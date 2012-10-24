Oct 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it raised its
issue-level rating on McJunkin Red Man Corp.'s proposed $650 million senior
secured credit facility to 'B+' (same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B'.
We also revised the recovery rating to '4', indicating our expectation of
average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default
under our scenario, from '5'.
The raised rating issue level rating and revised recovery rating reflect
higher recovery prospects for lenders due to a revised term loan capital
structure in which the issuer will decrease the term loan to $650 million from
$750 million. The company will use proceeds from the proposed term loan and a
higher proportion of asset-based lending (ABL) facility balances to repay its
existing 9.5% senior secured notes due 2016. We anticipate we will withdraw
our rating on McJunkin's existing notes when the company successfully
completes the refinancing.
The 'B+' corporate credit rating and positive outlook on McJunkin Red Man
reflect our view that recent margin expansions and lower debt levels may
result in credit metrics that are more in line with a higher rating over the
next year. The rating also incorporates what we consider to be the combination
of McJunkin's "weak" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk
profile. The business risk profile balances the company's large scale, scope,
and diversity against its position in the highly fragmented, competitive
distribution industry. The industry's business model characteristically
exhibits low margins and requires high levels of inventory spending. We also
note McJunkin's dependence on volatile energy-based end markets, which can
cause earnings to fluctuate. The aggressive financial risk profile takes into
account the company's lighter debt load and our "strong" liquidity assessment,
but also considers its substantial working capital needs and that the
company's private equity holders still retain a significant ownership stake
following the public offering.
For our full corporate rating rationale, please see, "McJunkin Red Man Corp.
Outlook Revised To Positive, 'B+' Rating Affirmed; New Loan Rated 'B',"
published on RatingsDirect on Oct. 5, 2012.
RATING LIST
McJunkin Red Man Corp.
Corporate credit rating B+/Positive
Rating Raised; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
McJunkin Red Man Corp.
US$650 mil term bank ln due 2019 B+ B
Recovery Rating 4 5
