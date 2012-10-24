Overview
-- U.S.-coal miner Foresight Energy LLC plans to add on an additional
$110 million to its existing $400 million 9.625% senior notes due 2017.
-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Foresight and
affirming the 'B' issue rating on the company's upsized senior unsecured
notes. At the same time, we are revising our recovery rating to '4' from '3'
reflecting higher debt levels.
-- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Foresight's leverage (as
adjusted) will fall below 4.5x in 2013 despite the incremental debt and our
expectation for weak coal markets during the next year.
Rating Action
On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B'
corporate credit rating on St. Louis-based Foresight Energy LLC. The rating
outlook is stable.
At the same time, we affirmed the 'B' issue-level rating (the same as the
corporate credit rating) on Foresight's 9.625% senior unsecured notes due
2017. The proposed $110 million add-on to the existing $400 million notes
brings the total to $510 million. At the same time, we revised the recovery
rating to '4' from '3'. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation of
average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.
The company intends to use the proceeds from its proposed add-on offering to
make a distribution to its owners.
Rationale
The affirmation and stable outlook reflect our view that despite the
additional debt, Foresight's low costs and higher production are likely to
keep credit measures consistent with an "aggressive" financial risk profile
despite difficult industry conditions. We expect that leverage (as adjusted)
will be about 5x in 2012 and fall to about 4x in 2013 and estimate that funds
from operations (FFO)-to-debt will be between 10% and 15% in 2012 and
approaching 20% in 2013. This assessment assumes that the company's new mines
will have costs similar to its Williamson operation (between $20 to $25 cash
costs per ton) and that prices average between $40 and $45 per ton through
2013. In our view, this should allow Foresight to generate between $300
million and $350 million in EBITDA on approximately 16 million tons of coal
sales in 2012 and about $400 million on 19 million tons of sales in 2013,
reflecting production from mines opened in 2012. Pro forma debt at June 30,
2012, was approximately $1.6 billion (adjusted for about $424 million in
capitalized minimum royalty and lease payments, and about $13 million in asset
retirement obligations). For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, pro forma
debt-to-EBITDA was about 5.2x and FFO-to-total debt about 12%.
Although we expect weak domestic coal market conditions and high utility
inventories to continue to pressure pricing--which we have reflected in our
price assumptions--the additional volumes and the company's low cost structure
should allow Foresight to maintain credit metrics that are consistent with the
'B' rating. Risks to these expectations include any combination of lower sales
prices and lower-than-expected production levels, which could cause
debt-to-EBITDA to remain well above 4x in 2013 and could cause us to revise
our view of the credit.
The rating also reflects our view that the company has a "vulnerable" business
risk profile, which takes into account the challenge of operating its two new
mines as efficiently as its existing mine, its lack of operating diversity,
and the high fixed cost nature of longwall mining. In addition, the rating
reflects currently weak industry conditions and the need to obtain customers
and contracts for significant amounts of production from new and planned mines
during the next couple of years. Also, the challenges of coal mining,
including operating problems, price volatility, transportation bottlenecks,
weather-related disruptions, and increasingly stringent environmental and
safety regulations, remain key risks.
Foresight, a privately owned entity, has a relatively short operating history
and has brought two of its four operating mines into production in 2012. The
longwall mining method that the company employs is highly capital intensive
and has high fixed costs, but it is very efficient when operating near or at
full capacity. We estimate Foresight's cash costs to be between $20 and $25
per ton, very low for an underground operation, because of favorable geology
and modern equipment. We also estimate that the company will have the capacity
to produce 20 million to 25 million tons by the end 2013. The company also has
another longwall slated to come into production during the next several years.
The concentration of Foresight's reserves and production solely in the
Illinois Basin exposes the company to unfavorable regional regulation, local
transportation disruptions, and the variability of market demand for the
specific coal produced in that region, although the efficiency of the
company's current operations somewhat mitigates this risk. In our view,
unfavorable domestic electricity markets may make it difficult for the company
to obtain favorable longer-term contracts for the bulk of its new production
during the next couple of years. The company's location on several rail lines
and access to river transportation and export markets expands its potential
sales area and helps to alleviate this risk, but, in the short to medium term,
Foresight may have to sell less coal and some of it at lower prices than the
roughly $40 to $45 per ton currently contemplated.
Liquidity
We consider liquidity to be "adequate" to meet the company's needs during the
construction of the new mines. Our assessment of Foresight's liquidity profile
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and
facility availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18
months.
-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if production is lower
than expected.
-- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 15% drop in
EBITDA, in our assessment.
As of June 30, 2012, the company had about $45 million of cash and $93 million
available under its $400 million revolving credit facility due 2014. Currently
planned sales volumes should provide about $200 million of cash from
operations in 2012 and about $275 million in 2013. In our view, the company
should have sufficient resources to fund capital expenditures, which we
estimate to be about $200 million per year in 2012 and 2013 as it finishes its
major capital investments.
The company has minimal near-term maturities until its revolver matures in
2014. The equipment financings amortize at about $24 million per year. Based
on our assumptions, we expect the company to have ample cushion under the
revolving credit facility covenants(as defined in the credit agreement), which
include a leverage test declining to 3.5x by the fourth quarter of 2012, and
an interest coverage test of 2.5x. However, if sales and prices fall short of
expectations, liquidity could become less than adequate if the company's
cushion under the covenants shrinks as the levels become more stringent.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Foresight to be
published following this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company should be able to
maintain operating and financial performance that is consistent with the
rating during the next couple of years, based on our assumption that it will
sell between 15 million and 16 million tons of coal in 2012 and about 19
million tons in 2013 at $40 to $45 per ton while maintaining costs of $20 to
$25 per ton. We also believe the company has adequate liquidity to complete
the remaining mines without adding significant leverage.
We could raise the ratings if coal markets improve and the company is able to
meet its outlined plan for sales and production; has developed a customer base
with multiyear contracts; and has established a clear sustainable trend of
improving credit metrics, specifically debt-to-EBITDA, as adjusted, below 4x
and FFO-to-total debt greater than 20%.
We could lower the ratings if the company has delays in construction or coal
markets deteriorate further, causing the company to have difficulty in finding
customers for its coal and average prices to drop below $40 per ton, which
could lead to tight liquidity and covenant compliance issues.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining
Industry, June 23, 2009
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Foresight Energy LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Revised
To From
Foresight Energy LLC
Foresight Energy Corp.
Senior Unsecured
$510M 9.625% senior notes due 2017 B B
Recovery Rating 4 3
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.