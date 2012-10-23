(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 23 - The number of potential downgrades jumped to 589 as of Oct. 16 from 571 as of Aug. 31, with rating actions on Spain-based financial institutions leading the spike, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Bond Downgrade Potential In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: Spanish Banks Led The Spike In The October Count." "The number of potential bond downgrades is now at a level not seen since July 2010," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. Potential downgrades are entities rated 'AAA' to 'B-' that have either negative rating outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. Banks represented 17% of the potential downgrades, followed by the utility and media and entertainment sectors with 9% each. On Oct. 10, Standard & Poor's lowered its sovereign credit ratings on Spain to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2'. As a result, Standard & Poor's took rating actions on the financial institutions that had extraordinary support from the government of Spain or were rated higher than 'BBB-'. Currently, there are nine Spanish financial institutions on our list of potential downgrades. By rating, 'B' rated issuers comprise the largest proportion of entities with negative rating outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch negative, at 13%, followed by 'B+' rated issuers, at 11%. Globally, Standard & Poor's rates 52% of the 589 issuers at risk of downgrades as speculative grade (rated 'BB+' and lower). Of the 589 potential downgrades, 159 are constituents of Standard & Poor's equity-based indices. Of the 101 banks on the potential downgrades list, 50 are based in Europe and 18 are based in the U.S. region (which includes Bermuda and the Cayman Islands). Of the 50 European banks, eight are based in Spain. Since our last report, we removed 46 entities from the potential downgrades list and added 64. Standard & Poor's downgraded 48 entities that were on the potential downgrades list last month. Of these, 20 are from U.S. and 10 are from Spain. We added three sovereigns to the list of potential bond downgrades--the Kingdom of Morocco, the Gabonese Republic, and the Commonwealth of the Bahamas--after Standard & Poor's revised the rating outlooks on these sovereigns to negative from stable. The U.S. and Europe contributed the most new potential bond downgrades, with 29 and 17 additions, respectively. The gap between the potential bond downgrades and the potential bond upgrades began to narrow in late 2009, when the U.S. economic recession ended and economic recovery began. However, the gap widened in early 2012 due to the sovereign crisis in Europe, which led to more companies being assigned ratings with negative outlooks or on CreditWatch negative and fewer being assigned ratings with positive outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch positive. "The gap increased further this month and is now the widest since June 2010," said Ms. Vazza. In our view, six of the 21 sectors on the potential downgrades list show higher or the same downgrade risk that they have historically. When we measured the gap between the current negative bias and the historical averages, we found that each of these sectors' negative bias is higher than their historical average. Negative bias is the proportion of issuers with negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch negative, and it is a good gauge of the adverse credit conditions in the sector. The sovereign, bank, integrated oil and gas, metals, mining and steel, transportation, and insurance sectors show the greatest downgrade risk relative to their average negative biases. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)