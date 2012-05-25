May 25 - Overview
-- U.S. midstream energy company Eagle Rock Energy Partners L.P.
has increased its scale and continued its moderate financial leverage as it has
pursued growth, although geographic diversity and commodity exposure are still
weaknesses.
-- We are affirming the 'B' corporate credit rating and the stable
outlook on the partnership.
-- We are revising the recovery rating to '4' from '5' and raising the
issue rating on the partnership's $300 million senior unsecured notes to 'B'
from 'B-' in part due to higher and more stable cash flows from midstream
operations.
Rating Action
On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services changed its recovery
rating on Eagle Rock Energy Partners L.P. (EROC), a master limited partnership
(MLP) focused on the upstream and midstream energy sectors, to '4' from '5',
indicating that the lenders would receive average recovery (30% to 50%) if a
payment default occurs. We also raised the issue rating on the partnership's
$300 million senior unsecured notes to 'B' from 'B-'. We also affirmed the
corporate credit rating at 'B'. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's ratings on EROC reflect an "aggressive" financial risk
profile and a "weak" business risk profile. Credit risks include the
industry's inherent commodity price volatility and depletion risk, and EROC's
relatively modest scale, geographic concentration, relatively high debt
leverage, and the master limited partnership (MLP) structure, which motivates
EROC to pay out most of its free cash flow (after maintenance capital
spending) to unitholders each quarter. In our view, upstream businesses are
not well suited for the MLP structure due to the cash flow risk associated
with commodity price exposure and depleting reserves. We expected distribution
coverage over the next few quarters to be lower than 1x, which considerably
weakens the partnership's financial profile. These risks are partially offset
by some fee-based cash flows in the midstream business unit, and the
partnership's significant commodity price hedges and adequate pro forma
liquidity.
Owned 40% by private equity fund Natural Gas Partners (NGP), EROC is fairly
unique in the MLP universe, given its mix of midstream and upstream business
units. In 2012, we expect the EBITDA breakdown to be roughly 45% midstream and
55% upstream, but this breakdown will vary depending on commodity prices and
the partnership's future acquisitions.
The main contributions to midstream cash flow are from natural gas liquids
(NGL) prices and drilling. Compared with most peers, EROC's midstream
footprint is modest. Its assets are located in the Texas Panhandle, East
Texas, South Texas, and the Gulf of Mexico regions, the most significant being
the Texas Panhandle and East Texas assets. Given the disparity between NGL and
natural gas prices, we expect that the oil and gas industry will continue to
drill liquids-rich areas aggressively, which should benefit EROC, especially
its legacy and recently developed assets in the Panhandle. We also expect the
partnership to exploit its proximity to the Austin-Chalk area in East Texas,
which will help offset declines in the dry gas areas. In the midstream unit,
roughly 36% of throughput comes from fee-based contracts, and 64% have direct
exposure to commodity prices. Even the fee-based EBITDA, however, can be
subject to volume risk if producers scale back drilling. On a different note,
we expect the recent fire and subsequent shut-in at the Phoenix-Arrington
Ranch processing facility to minimally impact cash flows by around $3 million
dollars over the next few months.
The performance of the upstream business segment depends primarily on
commodity prices (crude oil, NGL, and, to a lesser extent, natural gas and
sulfur) and production levels. Historically, EROC has faced operational
challenges in this business, with production levels being well below
expectations due to a shut-in at a key third-party processing plant, which we
estimate will only minimally affect cash flows. With the partnership's
mid-2011 acquisition of Crow Creek Energy II LLC, another NGP-affiliated
company, EROC's upstream operations have more than doubled in size, with daily
production increasing from 33 million cubic feet equivalent (mmcfe) to about
87 mmcfe, which is still small, relative to most rated stand-alone upstream
companies. The Crow Creek assets are largely in the Golden Trend and Cana
Shale plays in Oklahoma, and will be key to the partnership's growth strategy.
