May 29 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Aquila (Eclipse 2005-1) plc's class D
notes and affirmed all other note classes as follows:
GBP24.6m class A (XS0213759425): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP10.1m class B (XS0213759854): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP10.3m class C (XS0213759938): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP10m class D (XS0213760274): downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'Asf'; Recovery
Estimate 100%
GBP1.7m class E (XS0213760431): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
The downgrade of the class D notes reflects an interest shortfall which incurred
at the April 2012 interest payment date (IPD) that in Fitch's opinion is
unlikely to be fully recovered prior to the redemption of the notes. While
interest payments are also reduced on the class E notes, this class is not in
arrears on account of an available funds cap (AFC) applicable to it. For the
class E notes, therefore, this reduction in interest has not resulted in credit
impairment or rating action, whereas the class D notes, which are not subject to
an AFC, are at risk of default.
The reduction in interest distributions reflects progressive margin compression
as higher-yielding loans repaid; the irrevocable switch to sequential pay
previously triggered by the proportion of loans in special servicing rising
above a threshold; and an increase in senior expenses as a proportion of the
outstanding note balance. The latter has proved particularly difficult to
predict owing to a rise in certain periodic costs, the incurrence of
extraordinary expenditure, and the lack of quarterly provisioning of excess
spread for scheduled costs levied annually in arrears. These three factors
combined in an increase in senior costs paid at the April IPD, which contributed
to an interest shortfall of circa GBP39,000 on the class D notes.
With the only remaining loan (the GBP56.7m Great Victoria loan) due on 17
October 2012, there is little time in which to recover this unless either senior
expenses reduce significantly (the chances of which appears remote) or the loan
fails to repay on schedule. As to the latter, Fitch considers Great Victoria to
be a high quality, low leverage credit: secured by three multi-tenanted retail
and office properties located in London's West End, and with a reported 47.5%
loan-to-value ratio and 13% exit debt yield, the borrower should face little
impediment in securing refinancing in a timely manner. Although the strength of
the loan works against the class D noteholders' chances of recovering the
interest shortfall, it does underpin Fitch's Recovery Estimate of 100% of bond
principal and investment grade ratings on all other classes (including the class
E notes).
