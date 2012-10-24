Oct 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Coventry Building Society's (Coventry) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Leeds Building Society's (Leeds) at 'A-', Yorkshire Building Society's (Yorkshire) at 'BBB+', Principality Building Society's (Principality) at 'BBB+' and Newcastle's Building Society's (Newcastle) at 'BB+'. At the same time it has downgraded Skipton Building Society's (Skipton) Long-term IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and revised the Outlook to Stable from Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. Fitch has completed a periodic rating review of its UK Building Society peer group. This follows a review of Nationwide undertaken on 19 October 2012 (see "Fitch Affirms Nationwide at 'A+' and Santander UK at 'A', dated 19 October 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.) RATING ACTION RATIONALE The affirmations reflect the resilient, albeit low, profitability displayed by the building societies amidst the economic downturn and their improved ability to manage interest margins in the extended period of low base rates. The outlook for funding costs has become mildly positive following the introduction of the government-sponsored Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) as initial indications show savings rates and wholesale borrowing costs to have fallen, which should be positive for profitability. On the other hand, it too early to comment on the impact this is likely to have on each individual society. The UK building societies have built up large liquidity buffers over the past two years and have refocused their funding towards customer savings. While excess liquidity is expected to reduce, most of the rated building societies are likely to continue to operate with loans to deposit ratios of around 100%. Asset quality across the sector has remained relatively healthy reflecting the high affordability accorded by the low interest rates, although Fitch expects non-performing loans to rise in the medium-term, lagging current macro-economic pressures. Fitch views the societies which have been able to generate new loans at higher rates to be in a better position to absorb any potential profitability pressures caused by rising loan impairment charges. Ratings are somewhat constrained, across the board by their relatively monoline business model and lack of geographical diversification. In differentiating the various societies' ratings, Fitch has taken into consideration their differing exposure to commercial real estate (CRE) loans and any concentration contained in their books as the outlook for the CRE sector remains weak. This is taken in conjunction with the mutual sector's lack of alternative capital which can be raised in times of stress, and hence the lack of operational flexibility caused by having a high proportion of capital invested in a sector which is facing a lack of refinancing supply. All the building societies in the UK rated by Fitch, apart from Nationwide Building Society (Support Rating of '1'), have Support Ratings of '5' and Support Rating Floors of 'No Floor'; reflecting Fitch's view, applied since November 2010, that while support from the authorities for all the debt of these societies is possible, it cannot be relied upon, especially following the introduction of the UK Banking Act in 2009. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - COVENTRY BUILDING SOCIETY Coventry's ratings reflect the low risk of its assets (in terms of high fragmentation, solid performance, low average loan-to-value ratios and insignificant commercial loan book) which consist mostly of prime owner-occupied residential mortgages. Profitability has remained relatively stable, as the pressures of higher funding costs and low base rates has been counterbalanced by strong growth in new mortgage lending. Fitch notes that the society's coverage of impaired loans is relatively low, compared to its peers and when compared to historical averages. This coverage level reflects the low loan-to-value of the impaired assets but exposes the society to potential additional reserve requirements as property prices continue to fall. Nonetheless, Fitch views Coventry's control of its risk to be robust and well implemented. The society's leverage (defined by Fitch as tangible assets/tangible equity) is high: its regulatory capital ratios are boosted by the low weightings assigned to its residential mortgages under its Basel II internal ratings-based approach. Given Coventry's high ratings, an upgrade is not envisaged in the short-to medium term unless leverage is reduced and coverage of impaired loans is raised. Conversely, ratings could be downgraded if its operational flexibility is constrained further by a lack of available capital to fund its growth. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - LEEDS BUILDING SOCIETY Leeds' ratings reflect the society's resilient profitability, due to higher net interest margin than its comparable domestic peers', and strong cost management, which Fitch expects to remain stable over the medium term. However, loan impairment charges are large relative to the size of the loan book, albeit taken conservatively, reflecting the riskier profile of the society's loan book. The challenging operating environment in the UK, as well as the relatively high proportion of Fitch Core Capital accounted for by its commercial real estate loans (c.100% at end-2011) limits the upside potential of the rating. Ratings could be upgraded once the society winds down its CRE exposure, while maintaining a stable asset quality. Given the current level of arrears, the higher than average mortgage rates and the loan book breakdown, Fitch considers LBS to be more vulnerable to a slowdown in the UK economy than some similarly rated peers. Conversely the ratings could be negatively impacted if there was a greater than expected deterioration in its loan book. