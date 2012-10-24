Oct 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' rating
to Marathon Oil Corp.'s senior unsecured note offering. The oil and gas
exploration and production company intends to use proceeds from the offering to
repay outstanding commercial paper balances and general corporate purposes.
The ratings on Marathon Oil Corp. reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the
company's "satisfactory" business risk coupled with its "intermediate"
financial risk. Given the company's currently anticipated levels of
production, significant exposure to liquids production, and the current
pricing environment, we expect that the company's financial performance and
credit protection measures will likely remain at levels appropriate for the
rating over the next 18 months.
RATING LIST
Marathon Oil Corp.
Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable
New Rating
Marathon Oil Corp.
Senior unsecured notes BBB