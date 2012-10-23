Oct 23 - Fitch began receiving inquires for potential securitizations of single-family rental properties earlier in 2012 and published a commentary in August discussing our views. We note several key challenges, including the lack of historical performance data and track records of property managers, equity pledges in special purpose entities (SPEs) as collateral, and hybrid analysis needed to assess cash flow sustainability and property values. One of the key challenges is the limited performance data at both the property and market level. The lack of performance history and track records of the managers' also presents risks. While we have had conversations with some of the market-level data providers, one of which we found to have a robust data warehouse, the history only dates back to 2008-2009. For these reasons, Fitch is unlikely to assign a high investment-grade rating to such transactions. Another key challenge we are focused on, which has taken priority over the data concern, is the investor's security interest in the collateral. The collateral can consist of mortgages on the property or equity pledges. With the latter, a property is deeded to an SPE and a 100% equity pledge in the SPE is transferred to the trust. The key risk associated with this structure is the potential for the issuer or sponsor to pursue bankruptcy of the SPE should a deal underperform and investors seek to enforce their rights. In the absence of a recorded mortgage, there is a potential for the issuer/sponsor to obtain post-petition debt secured by the underlying properties. While this may be viewed as a low probability, high severity event, Fitch is concerned that under a stress scenario, the noteholders would become unsecured creditors of the SPE. A third key risk unique to these securitizations is their hybrid nature. We view the single-family asset class as a cross between commercial and residential properties as the rental streams and value of the underlying property would be used to repay the transaction. Given the lack of property level performance and rental income history, we expect to conduct sensitivity analyses as a check on the viability of rents, cash flows, and yields using the income capitalization or cap rate approach. We also note that the cash flows and value are affected by the performance of the operator as well as their business strategy and motivations. As a relatively new product to structured finance, we expect our approach to evolve in conjunction with the availability of data, the development of the transaction structure, and track record of the property manager and sponsor. We will publish additional commentaries as these issues are addressed. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.