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - YORKSHIRE BUILDING SOCIETY Yorkshire's ratings reflect a low-risk business model, whose performance and asset quality have recovered relatively well from the crisis. Its franchise was expanded significantly following its recent acquisitions of Egg loans/savings, Chelsea Building Society and Norwich & Peterborough Building Society. Yorkshire is more exposed than some of its higher rated peers to higher loan-to-values (the society reported mortgages with a loan to value of over 90% of 18% of the book at end-June 2012) and a stated decision to decrease its excess liquidity buffer. The society's impaired loans ratio and arrears improved in 2011 and H112. The society is not significantly exposed to CRE loans. Yorkshire's capitalisation is robust and its core tier 1 could be boosted further following the announcement of the buy back of supplementary capital. Its ratings could be upgraded following a continued improvement in asset quality and profitability, as long as the liquidity buffers do not decline substantially. Like all building societies, its ratings would be negatively affected by a continued increase in the negative equity of its loan book. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - PRINCIPALITY BUILDING SOCIETY Principality's ratings reflect the society's solid franchise in Wales, resilient profitability, sound majority prime owner-occupied mortgage book and solid capitalisation. They also take into account its small size and the risks in the second-charge and commercial books, which are broadly contained, its resilient performance and its sound funding and liquidity. Upside to the ratings is limited given Principality's small size and the composition of its loan book. However, the ratings would be negatively affected by a significant deterioration in asset quality, particularly in the second-charge lending (c.200% of Fitch Core Capital at end-2011) or by increased risk appetite relating to its mortgage growth aspirations. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SKIPTON BUILDING SOCIETY Skipton's ratings reflect the continued low (albeit slightly improving) profitability of its mortgage and savings business, which is overshadowed by its much larger and profitable estate agency franchise. While the net interest margin (NIM) of its loans is rising it remains low, particularly on a risk adjusted basis. The society has two subsidiaries which operate in the higher risk areas (Amber Homeloans Limited and North Yorkshire Mortgages Limited). On the other hand, its exposure to CRE is limited when taken as a proportion of Fitch Core Capital and it is granular, limiting the exposure to any single entity. Fitch views that the society is more exposed to operational risk than its peers because of the various businesses it operates. Despite the revision of the Outlook to Stable, the society's ratings could be downgraded further if the performance of its subsidiaries becomes a significant drag on the group or if there is deterioration in asset quality or the liquidity position of the group. The ratings could be upgraded, however, if the balance of risk profile, business generation and profitability between its mortgage and savings business and its estate agency becomes more balanced. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - NEWCASTLE BUILDING SOCIETY Newcastle's profitability is currently modest and is likely to remain so. The concentration present in its CRE loan book, puts some constraint on it capitalisation, which, combined with the low internal capital generation, reduces the operational flexibility of its business. Fitch is concerned, given its concentrations, that a significant commercial default could have a disproportionally large effect on the society. While Fitch recognises the future revenue potential of Newcastle's Solutions business, it notes that the business is yet to reach sufficient size. Newcastle's ratings could be further downgraded if its commercial real estate exposure deteriorates more than anticipated; conversely, the ratings could be upgraded if it is able to increase residential loan volumes, and hence profitability, while maintaining its currently sound risk profile. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HYBRID AND SUBORDINATED DEBT In line with Fitch criteria for "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities", all the UK societies' PIBS are rated four notches below their respective Viability Ratings (VR) reflecting their deep subordination (two notches) and incremental non-performance (two notches). The ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect their IDR and VR. Government-guaranteed senior unsecured notes are rated in line with the UK's sovereign rating. Dated subordinated notes are rated one notch below their VRs reflecting their subordination. Yorkshire has issued some convertible debt, which is rated three notches below its VR reflecting deep subordination (two notches), but at a lower risk of non-performance (one notch). This debt's ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect their IDR and VR. The rating actions are as follows: Coventry Building Society: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF' Senior long-term and short-term unsecured EMTN programme and notes affirmed at 'A'/'F1' Subordinated Perpetual Notes (PIBS): affirmed at 'BBB-' Leeds Building Society: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-' ; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating : affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF' Senior long-term and short-term unsecured EMTN programme and notes: affirmed at 'A-'/'F2' Subordinated Perpetual Notes (PIBS): affirmed at 'BB+' Subordinated dated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Yorkshire Building Society: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF' Guaranteed senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AAA'/ 'F1+' Senior unsecured debt affirmed and programme rating affirmed at 'BBB+'/ 'F2' Subordinated dated debt affirmed at 'BBB' PIBS: affirmed at 'BB' Convertible notes affirmed at 'BB+' Principality Building Society: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF' Senior unsecured debt and programme rating affirmed at 'BBB+' Subordinated dated debt: affirmed at 'BBB' PIBS: affirmed at 'BB' Skipton Building Society: Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook revised to 'Stable' Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF' Subordinated dated debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' PIBS: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-' Newcastle Building Society: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF' Senior long-term and short-term unsecured EMTN programme and notes affirmed at 'BB+'/'B' Subordinated Notes: affirmed at 'BB' The ratings of the covered bonds of these societies are unaffected by this rating action. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2012 and 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' dated 15 December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities