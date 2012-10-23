Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'brAAA' national scale rating to
Localiza Rent a Car S.A.'s upcoming debentures issuance of up to
R$300 million due 2019. We expect the company to use the proceeds to improve its
debt profile and acquire new vehicles.
Our 'BBB-' global scale and 'brAAA' national scale corporate ratings on
Brazil-based Localiza reflect our expectations that the company will continue
benefiting from its leading market position in the car and fleet rental
segments, with a more conservative growth strategy that will allow it to
finance a significant portion of its fleet expansion internally. This will
allow Localiza to use new debt issuances mainly to refinance maturities or
prepay more expensive debt. Furthermore, we expect the rental market in Brazil
to continue to grow. We also expect Localiza to continue to benefit from its
operating efficiency and larger scale to strengthen its cash flows further and
reduce its debt. This could lead to an improvement in credit metrics, such as
total debt to EBITDA of about 2.0x, and funds from operations to debt of more
than 30% in the next several years.
