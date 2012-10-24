Oct 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B+' (same as the corporate credit rating) issue-level rating to Metals USA Holdings Corp.'s proposed $275 million term loan due 2019. The recovery rating on the loan is a '3', indicating our expectation of a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default under our default scenario. The company intends to use the proceeds from the term loan offering to refinance $226 million of its senior secured notes due 2015 and to reduce outstanding balances on its $525 million asset-based loan facility by $35 million. The 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook reflects the combination of what we consider to be the "weak" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk profiles. Metals USA's business is supported by its "adequate" liquidity position, variable cost structure and ability to generate cash flow from working capital during periods of soft end markets. These attributes are somewhat offset by its exposure to highly competitive, cyclical end markets and steel price fluctuations. Our aggressive financial risk profile assessment is underscored by the company's history of debt-financed acquisitions and large proportion of private equity ownership. We now expect full-year 2012 EBITDA between $150 million and $170 million approximately flat to 2011 levels. Metals USA experienced margin compression during the year due to steel price declines and end-market weakness, though it has mitigated the impact somewhat by focusing on high value-added products and growing volumes. We expect 2012 leverage to be below 3.5x and funds from operations (FFO)-to-total debt to be around 20%. While these metrics are good for our view of the aggressive financial profile, we also account for the company's acquisitive growth strategy and private equity ownership. However, we expect Metals USA's operating performance will continue to improve over time as industry conditions strengthen in tandem with the general economy, resulting in further modest reductions in leverage. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see our summary analysis on Metals USA Holdings Corp. published Aug. 30, 2012.) RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 RATING LIST Metals USA Holdings Corp. Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- New Rating Metals USA Inc. Proposed $275M first-lien term loan due 2019 B+ Recovery Rating 3