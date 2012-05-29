(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Under its derivative program, Morgan Keegan Financial Products Inc.
(MKFP) intermediates interest rate swaps and options between Deutsche Bank AG
and market counterparties (primarily municipal counterparties).
-- We affirmed our 'A+' rating on MKFP's derivative program with its
third-party counterparties.
-- The affirmation reflects our view of the derivative program's rating
dependency on Deutsche Bank, which continues to act as the program's credit
support provider under the replacement transaction document arrangement.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 29, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today affirmed its 'A+' rating on Morgan Keegan Financial Products Inc.'s
(MKFP's) derivative program with its third-party counterparties.
MKFP is a Tennessee-based special-purpose company and a wholly owned
subsidiary of MK Holding Inc. Under this derivative program, MKFP can
intermediate interest rate swaps and options between Deutsche Bank AG
(A+/Negative/A-1) and market counterparties (primarily municipal
counterparties).
Today's rating action reflects our view of the derivative program's rating
dependency on Deutsche Bank, which continues to act as the program's credit
support provider under the replacement transaction documents. According to the
replacement transaction agreement, if MKFP, Deutsche Bank, or the counterparty
defaults, the front and back swaps will be terminated and MKFP's financial
obligation to the counterparty under the front swap will be assigned to
Deutsche Bank. Therefore, we have hard-linked our rating on the derivative
program to our rating on Deutsche Bank.
As of April 30, 2012, the derivative program had 61 interest rate swaps with a
total notional amount of approximately $2.25 billion.
We will continue to monitor the derivatives program and take rating actions as
appropriate.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)