Overview -- We continue to view Rome's public transport company ATAC SpA as having a critical role for Rome and an integral link with its government owner, the city of Rome itself. -- ATAC's long-term rating remains equalized with that on Rome, as we view the likelihood of support from Rome as being "almost certain" in the event of financial distress, according to our criteria for rating government-related entities. -- We are affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term ratings on ATAC. -- The outlook remains negative, mirroring that on the city of Rome. Rating Action On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on ATAC SpA, the urban public transport company for the Italian City of Rome. The outlook remains negative. Rationale The long-term rating on ATAC SpA is equalized with the long-term rating on the City of Rome (BBB+/Negative/--), reflecting our opinion of an "almost certain" likelihood, as our criteria define this term, that the government owner would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to ATAC in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs), our opinion is based on our view of ATAC's "critical" role for and "integral" link with its government owner. Given ATAC's role, a default of the company would have a critical impact on the city of Rome, in our view. ATAC is a key transport service provider in the metropolitan area and the most important GRE in the region of Lazio and among the largest in Italy. Additionally, although theoretically possible, we deem it unlikely that a private company would undertake ATAC's activities, which are usually loss making. ATAC requires significant subsidies because Rome keeps fares low for sociopolitical reasons. In our opinion, the tariff increase in 2012 only enables ATAC to recover a past accumulated inflation gap, bringing Rome's fares closer to those in large Italian cities like Milan and Turin. In the same vein, recent decisions taken by Rome further highlight ATAC's critical role in implementing the city's transport sector strategies. Specifically, Rome will very likely extend ATAC's service contract until 2019 and ratify its nature as an in-house operator. Also, with the planned increase of subway service levels, ATAC will be in charge of operating the new B1 and C lines. In addition, we view ATAC's link to the city of Rome as integral because Rome drives the company's strategy and budgetary decisions; exerts a tight control over their practical implementation; and has a sound track record of support to ATAC. Rome's ongoing support underpins the company's stand-alone credit profile in several ways: -- By conferring expenditure flexibility: should Rome lower its transfers below the amounts contractually agreed, the city would allow ATAC to reduce the service levels proportionately. -- By compensating for accounting losses. We estimate that Rome injected some EUR2 billion in equity (or two times the company's revenues) between 2002 and 2011. -- By offsetting transfer cutbacks from other administrations. Rome increased support to ATAC's revenues in 2011-2012, to counterbalance transfer cuts from Lazio resulting from recent central government fiscal consolidation measures for Italian local and regional governments. As a result, in 2012, Rome's transfers were at the same level as in 2010-2011, hence compensating for some EUR87 million of Lazio's cutbacks. We believe Rome will continue to insulate ATAC from any potential contraction in Lazio's subsidies by ensuring funds consistent with ATAC's 2011-2015 business plan. We base our conclusion on Rome's most likely renewal of ATAC's contract as transport provider until 2019, and ATAC's demonstrated capacity to comply with its business plan--ATAC outperformed the business plan targets in 2011-2012, mainly through cost downsizing. Liquidity Direct subsidies from Lazio are through a minor service contract with ATAC of about EUR92 million. After the 2012 transfer cuts to Rome, we estimate Lazio's direct and indirect subsidies to ATAC to have declined to about EUR250 million from EUR330 million in 2010-2011, of which some EUR155 million passes through Rome's balance sheet. In 2011, Rome's remittances to ATAC continued to be timely, helped by an agreement on a more flexible mechanism to calibrate Rome's cash disbursements to ATAC's liquidity needs during the year. We also factor in Rome's liquidity support, aimed at stabilizing ATAC's liquidity position and underpinning its plan to rebalance its debt exposure by the end of 2012. Rome has started cashing out service contract arrears to ATAC, reducing Rome's payables to ATAC by 20% to EUR558 million in 2011. Also, as of June 2012, the city had already made EUR364 million of advance payments out of a EUR425 million service contract. We estimate that total payments to ATAC in 2012 will surpass the annually accrued service contract. Due to Rome's provision of excess liquidity, ATAC has reduced its exposure to committed liquidity facilities to about EUR200 million in 2011-2012, out of EUR472 million available. Use of the facilities was more extensive in 2008-2010, averaging some EUR350 million. By the end of 2012, ATAC plans to redeem its almost solely short-term debt exposure through a medium-to-long-term loan of up to EUR190 million, while the activation of a new liquidity facility of up to EUR182 million will enable the company to gather sufficient cash to gradually reduce suppliers debt, in accordance with the business plan, to EUR278 million by 2015 from EUR375 million in 2011. We do not expect ATAC's planned stabilization of its liquidity profile to significantly increase the company's debt levels: We estimate that financial debt exposure will be equally spread between medium-to-long and short-term maturities and will hover around EUR370 million by end 2013, mirroring the company's average debt exposure in 2008-2010. Outlook The negative outlook on ATAC mirrors that on the city of Rome. We could lower the rating on the company, all other things being equal, should we further lower our ratings on Rome, given the equalization of the ratings. Also, the rating on ATAC would come under pressure if Rome ceases its current policy of providing timely funds to ATAC; fails to offset any transfer cuts from Lazio; or trims the size of the service contract significantly below the 2011-2015 business plan levels. We might then conclude that Rome was less willing or able to support ATAC, undermining our assessment of an integral link between the company and Rome. Conversely, the revision of the outlook on Rome to stable would likely trigger a similar action on ATAC. Related Criteria And Research -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 -- Rome (City of), Nov. 29, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed ATAC SpA Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2