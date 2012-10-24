Overview -- U.S. power generator Windsor Financing LLC is issuing a proposed $246 million senior secured term loan B due October 2019. Windsor will use proceeds from the notes to repay its 2006 senior and subordinated debt. -- We are assigning our preliminary 'BB+' rating to the term loan and our preliminary '1' recovery rating to the loan. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that contractual revenues will comfortably cover debt service throughout the debt tenor and allow for only moderate refinancing risk at maturity. Rating Action On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'BB+' rating to Windsor Financing LLC's proposed $246 million senior secured term loan B due October 2019. We also assigned our preliminary '1' recovery rating to the loan. Windsor will use proceeds from the notes to repay its 2006 senior and subordinated debt, among other uses. The outlook is stable. Rationale Windsor is a special-purpose, bankruptcy-remote operating entity formed in 2006 to refinance debt for three stoker coal-fired cogeneration power plants. Windsor's activities are essentially restricted to owning and operating the three plants. The project benefits from an independent manager whose vote is required for bankruptcy-related matters. Windsor will issue the senior secured debt, which wholly owned operating subsidiaries Spruance Genco LLC and Edgecombe Genco LLC will guarantee. Windsor is wholly owned by Calypso Energy Holdings LLC--80% owned by EIF Calypso LLC and 20% by EIF Calypso II LLC. Ultimately, Windsor is 100% owned by funds (and associated co-investors) managed by Energy Investors Funds, a private equity fund manager with investments in the independent power and electric utility industry. The proposed facility will be a seven-year, $246 million term loan, with 1% mandatory annual amortization payments, but a 100% cash sweep (i.e., any free cash flow will go to repay debt) to a mandatory target debt balance (that we estimate at about $185 million at maturity). The facility is secured by a first-priority perfected lien on all property, commercial agreements, and assets of the project. Prepayments are mandatory for net asset sale proceeds (100%) and new debt issuance (100%). The credit agreement will have negative covenants preventing additional debt, liens, guarantees, mergers and acquisitions, certain asset sales, restricted payments, transactions with affiliates, and unapproved investments. Windsor's three plants--Spruance I (110 megawatts (MW)) and Spruance II (110 MW) in Richmond, Va. and Edgecombe (110 MW) in Rocky Mount, N.C.--began commercial operations in 1992 and 1990, respectively, and dispatch into the PJM Interconnection region. The project benefits from capacity payments under the plants' power purchase agreements (PPAs) with public utility Virginia Electric & Power Co. (VEPCO; A-/Stable/A-2). The PPAs expires in 2015 and 2017 and currently provide the vast majority of the margin necessary to service debt. Our ratings reflect the project's contracted cash flows and adequate coverage ratios throughout the loan tenor. Until 2017, the project faces fuel basis risk, which represents the primary operating risk, in our opinion. After that period, new PPAs will come into effect where this risk is mitigated. The project also has some refinancing risk, but we consider it to be manageable. Also, with three coal plants, Windsor could be exposed to future environmental legislation. Until 2017, we consider the fuel price basis risk under the VEPCO PPAs as the primary risk to Windsor's credit. The basis risk is a result of energy revenues that are indexed to the solid fuel index (SFI), while the project's fuel costs are based on modified stoker coal. SFI is the average price of delivered coal at the VEPCO plants, and as such it does not correlate perfectly with coal that meets the specification that the plants currently require. Moreover, a lag between coal prices paid by VEPCO and PPA energy payments can create additional mismatch when coal prices are volatile, such as in 2008. Windsor's coal supply and transportation agreements expire in 2012-2013; therefore, the project is potentially exposed to higher coal prices for several years until the Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) PPAs take effect. Under the plants' current operational profile, debt service coverages are lower the more often the facilities run. Still, we believe that the project's debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) has adequate cushion under various stress scenarios at the current rating level. Business risk strengths also include the project's ability to provide substitute energy to take advantage of market prices below plant marginal costs or to avoid accruing forced outage days. Also, the PPAs do not require the project to maintain its qualified facility status nor do they contain clauses whereby VEPCO can cancel the