Oct 23 - The number of entities poised for upgrades increased slightly to
230 as of Oct. 11 from 228 as of Aug. 31 after increasing about 5% the previous
month, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income
Research, titled "Bond Upgrade Potential In Emerging And Developed Markets,
Including The U.S. And Europe: The Count Is At The Highest Level Since The
Beginning Of The Year."
"This is the first time the number of potential upgrades has increased for two
consecutive months since Nov. 2010," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard &
Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "However, the count is still
significantly lower than the five-year moving average of 243." The number of
potential bond upgrades has been in the low-200s since the beginning of 2012,
averaging 222 during the past nine months. This compares with an average of
253 during the last two years and 246 during the last recession (December 2007
through June 2009). We define potential upgrades as issuers that are rated
'AA+' to 'B-' with either positive outlooks or on CreditWatch with positive
implications. Despite the increase in the potential upgrades, the gap between
the potential upgrades and the potential downgrades widened as the number of
potential downgrades increased to 580 from 571 a month earlier.
Since our previous report, we removed 28 issuers from our list of potential
upgrades and added 30. We removed the most issuers (four) from the media and
entertainment sector. Standard & Poor's raised its ratings on 11 (or about 5%
of the total) of the issuers that were on our list last month.
Of the entities we added to the potential upgrades list, 80% are based in the
U.S. region (which includes Bermuda and the Cayman Islands). Nine of the 11
entities upgraded since the last report are also from the U.S. The issuers we
added to the list came from several different sectors. We added five issuers
each from the consumer products and media and entertainment sectors, and added
four issuers from the telecommunications sector.
The composition of the potential upgrades list has changed slightly. The
number of issuers with ratings on CreditWatch positive increased to 22 from
19, while the number of entities with positive outlooks stayed unchanged at
209. As a result, the ratio of issuers with ratings with positive outlooks to
those on CreditWatch positive decreased to 9.5 to 1 from 11 to 1. A decrease
in this ratio implies that it may take a shorter time for the upgrades to
occur. The media and entertainment sector accounted for the largest proportion
of the potential bond upgrades, with 25 issuers. Potential bond upgrades in
the 'B' rating category ('B+', 'B', and 'B-' ratings) continued to lead the
list, constituting 36% of the total.
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries,
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial
decisions.