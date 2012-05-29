Overview
-- Operating results and credit metrics at tape and film producer
Intertape Polymer Group Inc. have strengthened over the past year.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B' from
'B-' and raising our issue-level ratings by one notch.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company should be
able to maintain an improved financial profile at levels consistent with the
ratings.
Rating Action
On May 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Montreal, Canada-based Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
(Intertape) to 'B' from 'B-'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we
raised our issue-level rating on the company's subordinated notes to 'CCC+'
from 'CCC'. Subsidiary Intertape Polymer U.S. Inc. issued the subordinated
notes. The recovery rating on the notes remains unchanged at '6', indicating
our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment
default.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects the company's improved operating performance, mainly as a
result of a better pricing environment, its cost-reduction efforts, and a
shift in the mix to higher-margin products. EBITDA for the 12 months ended
March 31, 2012, was about $71 million, substantially higher than the $45
million the prior year. Stronger earnings, coupled with higher cash flow
generation and a moderate reduction in debt, have led to improved liquidity
and credit metrics. The key ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt
was 22% as of March 31, 2012--a moderate increase from 13% a year earlier. We
adjust debt by about $30 million to include the present value of operating
leases and tax-adjusted postretirement benefit obligations. We believe that
the ratio will continue to reflect volatility in the company's operating
performance and, over the business cycle, we expect the ratio to average about
15%. Our expectations for stable-to-improving operating performance are based
on Standard & Poor's outlook for continued modest U.S. economic growth in 2012.
The ratings on Intertape reflect our assessment of the company's business risk
profile as "vulnerable" and financial risk profile as "aggressive." With
annual sales of nearly $800 million as of March 31, 2012, Intertape
manufactures mainly tapes, films, and woven products for the industrial,
packaging, housing and construction, and the relatively stable food and
consumer durables end markets.
The company's end markets are steadily improving, and we anticipate that this
will continue in 2012. Nonetheless, we expect the company's operating
performance will remain vulnerable to volatile input costs, including
polyethylene and polypropylene resin costs, and to economic slowdowns and
competition. Despite improved earnings over the last year, EBITDA margins
remain weak, at about 9% as of March 31, 2012.
Intertape has midsize market shares in its niches, but it is not the largest
player in many of its segments. The tapes market has only a few
well-established players, including Intertape. Although competition can at
times constrain pricing, the company benefits from the absence of severe price
competition in most product categories. The company's competitive position in
its market niches and positive long-term growth prospects for industrial tape
demand in North America partially mitigate weaknesses in its business risk
profile. Tapes are the company's largest business--in 2011 it accounted for
66% of revenues. Products mainly consist of carton sealing tapes, industrial
tapes (including masking tape and duct tape), and water activated tape. The
films business, which accounted for nearly 20% of 2011 revenues, complements
the tapes business and uses the same distribution network that markets the
majority of Intertape's other products. The woven products business includes
lumber wrap and house wrap for use in the housing construction market.
Liquidity
Liquidity is "adequate." The company's $200 million asset-based lending (ABL)
revolving credit facility is a key source of liquidity. In February 2012,
Intertape amended and extended the maturity of its ABL facility to 2017.
However, the company's senior subordinated notes mature in August 2014 and,
unless these notes are refinanced or the maturity is extended, the ABL would
mature 90 days before the subordinated notes. Therefore, we expect the company
to take steps to repay or refinance this debt over the next 12 to 18 months.
As of May 8, 2012, the company reported cash balances and availability under
the credit facility of $84 million. The company's applicable borrowing base--a
percentage of eligible trade accounts receivable, inventories, and machinery
and equipment--is used to determine the amount available to the company under
the facility. As part of the amendment to the ABL, the reappraisal of
machinery and equipment led to a modest increase in the company's borrowing
base. Although we expect the company's earnings to be relatively stable in
2012, unexpected shocks could pressure liquidity. The ABL facility is subject
to a springing fixed-charge covenant of 1x, which is applicable only if
availability is less than $25 million. The covenant has not been in effect in
recent quarters, but the company reports that its fixed-charge ratio was
greater than the 1x threshold at the end of first-quarter 2012. Based on our
scenario forecasts, we expect that availability under the ABL will remain
moderately above the $25 million threshold and therefore the company should
not be subject to the springing covenant in the next few quarters.
Our assessment of liquidity is based on the following assumptions and analysis:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by
1.2x or more over the next 12 to 24 months.
-- Net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in EBITDA.
-- Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect free cash flow generation
to be modestly positive over the next several quarters. Still, free cash flow
has been erratic and the company remains vulnerable to volatile input costs.
-- We do not expect any meaningful increase in capital spending or any
significant outflows on shareholder rewards, acquisitions, or growth
initiatives.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Intertape
Polymer U.S. Inc. to be published after this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Intertape will be able to at
least maintain its improved operating performance in 2012 as it benefits from
what we anticipate will be a modest economic recovery. We expect the company's
continued focus on shifting to a higher margin product mix, ongoing cost
reduction initiatives, and new product introductions should lead to a modest
increase in 2012 earnings. The outlook also reflects our view that positive
free cash flow generation should continue to support the company's adequate
liquidity. We expect the company will address the upcoming 2014 debt
maturities in a timely manner.
We could raise the ratings modestly if Intertape is able to sustain its
improved credit metrics, so that FFO to total debt remains above 20%, even
after accounting for potential downturns. We could also consider a modest
upgrade if free cash flow is greater than we expect, allowing the company to
reduce debt. Alternatively, we could lower the ratings if the recent
improvement in EBITDA reverses and free cash flow turns negative, causing
liquidity to deteriorate. Based on our downside scenario, we could lower the
ratings if the company can't fully pass on escalating raw material prices to
customers, causing EBITDA margins to deteriorate by 200 basis points or more
from our expectations. If this were to happen, we would expect that total
adjusted debt to EBITDA would weaken to about 5x.