contracts if it is denied regulatory pass-through of costs. In addition to selling power, Windsor generates cash flow by selling steam. Spruance has a steam contract with E.I. DuPont de Nemours (A/Stable/A-1) and Rocky Mount has a contract with Hospira (BBB+/Negative/--). Steam revenues from DuPont are about $35 million per year in the pro forma, which is material, whereas annual sales to Hospira are about $500,000. The contracts require minimum deliveries sufficient to maintain qualifying facility (QF) status. Given the DuPont contract's size, Standard & Poor's considers the steam contracts to be positive for credit quality. A favorable development is the signing in October 2008 of long-term PPAs with NOVEC that will succeed the current agreements with VEPCO. We view the NOVEC PPA period (Edgecombe: 2015-2029, Spruance: 2017-2029) to be credit enhancing because, unlike the VEPCO PPAs, delivered fuel costs, operating and maintenance (O&M) expenses, environmental liabilities, and other ancillary expenses are directly passed through to the offtaker, essentially guaranteeing the project a stable level of annual cash flow through 2029 (roughly 75% cash flow from NOVEC's PPAs, 25% from DuPont steam contract). Although we do not rate NOVEC, we do not consider its credit quality to be a credit constraint for Windsor. Under our base case assumptions, we forecast delivered coal prices to range between $110 to $120/ton and capacity factors to be in the 40% to 50% range through 2019. In addition, we assume plant heat rates are marginally higher than historical averages given inefficiencies attributable to lower dispatch rates coupled with an aging portfolio. The forecast DSCR in this scenario averages around 2.7x between 2013 and 2019 and is about 3.6x at maturity. We note that during the VEPCO PPA term, a 10% increase to coal prices reduces coverage ratios by about half a turn. Windsor's DSCRs are high relative to peers that have fully amortizing structures, given the project's minimal mandatory amortization payments. While we forecast that the debt burden at maturity will be aggressive, around $561 per kilo-watt under our rated case assumptions, we believe the project should be able to refinance at reasonable terms given robust cash flows generated from the NOVEC PPAs, which extend 10 years past the debt's tenor to 2029. Liquidity We view the project's liquidity features as "adequate" to support overall funding needs. Pro forma for the bond issuance, the project's primary sources of liquidity include a cash-funded six-month debt service reserve and a two-year, pre-funded capital and major maintenance spending reserve (around $33 million at close). Although the proposed capital structure does not include a revolving credit facility, the credit agreement allows for the addition of up to a $25 million working capital facility that provides some cushion if Windsor has unanticipated operational difficulties. Recovery analysis The default scenario assumes a default in 2014, when the project has depleted its unrestricted cash, capital spending reserve, and debt service reserve. Importantly, we assume that the projects will have exited from bankruptcy before the new PPAs begin in 2015 and 2017. If either the Spruance or Edgecombe plants go into bankruptcy after their new PPAs begin, then recovery would be significantly lower because the new PPAs would likely be affected. In 2014, the project will have about $240 million of senior debt outstanding, or about $727 per kilowatt, assuming 330 megawatts of capacity. We base our recovery on discounted cash flows from 2015 through the new PPAs' expiry in 2029, reduced by 5% for administrative expenses, for a total of roughly $281 million. We use a discount rate of 12%. We increase debt by six months of prepetition interest and also include repayment of the debt service and capital spending reserves in the recovery calculation, for total senior debt of roughly $290 million. The result is a very high recovery (90% to 100%), or a recovery rating of '1' on the senior secured term loan B. Outlook The stable outlook on the debt reflects our view that contractual revenues will comfortably cover debt service throughout the debt tenor and allow for only moderate refinancing risk at maturity. We could lower the rating if the project's DSCRs were to fall below 2.0x for a sustained period. Outlook The stable outlook on the debt reflects our view that contractual revenues will comfortably cover debt service throughout the debt tenor and allow for only moderate refinancing risk at maturity. We could lower the rating if the project's DSCRs were to fall below 2.0x for a sustained period. This could occur if new coal supply and rail transportation contracts in 2012-2013 had prices significantly higher than the project's compensation from energy payments or the project experiences unanticipated operating difficulties. Because we view the VEPCO PPA period (2011-2017) to be the most risky period of the project, any upgrade is unlikely before 2017.