan to 'BB-'.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that relatively stable
growth in demand for industrial sand as the gradual economic recovery
continues should offset exposure to volatility in the frac sand industry.
Rating Action
On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+'
corporate credit rating on Frederick, Md.-based U.S. Silica Co. The rating
outlook is stable.
At the same time, we are raising our issue-level rating on the company's $260
million secured term loan due 2017 to 'BB-' from 'B+' in recognition of the
greater prospects for recovery given the company's growth and capacity
expansions. We also revised our recovery rating on the loan to '2', indicating
our expectation that investors can expect to receive substantial (70% to 90%)
recovery in the event of a default, from '3'.
Rationale
The rating affirmation reflects our opinion that the company will encounter
increasing headwinds in the hydraulic fracturing (frac) sand industry over the
medium term, despite recent favorable near-term operating trends, which
produced strong performance metrics in the first quarter. We believe that
market competition is intensifying because of an influx of new entrants and
capacity expansions coming online over the next 12 months. In addition, though
oil and liquids drilling remain relatively strong, low natural gas prices have
contributed to recent pullbacks in natural gas drilling. This has resulted in
slackening demand and falling prices for fine grade sand products. The
combination of these factors leads us to believe that the supply-demand
balance in the sand market is on the crux of a shift from chronic undersupply
toward possible oversupply, and we believe it may reach a supply saturation
point as soon as mid-to-late 2013.
The 'B+' rating and stable outlook reflect our assessment of U.S. Silica's
business risk profile as "weak," given that its absolute size and scope remain
relatively small, even with recent capacity expansions. In addition, the
company has significant mine concentration, a smaller reserve base than
competitors, and is exposed to cyclical end markets. Our "aggressive"
financial risk profile considers the company's majority private equity
ownership despite its recent IPO, its history of generating uneven free cash
flow from operations, and our view of its "adequate" liquidity.
Under our base case scenario, we expect U.S. Silica will produce about 3
million tons of frac sand and 4 million tons of industrial sand in 2012,
generating adjusted EBITDA of approximately $130 million. In the near term we
expect the company's operating performance will continue to benefit from solid
demand for frac sand as a result of the current shortage in the market and oil
shale drilling. We expect total debt leverage to be below 3x in 2012 and funds
from operations (FFO) to total debt above 25%. In 2013, we expect the company
to continue expanding its raw frac sand production capacity and complete
construction of a resin-coated sand facility, which we expect will add about
$40 million in EBITDA for the year, further reducing leverage.
U.S. Silica is a major producer of sand for both industrial applications and
for use in hydraulic fracturing. The company has shifted its product mix
toward significantly higher margin frac sand production, which we expect to
constitute about 40% of total volumes in 2012, versus 30% in 2011. More than
half of the company's sales are to cyclical end markets, resulting in
potential pressure on revenues in an economic downturn. The company generates
about one-third of its EBITDA from one of its mines, making it susceptible to
a sharp decline in earnings in the event of an operating disruption that
constrains production. Demand in the industrial sand industry tends to be
regional because of the somewhat prohibitive cost of transporting most types
of the product farther than 200 miles. This does not, however, preclude
competitive concentration, since the largest industry players maintain
multiple locations to service national accounts.
Liquidity
In our view, U.S. Silica has adequate liquidity to meet its needs over the
next 12 months under our criteria, which incorporates the following
assumptions:
-- Sources of cash will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12
months;
-- Sources of cash would continue to exceed uses even if EBITDA were to
decline by 30%; and
-- The company's compliance with financial maintenance covenants likely
would survive a 20% drop in EBITDA without breaching covenant test measures.
Total liquidity as of March 31, 2012, consisted of about $85 million in cash
and $24 million in availability (after accounting for about $9 million in
letters of credit) under its $35 million asset-based loan (ABL) facility due
2015. The company typically generates modest cash flow from operations and
does not have particularly intensive working capital needs. Capital
expenditures for maintenance total about $15 million annually. We expect the
company to spend additional capital on growth projects, including building a
resin-coated sand plant in 2013. Therefore, we expect capital expenditures of
about $110 million in 2012, with about $35 million in negative free operating
cash flow (FOCF). U.S. Silica has historically generated uneven FOCF, though
we do expect it to be positive in 2013 and to increase more substantially
thereafter as it completes major capital expenditures.
U.S. Silica's existing term loan has a maximum leverage ratio covenant and its
ABL is subject to a fixed-charge coverage ratio when availability is less than
$6.5 million. The company was in compliance with all covenants as of March 31,
2012, and we expect it will continue to comply over the next 12 months with
adequate cushion of at least 20%. The capital structure contains no near-term
maturities.
We do not expect the company to pay dividends in the near term, given that its
term loan facility was amended at the time of the IPO to restrict dividends
unless leverage falls below 1.5x. In addition, we do not view U.S. Silica as
likely to undertake acquisitions in the upcoming months; however, if one
should occur, we expect it would be financed in a manner that would not affect
our assessment of the company's financial risk profile.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis on U.S. Silica, see our recovery report to
be published later on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that U.S. Silica will continue to
perform well in 2012 and 2013 as capacity expansions increase earnings,
maintaining credit metrics in line with the corporate credit rating despite
the challenges we expect in the frac sand industry. Our rating incorporates
the expectation that U.S. Silica will maintain leverage below 4.5x and FFO to
debt above 20% over the next 12 to 18 months.
We could raise the ratings over the medium term as the company continues to
expand its production and revenue base, particularly if our view of the
prospects for the overall industry improves. Key factors that would contribute
to a positive rating action include successful implementation of the
anticipated capacity expansions, maintenance of credit metrics at or near
current levels, further increases in absolute size and scope, a track record
of positive free cash flow generation, increasing reserve levels, and a higher
level of mine diversity.
We could lower the ratings if credit metrics were to weaken such that we
expected adjusted leverage to remain above 4.5x or if market conditions weaken
such that liquidity becomes constrained. This may occur if the company fails
to implement the new raw sand and resin-coated capacity as anticipated; if
competition intensifies, causing pricing to erode more significantly than we
currently expect; or if the company increases its leverage to return capital
to shareholders or make an acquisition.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
U.S. Silica Co.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
Upgraded
To From
U.S. Silica Co.
Senior Secured BB- B+
Recovery Rating 2 3