EROC's legacy assets, largely in Alabama and East Texas, are relatively
mature, and the new company's future drilling locations largely relate to the
acreage positions acquired from Crow Creek, primarily the Cana Shale. We view
EROC's position in the liquids-rich Cana Shale play as highly prospective, but
we also note that the vast majority of its acreage consists of nonoperated
working interests. As such, the pace of development largely lies outside of
EROC's control. Also noteworthy are the partnership's Alabama properties,
which, in addition to liquids and natural gas, produce sulfur, for which
prices have historically been highly volatile. However, $40 million to $50
million of mandatory regulated capital expenses related to the sulfur recovery
unit in the Big Escambia and Flomation plants also restrict the partnership's
ability to invest in growth projects in the near term.
We consider EROC's financial risk profile to be aggressive. As of March 31,
2012, debt to EBITDA was 3.4x, and EBITDA to interest was 6.2x. Including our
adjustments for asset-retirement obligations and operating leases, total
outstanding debt stood at about $850 million, consisting mainly of borrowings
under its revolving credit facility and the $300 million senior unsecured
notes. Over the next year, we expect the company's debt to EBITDA will be
around 3.6x, however, there could be some volatility in these cash flows
depending on market conditions. In addition, we expect distribution coverage
to decline to less than 1x over the next few quarters partially due to its
capital spending requirements. Thereafter, we expect this ratio to go back up
to about 1.2x which is appropriate given the business mix.
The partnership's cash flows will continuously be subject to commodity price
risk in its businesses, but it does mitigate the risk with hedges. Overall,
the partnership has hedged about 85% of its commodity exposure in 2012, and
about 75% in 2013, which provides higher cash flow visibility. We expect that
the partnership will continue to hedge aggressively. Unlike most pure-play
midstream MLPs, EROC faces depletion risk, meaning that it must continuously
drill new wells to offset the inherent production declines in its producing
wells. While the partnership's overall first-year decline curves are
relatively modest, we expect them to increase over time, given EROC's focus on
the Cana Shale play, where first-year decline curves are generally above 80%.
Management estimates maintenance capital spending, required for reserve
replacement, is roughly 25% of EBITDA, although this percentage will
undoubtedly increase in a low-price environment because drilling and
production costs tend to be somewhat sticky when commodity prices fall.
Liquidity
We assess EROC's liquidity as adequate, with our estimated sources exceeding
uses by about 1.4x during the next 12 months. As of March 31, 2011, we
estimate that the partnership's sources of liquidity consist of funds from
operations of around $200 million and about $150 million of availability under
EROC's $1.2 billion asset-based lending revolving credit facility, which has
an initial borrowing base of $675 million. We have assumed that EROC's primary
uses of cash for the next 12 months will consist of capital spending of $250
million to $300 million, of which we consider only about $150 million to be
maintenance and long-term growth expenses, and distributions to unitholders of
around $90 million.
EROC's revolving credit facility is governed by a somewhat unique borrowing
base, in which the lender group ascribes value to the partnership's upstream
business based on a present-value calculation of its reserve base and a
separate EBITDA-based calculation related to its midstream business. Like most
upstream companies, EROC's liquidity would be subject to borrowing-base
decreases in a low-commodity-price environment. In addition, the revolving
credit facility has several financial covenants:
-- Maximum leverage ratio of 4.5x,
-- Minimum current ratio of 1.0x, and
-- Minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.50x.
Recovery analysis
The rating on EROC's senior unsecured debt is 'B' (the same as the corporate
credit rating), and the recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectation
that lenders would receive modest recovery (30% to 50%) if a payment default
occurs. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on EROC
to be published shortly.)
Outlook
The outlook on the rating is stable and reflects our expectations that EROC
will adequately manage its recent Crow Creek acquisition, maintain debt to
EBITDA in the 3.5x to 4.0x area with our adjustments, and keep adequate
liquidity. We could lower the ratings if EROC's debt to EBITDA consistently
exceeds 4.5x, which could result from combination of several factors, such as
lower volumes, lower commodity prices, operational challenges that result in
lower production or higher drilling costs, or a debt-financed acquisition. We
could consider an upgrade if EROC grows scale with leverage below 4.0x,
continues to build its operational track record, and distribution coverage,
which we expect will be below 1x over the next two quarters, goes steadily
back up to around 1.2x.
Ratings List
Rating Affirmed
Eagle Rock Energy Partners L.P.
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
Rating Raised; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Senior unsecured B B-
Recovery rating 4 5
