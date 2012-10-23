(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 23 - The number of potential downgrades jumped to 589 as of Oct. 16 from
571 as of Aug. 31, with rating actions on Spain-based financial institutions
leading the spike, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global
Fixed Income Research, titled "Bond Downgrade Potential In Emerging And
Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: Spanish Banks Led The Spike In
The October Count."
"The number of potential bond downgrades is now at a level not seen since July
2010," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income
Research. Potential downgrades are entities rated 'AAA' to 'B-' that have
either negative rating outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative
implications. Banks represented 17% of the potential downgrades, followed by
the utility and media and entertainment sectors with 9% each.
On Oct. 10, Standard & Poor's lowered its sovereign credit ratings on Spain to
'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2'. As a result, Standard & Poor's took rating actions
on the financial institutions that had extraordinary support from the
government of Spain or were rated higher than 'BBB-'. Currently, there are
nine Spanish financial institutions on our list of potential downgrades.
By rating, 'B' rated issuers comprise the largest proportion of entities with
negative rating outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch negative, at 13%, followed
by 'B+' rated issuers, at 11%. Globally, Standard & Poor's rates 52% of the
589 issuers at risk of downgrades as speculative grade (rated 'BB+' and
lower). Of the 589 potential downgrades, 159 are constituents of Standard &
Poor's equity-based indices. Of the 101 banks on the potential downgrades
list, 50 are based in Europe and 18 are based in the U.S. region (which
includes Bermuda and the Cayman Islands). Of the 50 European banks, eight are
based in Spain.
Since our last report, we removed 46 entities from the potential downgrades
list and added 64. Standard & Poor's downgraded 48 entities that were on the
potential downgrades list last month. Of these, 20 are from U.S. and 10 are
from Spain. We added three sovereigns to the list of potential bond
downgrades--the Kingdom of Morocco, the Gabonese Republic, and the
Commonwealth of the Bahamas--after Standard & Poor's revised the rating
outlooks on these sovereigns to negative from stable. The U.S. and Europe
contributed the most new potential bond downgrades, with 29 and 17 additions,
respectively.
The gap between the potential bond downgrades and the potential bond upgrades
began to narrow in late 2009, when the U.S. economic recession ended and
economic recovery began. However, the gap widened in early 2012 due to the
sovereign crisis in Europe, which led to more companies being assigned ratings
with negative outlooks or on CreditWatch negative and fewer being assigned
ratings with positive outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch positive. "The gap
increased further this month and is now the widest since June 2010," said Ms.
Vazza.
In our view, six of the 21 sectors on the potential downgrades list show
higher or the same downgrade risk that they have historically. When we
measured the gap between the current negative bias and the historical
averages, we found that each of these sectors' negative bias is higher than
their historical average. Negative bias is the proportion of issuers with
negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch negative, and it is a good gauge
of the adverse credit conditions in the sector. The sovereign, bank,
integrated oil and gas, metals, mining and steel, transportation, and
insurance sectors show the greatest downgrade risk relative to their average
negative biases.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)