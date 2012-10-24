Overview
-- Romanian oil refining and marketing firm The Rompetrol Group N.V.
(TRG) has completed its upgrade of the Petromidia refinery with support from
its parent, JSC NC KazMunayGas (BBB-/Stable/--). We think this support will
continue.
-- We believe that the increased capacity and diesel output following the
refinery upgrade should improve TRG's operating cash flow, while lower capital
expenditures will reduce its external funding needs.
-- We are revising our outlook on TRG to stable from negative and
affirming our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on the group.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the group's funding needs
are likely to decline in the next year as free cash flow improves due to lower
capital investments and increased production at the upgraded Petromidia
refinery.
Rating Action
On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook to
stable from negative on Romanian oil refining and marketing firm The Rompetrol
Group N.V. (TRG).
We also affirmed our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on TRG.
Rationale
The outlook revision follows TRG's completion, in mid-August 2012, of its
multiyear project to upgrade the Petromidia oil refinery in Romania. The group
is ramping up production at the modernized refinery. The outlook revision
largely reflects our view that TRG's production volumes and yield will both
rise, thanks to increased utilization rates and its production of more
valuable products. Over a full year of operations, we understand that the
upgrade could increase production by 20%-25%, equal to about an extra million
tons (mostly diesel) a year. The refinery upgrade required material funding
support from TRG's parent, Kazakhstan-based JSC NC KazMunayGas (KMG;
BBB-/Stable/--), and we believe KMG will continue to provide support to TRG as
needed.
TRG's main operating assets are located in the Republic of Romania (local
currency BB+/Stable/B; foreign currency BB+/Stable/B). The rating on TRG
reflects our opinion of the group's "vulnerable" business risk profile and
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile.
We assess TRG's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'ccc+'. We factor two
notches of uplift from the SACP into the long-term corporate credit rating on
TRG for extraordinary parental support from the group's 100% shareholder, KMG.
We do not equalize our rating on TRG with KMG's SACP of 'b+' because TRG is a
foreign investment of KMG and we differentiate between KMG's support for its
domestic and foreign investments.
Our assessment of high business risk reflects TRG's exposure to currently
challenging refining industry conditions and to the Romanian market through
the group's medium-sized refinery and fuel retailing operations. Our business
risk assessment relies on the operating benefits that we anticipate from the
upgraded Petromidia refinery. The major financial risks remain TRG's weak cash
flow generation and its dependence on timely parental liquidity support. That
said, we believe that production from the upgraded refinery, lower capital
investment, and strong refining margins should improve TRG's operating cash
flow in the next 12 months.
Our base-case credit scenario for 2012 factors in some improvement in refinery
output during the fourth quarter after the commissioning of the mild
hydrocracking facility in August, as part of the Petromidia refinery
modernization. Our base-case scenario for 2013 anticipates Standard &
Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA of more than 10x (or more than 6x excluding
TRG's shareholder loans). We see funds from operations to debt remaining less
than 7% for 2013, which represents a highly leveraged capital structure in our
view.
The Romanian government appealed against the decision of the Constanta
Tribunal regarding the hybrid bond conversion. We understand that the parties
have asked for a suspension of the legal procedures until November 2012, and
are trying to resolve the issue outside court. The tribunal originally ruled
in favor of TRG, approving the hybrid bond conversion by the owner of the
Petromidia refinery, Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Petromidia). This conversion
made the Romanian government a minority shareholder in Petromidia with a 44.7%
stake on June 24, 2011.
In our base-case scenario, we assume that the potential decision by the
government to sell its Petromidia stake to TRG would need to be approved and
financed by KMG, limiting the impact on TRG. That said, if the court accepts
the government's appeal, which we consider to be unlikely, this could have a
large negative effect on TRG's creditworthiness.
Liquidity
We assess TRG's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria, taking
into account its weak stand-alone liquidity position and ongoing support from
its parent, KMG.
On a stand-alone basis, we estimate that the group's ratio of sources to uses
of liquidity will remain much less than 1x for the next 18 months, when we
assume full repayment of outstanding debt under TRG's uncommitted credit
facilities, based on our criteria. We believe that the cash on the balance
sheet and the long-term committed credit facilities in place provide liquidity
support in the short term.
Under our assumption of continued weak refining industry conditions, we
project the following sources of liquidity for the 18 months from June 30,
2012:
-- $240 million of cash, about one-half of which is tied to operations.
-- Breakeven cash flow from operations in the second half of 2012, and
about $140 million in 2013.
-- An available $200 million long-term credit facility maturing between
2017 and 2019. According to the group, this facility will support ongoing
operational needs and small amounts of capex. The facility was signed in early
2012 and is guaranteed by KMG.
We project the following uses of liquidity for the 18 months from June 30,
2012:
-- $60 million in capex in the second half of 2012, and about $90 million
in 2013. The capex program may increase somewhat if TRG decides to construct a
cogeneration power plant. However, this is likely to be subject to
prefinancing.
-- $60 million in working capital, supporting the increase in the
Petromidia refinery's production and assuming Brent crude oil prices at $110
per barrel. This figure assumes no change in the commercial terms between TRG
and KMG for the purchase of crude oil (we estimate that the current favorable
agreement reflects ongoing support of $150 million), without committed credit
facilities in place to absorb such a change.
-- Repayment of $410 million of outstanding debt under uncommitted credit
facilities, of which $227 million is at TRG's trading division and $167
million is currently used to support its western European retailing
operations. In practice, we note that the ratio of short-term facilities to
receivables plus inventories should provide some comfort to lenders. (We
estimate this ratio at about 20% in 2012 and 2013.)
-- $50 million of KMG's long-term debt maturing in 2012. We understand
that KMG could roll these maturities over, reducing pressure on liquidity.
We view KMG's ongoing parental support as a positive for TRG's "less than
adequate" liquidity position, taking into account the following factors:
-- KMG's subordinated shareholder loans to TRG represent about 65% of
TRG's entire debt.
-- Relatively flexible commercial terms exist between TRG and KMG.
-- We understand that KMG is willing to invest further amounts to acquire
the Romanian government's minority share in Petromidia.
-- Some of TRG's credit facilities, including the $200 million facility,
are supported by explicit guarantees or by a letter of comfort from KMG.
Outlook
The stable outlook on TRG reflects our view that the group's funding needs are
likely to decline in the next year as recent negative free cash flow improves
thanks to lower capital investments and increased production at the upgraded
Petromidia refinery. We anticipate that TRG's free cash flow will also improve
thanks to the currently strong refining margins for refineries in the
Mediterranean basin. We believe these factors provide an economic incentive
for parental support, should TRG require it for funding liquidity or
additional investments in marketing or other activities.
We could lower the rating if TRG materially increases capital investment and
Europe experiences a severe recession. Such a scenario, which is not our base
case, would soften demand for refined products and could cause TRG's free
operating cash flow deficit to increase, while at the same time, TRG's banks
could withdraw its uncommitted credit facilities. This severe scenario could
impair KMG's ability to provide financial support to TRG and would
consequently threaten TRG's credit quality, particularly if oil prices were to
drop.
We do not see potential for rating upside at this stage, given the low
likelihood that we would equalize the long-term corporate credit rating on TRG
with KMG's SACP of 'b+'. A positive rating action could be triggered in the
longer term by a material improvement in TRG's underlying assets.
