Oct 24 - Fitch Ratings has placed OJSC OC Rosneft's Long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BBB' and foreign currency senior
unsecured rating of 'BBB' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) following the company's
planned acquisition of a 100% stake in TNK-BP International Ltd.
If the transaction closes Fitch would expect no more than a one-notch downgrade,
leaving Rosneft's ratings as investment grade. An expected increase in leverage
may outweigh the material operational benefits the transaction is likely to
bring. Fitch's expectation is based on the agency's understanding of
management's intentions and successful execution - many of the details of the
transaction, including funding and liquidity, synergies and deleveraging plans
have yet to be finalised.
In particular, Fitch will need to assess the new investment plans of the
consolidated group, its ability to significantly de-leverage over the next
three-four years and progress with the integration of the acquired assets to
resolve the RWN. The agency believes that the group is likely to rationalise its
capex programme upon consolidation of the acquired assets and may reach some
other synergy effects through cost optimisation and asset disposals.
Assuming Rosneft and TNK-BP's current investment plans and dividend policy,
Fitch anticipates the consolidated group's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted
leverage to rise well above 2x in 2013-14, which is in excess of Fitch's 2x
negative rating guideline for Rosneft. This is based on Fitch's conservative oil
price deck of USD90/bbl in 2013 and USD82.5/bbl in 2014.
Rosneft's enhanced operational profile could offset some worsening of the
group's credit metrics post-acquisition, but to retain its current rating level
it would have to demonstrate its ability to rapidly de-leverage in the two years
following the transaction.
An expectation that leverage will remain materially above 2x on a sustained
basis is likely to lead to a downgrade, although based on Fitch's initial
modelling this is likely to be limited to one notch. If further standalone
rating pressure mounts, Fitch will re-assess state support and whether it is
sufficient to underpin an investment-grade profile.
Rosneft plans to purchase BP plc's ('A'/Positive) 50% stake in TNK-BP
through a combination of cash of USD17.1bn and shares representing 12.84% of
Rosneft. BP intends to use USD4.8bn of cash to purchase an additional 5.66%
stake in Rosneft from the Russian government, which will increase its total
shareholding in Rosneft to 19.75%. Rosneft also plans to purchase the remaining
50% in TNK-BP from the Russian shareholders for a cash consideration of USD28bn.
Rosneft's financial profile benefits from a cash position of USD7.3bn and
treasury shares valued at USD8.9bn at end-H112. The company plans to fund most
of the cash consideration of the acquisition price with bank facilities.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- FFO adjusted leverage well above 2.0x and single digit coverage ratios on a
sustained basis
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
- The RWN could be removed and Outlook stabilised if the company demonstrates an
ability to materially de-leverage in the two years after the potential
acquisition
