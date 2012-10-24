Overview
-- Sweden has a strong track-record of operating twin fiscal and current
account surpluses, amid steady sustainable economic growth.
-- We are affirming our 'AAA/A-1+' long- and short-term foreign and local
currency sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Sweden.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sweden's key credit
metrics will remain strong and continue to indicate substantial economic
policy flexibility.
Rating Action
On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA/A-1+'
long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on
the Kingdom of Sweden. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings reflect the Swedish authorities' long-standing commitment to sound
public finances and reforms promoting economic growth and prosperity. In our
opinion, monetary policy flexibility provides an important buffer against
potential external shocks. The key risks we see for the rating include the
relatively high stock of external debt in the banking sector, and relatively
high household sector leverage.
Sweden has a prosperous, competitive, and resilient economy, supported by a
skilled workforce, high labor-participation rates, and predictable and
transparent institutions. We estimate GDP per capita at $55,500 in 2012. The
economy has continued to recover strongly in 2011 with per capita real GDP
growth of 3.1%. After a slowdown this year, driven by weakening external
demand in Sweden's main trading partners, we expect real GDP growth to improve
in 2013, partly supported by slightly more accommodating monetary and fiscal
policies.
Sweden's prudent management of public finances is anchored by credible fiscal
rules. With net debt of 8% of GDP in 2012, the general government's balance
sheet is one of the least leveraged in the 'AAA' category.
Last month, the government announced that it is loosening its budgetary
stance; it is planning an estimated SEK23 billion (0.6% of GDP) of stimulus
measures for 2013. In our view, the most important change is the reduction in
the corporate tax rate to 22.0% from the current 26.3%. As a consequence we
expect the budget deficit to widen to 0.6% of GDP next year. Over the medium
term, we forecast the fiscal position will return to surplus.
Sweden's economic competiveness is reflected in its track record of large and
sustained current account surpluses, averaging 7.4% of GDP over the last
decade. We expect continuing strong external performance to move Sweden into a
net external asset position over the medium term. That said, the aggregate
figure masks relatively high net external debt in the banking sector of 58% of
current account receipts in 2011. More than half of the banking system's
external debt stock is securities. In our opinion, this could create liquidity
problems for banks if market conditions deteriorate.
We think relatively high household leverage poses a risk to economic growth,
the financial sector, and public finances. Under an alternative scenario, if
housing prices decline materially, household incomes weaken, and unemployment
rises, households could face difficulties servicing loans thereby weakening
domestic demand. That said, we view this risk as somewhat contained by
households' relatively high non-housing asset levels, still-moderate mortgage
interest rates, and high levels of disposable income.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sweden's key credit metrics
on fiscal, external, economic, and monetary factors remain strong and continue
to indicate substantial economic policy flexibility. We expect the Swedish
government to remain committed to fiscal discipline and sound macroeconomic
policies.
Government policy reversals resulting in sustained and significant slippages
of fiscal or external performance could put downward pressure on the ratings.
Were the banking system to face problems rolling over external debt, either
because of materially higher costs or diminished availability, we could also
lower the ratings.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Sweden (Kingdom of)
Sveriges Riksbank
Sovereign Credit Rating AAA/Stable/A-1+
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment AAA
Senior Unsecured AAA
Short-Term Debt A-1+
Commercial Paper A-1+