Overview -- The Danish economy is wealthy and diversified, with GDP per capita expected to exceed $55,000 in 2012. -- Its economic competitiveness is reflected in recurrent current account surpluses, which partly offset risks associated with the large stock of short-term debt in Denmark's banking sector. -- We are therefore affirming our 'AAA/A-1+' long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Denmark. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the wealthy and diversified Danish economy will remain resilient to most foreseeable external and internal shocks. Rating Action On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA/A-1+' long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Denmark. The outlook is stable. Rationale The sovereign ratings on Denmark reflect our view of the government's longstanding commitment to fiscal discipline and growth-oriented macroeconomic policies, which have helped to put the country in a net external asset position. This commitment is supported by the country's open, prosperous, and diversified economy, recurrent current account surpluses, and moderate albeit rising government debt levels. Denmark has large gross external borrowing needs, but its net external debt position has improved steadily since 2009 when equity outflows fell below current account surpluses. Historically, Danish governments have a strong track record of prudent macroeconomic policies, supported by strong and transparent institutions. Between 2004 and 2008, Denmark recorded significant general government surpluses (4% of GDP on average), which led to a comparatively low pre-crisis gross debt burden (33% of GDP in 2008). This enabled the Danish authorities to provide fiscal stimulus, leading to average increases in general government gross debt of 4.7% of GDP over 2009-2011 and a rise in gross debt to an estimated 46% of GDP by 2012. In our opinion, the Danish government will consolidate its fiscal position in 2013. With the change in government after the September 2011 elections, the policy focus has moved toward fiscal stimulus, including an acceleration in public investments in 2012 and 2013. As a result we expect the 2012 budget deficit to widen to 4.6% of GDP, affected by the one-off repayment of early pension contributions (estimated at 1.3% of GDP) before declining to 3% in 2013. Our forecast includes the technical assumption that the pension yield tax will produce negligible revenues for the government. If the stock market performs well the pension yield tax will enhance budgetary performance. In 2011, it added about 2.1% of GDP to general government revenue, and in 2012 the government expects it to contribute 2.4%. A favorable stock market performance could considerably reduce net general government borrowing requirements during the next few years. Denmark benefits from a wealthy and diversified economy. We expect GDP per capita to be about $55,300 in 2012. Denmark's wealth reflects the dominance of high-value-added sectors in the economy, the skilled and flexible workforce, and a relatively high labor force participation rate of 73% compared to the OECD average of 65%. Private consumption in Denmark is constrained by the high gross leverage in the household sector, which is likely to continue to dampen consumption growth. We expect per capita real GDP to contract modestly by 0.6% in 2012 and to recover by an estimated 0.2% in 2013. We view Denmark's high external financing requirements as a weakness. Current account payments plus short-term debt by remaining maturity is estimated at just under 200% of current account receipts in 2012. This primarily reflects the large stock of short-term external debt in the banking sector (about half of the country's gross external debt). However, this may be overestimating Denmark's effective external needs as the 200% includes Danske Bank's (A-/Stable/A-2) operations in other countries, which are treated as domestic activities and account for a large share of Denmark's external liabilities. Strong and sustained current account surpluses (averaging 5.7% of GDP between 2012 and 2015) are likely to improve the country's net external asset position in the medium term. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the wealthy and diversified Danish economy will remain resilient to most foreseeable external and internal shocks. Economic policy flexibility is underpinned by a strong external position and improving fiscal performance. We could consider lowering the ratings if the Danish banking system's access to external financing was unexpectedly reduced. Significant and protracted fiscal or external slippage could also put downward pressure on the ratings. 