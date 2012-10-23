Oct 23 - The number of entities poised for upgrades increased slightly to 230 as of Oct. 11 from 228 as of Aug. 31 after increasing about 5% the previous month, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Bond Upgrade Potential In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: The Count Is At The Highest Level Since The Beginning Of The Year." "This is the first time the number of potential upgrades has increased for two consecutive months since Nov. 2010," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "However, the count is still significantly lower than the five-year moving average of 243." The number of potential bond upgrades has been in the low-200s since the beginning of 2012, averaging 222 during the past nine months. This compares with an average of 253 during the last two years and 246 during the last recession (December 2007 through June 2009). We define potential upgrades as issuers that are rated 'AA+' to 'B-' with either positive outlooks or on CreditWatch with positive implications. Despite the increase in the potential upgrades, the gap between the potential upgrades and the potential downgrades widened as the number of potential downgrades increased to 580 from 571 a month earlier. Since our previous report, we removed 28 issuers from our list of potential upgrades and added 30. We removed the most issuers (four) from the media and entertainment sector. Standard & Poor's raised its ratings on 11 (or about 5% of the total) of the issuers that were on our list last month. Of the entities we added to the potential upgrades list, 80% are based in the U.S. region (which includes Bermuda and the Cayman Islands). Nine of the 11 entities upgraded since the last report are also from the U.S. The issuers we added to the list came from several different sectors. We added five issuers each from the consumer products and media and entertainment sectors, and added four issuers from the telecommunications sector. The composition of the potential upgrades list has changed slightly. The number of issuers with ratings on CreditWatch positive increased to 22 from 19, while the number of entities with positive outlooks stayed unchanged at 209. As a result, the ratio of issuers with ratings with positive outlooks to those on CreditWatch positive decreased to 9.5 to 1 from 11 to 1. A decrease in this ratio implies that it may take a shorter time for the upgrades to occur. The media and entertainment sector accounted for the largest proportion of the potential bond upgrades, with 25 issuers. Potential bond upgrades in the 'B' rating category ('B+', 'B', and 'B-' ratings) continued to lead the list, constituting 36% of the total. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.