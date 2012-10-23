Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA-' rating to the
following State of Michigan general obligation (GO) bonds:
--$96.135 million GO environmental program refunding bonds, series 2012
(tax-exempt).
The bonds are expected to be offered via competitive sale on Oct. 31, 2012.
In addition, Fitch affirms approximately $1.87 billion in outstanding state GO
debt at 'AA-' and affirms various state-related ratings at 'A+' as detailed at
the end of this release.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
SECURITY
General obligations of the state, with full faith and credit pledged.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
POSITIVE OUTLOOK LINKED TO ECONOMIC REBOUND: The Positive Outlook is based on
the state's rebounding economic performance after a decade during which
manufacturing sector weakness and the near-collapse of the domestic auto sector
eroded the state's credit. Structural changes to the domestic auto sector have
improved prospects for the state's economy going forward, but the state's
above-average dependence on cyclical manufacturing is expected to remain a
credit weakness.
SOUND FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: State fiscal management has generally been
conservative, and recent budgets have achieved balance through structural
measures rather than one time solutions. Economic and revenue gains allowed a
sizable deposit to the budget stabilization fund in fiscal 2012, with another
planned in fiscal 2013.
LOW-TO-MODERATE LIABILITIES: Net tax-supported debt has been and is expected to
remain in the low-to-moderate range. Obligations for retiree pensions and health
care are manageable and the state continues to pursue additional savings.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
STRUCTURAL BALANCE AND RESERVE FUND GROWTH: Rating improvement is likely with
continued structurally balanced operations as enacted tax code changes are
phased in. Continued progress in rebuilding fiscal flexibility through reserve
fund replenishment is also key to credit momentum.
SUSTAINED ECONOMIC RECOVERY: Continued employment recovery and improvement in
the high unemployment rate will be important for credit improvement.
CREDIT PROFILE
Fitch's 'AA-' rating on Michigan's GO bonds reflects the state's unusually weak
economic performance in the decade through 2010, when persistent manufacturing
weakness and the near-collapse in 2009 of the domestic auto sector weighed on
the state's economic and fiscal performance. Since then, structural changes to
the auto sector have improved its longer-term viability and the state's broader
economy has benefited from more than two years of job gains and steady growth in
personal income. State financial performance has improved both because of the
rebounding economy and efforts to structurally balance operations, achieved
after substantial cuts in fiscal 2012. The state's fiscal flexibility, essential
given the nature of its cyclical manufacturing economy, has materially improved
with a sizable deposit to its budget reserve in fiscal 2012 and an additional
planned deposit in 2013.
The Positive Rating Outlook assumes the state continues to achieve both
structural balance and rebuilding of budget reserves, even as it absorbs the
impact of recently-enacted tax rate changes. Despite clear economic and fiscal
progress, the outsized importance of the cyclical manufacturing sector will
continue to pose a source of longer-term credit uncertainty but does not, by
itself, preclude rating momentum. Near-term uncertainty is likewise posed by the
sustainability of recent economic gains as well as by several voter initiatives
on the state's November ballot. In particular, a measure that would subject tax
changes to a supermajority legislative vote or simple majority popular vote
could limit the state's ability to respond quickly and effectively to budgetary
challenges.
ECONOMY
Michigan's economy lost jobs on an annual basis between 2001 and 2010, with the
decline in 2009 particularly steep at 7% reflecting the combined impact of the
national recession and domestic automotive weakness and associated
restructuring. Conditions have improved rapidly since then, with 2011 employment
up 1.9%, compared to 1.1% nationally. Employment gains have continued into 2012,
with September 2012 up 1.2%, below the 1.4% national rate of growth. The
retrenchment in automotive employment has been significant and difficult for the
state, with roughly two-thirds of automotive manufacturing and parts employment
lost during the course of the last decade. As of September 2012, both sectors
have logged sizable gains year-over-year, up 8.5% and 3.2%, respectively.
Nonetheless, manufacturing sector jobs represent 13.2% of jobs in Michigan as of
September 2012, well ahead of the 9% U.S. level, exposing the state to future
cyclicality. Unemployment is falling rapidly in Michigan but remains well over
U.S. levels, at 9.3% in September 2012 compared to 7.8% nationally. The state's
May 2012 consensus economic forecast anticipates continued steady growth in the
near term, with wage and salary employment up 1.6% in 2012 and 1.1% in 2013.
Consistent with the state's significant employment losses, personal income
growth lagged the nation throughout the last decade, and the decline in 2009 was
more than 1% deeper than that of the nation. Personal income growth exceeded the
nation in 2011, up 5.2% in Michigan versus 5.1% nationally. In the second
quarter of 2012, personal income rose 4.1% in Michigan versus 3.3% nationally.
As of May 2012, the state forecasts 3% growth in 2012 and 2.6% in 2013, figures
which appear reasonable. By 2011, per capita personal income ranks 36th among
the states at 87.3% of the national level.
FINANCES
Throughout much of the last decade, Michigan's contracting economy resulted in
significant revenue declines, with actual results often underperforming
estimates revised in the midst of fiscal years and requiring remedial action to
maintain budget balance. These actions included revenue increases, spending
austerity, and a variety of one-time measures, including drawing on federal
economic stimulus monies, depleting reserves, and restructuring debt. Revenue
stabilization became evident during fiscal 2010 and continued through fiscal
2011 which ended with significant surpluses in the general and school aid funds.
Budgetary performance further improved in fiscal 2012, with the enacted budget
incorporating $1.5 billion in ongoing spending cuts while accommodating a tax
restructuring projected at the time to cost $535 million, primarily through
replacement of the Michigan business tax with a corporate income tax.
Nonetheless, the budget also included a sizable projected deposit of $256
million to the BSF, the first major deposit to the fund in nearly a decade.
Notable with the adoption of the fiscal 2012 budget the state has added an
additional forecast budget year, an improvement from past budget practice.
Revenue expectations rose in the course of fiscal 2012 (which ended on Sept.
30); the May 2012 consensus revenue forecast raised expected fiscal 2012 general
fund and school aid fund receipts by $33.9 million and $112.5 million,
respectively. The general fund is forecast to grow 2.9%, while the school aid
fund declines 3.3%; figures which incorporate the effect of personal income tax
and business tax restructuring in the budget. Actual fiscal 2012 revenue
performance through September 2012 is reportedly ahead of the May forecast, with
general fund revenues $85 million over budget and school aid fund revenues $8.1
million over budget. Ultimately the state deposited $362.7 million into the BSF
in fiscal 2012, equal to 4.2% of total general fund-general purpose revenues,
while ending with a substantial preliminary surplus estimated at $656 million.
The fiscal 2013 budget as adopted was structurally balanced, with one time
revenues directed at one time spending, including a $140 million BSF deposit.
The May 2012 consensus forecast, upon which the adopted budget was based,
anticipates a 1% decline in general fund revenues from fiscal 2012, while school
aid fund revenues rise 2.7%. General fund expenditures grow 3.1% including one
time spending.
DEBT AND RETIREE OBLIGATIONS
The state's debt and retiree obligations are manageable. Net tax-supported debt,
at $7.9 billion as of Sept. 30, 2011, represents 2.2% of 2011 personal income.
GO debt amortization is above average with 42% to be retired over the next five
years and 82% to be retired over the next 10 years.
The state's defined benefit pension obligations are limited given the state's
conversion in 1997 to defined contribution benefits for newly-hired state
employees. The funded ratio on a reported basis for the state's main pension
system, the Michigan State Employees Retirement System (MSERS), has eroded due
to investment losses. Based on its Sept. 30, 2010 actuarial valuation (the most
recent available), the public employees' plan reported a 72.6% funded ratio.
Using Fitch's more conservative 7% discount rate assumption (compared to the 8%
assumed by MSERS), the funded ratio drops to 65.4%. Nonetheless, on a combined
basis, net tax-supported debt and the pension liability attributable to the
state are at 3.8% of 2011 personal income, well below the 6.6% median of
Fitch-rated states.
The state has enacted various changes to state-administered retiree pension and
health benefits in recent years, although many of the reforms have been
successfully challenged in court. Legislation passed in recent years has
eliminated other post-employment benefits for new hires and lowered the state's
unfunded liability.
In conjunction with the affirmation of the state's GO credit, Fitch has also
affirmed the following ratings with a Positive Outlook:
Michigan State Building Authority
--Revenue bonds (Facilities Program) series and (State Police Communications
System) at 'A+'.
Michigan Municipal Bond Authority
--School program bonds (local government loan program revenue bonds) at 'A+';
--School loan revenue refunding bonds at 'A+'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings
above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in the Tax-Supported Rating
Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from IHS Global
Insight.
Applicable Criteria and