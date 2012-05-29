Overview -- Operating results and credit metrics at tape and film producer Intertape Polymer Group Inc. have strengthened over the past year. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B' from 'B-' and raising our issue-level ratings by one notch. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company should be able to maintain an improved financial profile at levels consistent with the ratings. Rating Action On May 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Montreal, Canada-based Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (Intertape) to 'B' from 'B-'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised our issue-level rating on the company's subordinated notes to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'. Subsidiary Intertape Polymer U.S. Inc. issued the subordinated notes. The recovery rating on the notes remains unchanged at '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The upgrade reflects the company's improved operating performance, mainly as a result of a better pricing environment, its cost-reduction efforts, and a shift in the mix to higher-margin products. EBITDA for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, was about $71 million, substantially higher than the $45 million the prior year. Stronger earnings, coupled with higher cash flow generation and a moderate reduction in debt, have led to improved liquidity and credit metrics. The key ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was 22% as of March 31, 2012--a moderate increase from 13% a year earlier. We adjust debt by about $30 million to include the present value of operating leases and tax-adjusted postretirement benefit obligations. We believe that the ratio will continue to reflect volatility in the company's operating performance and, over the business cycle, we expect the ratio to average about 15%. Our expectations for stable-to-improving operating performance are based on Standard & Poor's outlook for continued modest U.S. economic growth in 2012. The ratings on Intertape reflect our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable" and financial risk profile as "aggressive." With annual sales of nearly $800 million as of March 31, 2012, Intertape manufactures mainly tapes, films, and woven products for the industrial, packaging, housing and construction, and the relatively stable food and consumer durables end markets. The company's end markets are steadily improving, and we anticipate that this will continue in 2012. Nonetheless, we expect the company's operating performance will remain vulnerable to volatile input costs, including polyethylene and polypropylene resin costs, and to economic slowdowns and competition. Despite improved earnings over the last year, EBITDA margins remain weak, at about 9% as of March 31, 2012. Intertape has midsize market shares in its niches, but it is not the largest player in many of its segments. The tapes market has only a few well-established players, including Intertape. Although competition can at times constrain pricing, the company benefits from the absence of severe price competition in most product categories. The company's competitive position in its market niches and positive long-term growth prospects for industrial tape demand in North America partially mitigate weaknesses in its business risk profile. Tapes are the company's largest business--in 2011 it accounted for 66% of revenues. Products mainly consist of carton sealing tapes, industrial tapes (including masking tape and duct tape), and water activated tape. The films business, which accounted for nearly 20% of 2011 revenues, complements the tapes business and uses the same distribution network that markets the majority of Intertape's other products. The woven products business includes lumber wrap and house wrap for use in the housing construction market. Liquidity Liquidity is "adequate." The company's $200 million asset-based lending (ABL) revolving credit facility is a key source of liquidity. In February 2012, Intertape amended and extended the maturity of its ABL facility to 2017. However, the company's senior subordinated notes mature in August 2014 and, unless these notes are refinanced or the maturity is extended, the ABL would mature 90 days before the subordinated notes. Therefore, we expect the company to take steps to repay or refinance this debt over the next 12 to 18 months. As of May 8, 2012, the company reported cash balances and availability under the credit facility of $84 million. The company's applicable borrowing base--a percentage of eligible trade accounts receivable, inventories, and machinery and equipment--is used to determine the amount available to the company under the facility. As part of the amendment to the ABL, the reappraisal of machinery and equipment led to a modest increase in the company's borrowing base. Although we expect the company's earnings to be relatively stable in 2012, unexpected shocks could pressure liquidity. The ABL facility is subject to a springing fixed-charge covenant of 1x, which is applicable only if availability is less than $25 million. The covenant has not been in effect in recent quarters, but the company reports that its fixed-charge ratio was greater than the 1x threshold at the end of first-quarter 2012. Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect that availability under the ABL will remain moderately above the $25 million threshold and therefore the company should not be subject to the springing covenant in the next few quarters. Our assessment of liquidity is based on the following assumptions and analysis: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 24 months. -- Net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect free cash flow generation to be modestly positive over the next several quarters. Still, free cash flow has been erratic and the company remains vulnerable to volatile input costs. -- We do not expect any meaningful increase in capital spending or any significant outflows on shareholder rewards, acquisitions, or growth initiatives. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Intertape Polymer U.S. Inc. to be published after this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Intertape will be able to at least maintain its improved operating performance in 2012 as it benefits from what we anticipate will be a modest economic recovery. We expect the company's continued focus on shifting to a higher margin product mix, ongoing cost reduction initiatives, and new product introductions should lead to a modest increase in 2012 earnings. The outlook also reflects our view that positive free cash flow generation should continue to support the company's adequate liquidity. We expect the company will address the upcoming 2014 debt maturities in a timely manner. We could raise the ratings modestly if Intertape is able to sustain its improved credit metrics, so that FFO to total debt remains above 20%, even after accounting for potential downturns. We could also consider a modest upgrade if free cash flow is greater than we expect, allowing the company to reduce debt. Alternatively, we could lower the ratings if the recent improvement in EBITDA reverses and free cash flow turns negative, causing liquidity to deteriorate. Based on our downside scenario, we could lower the ratings if the company can't fully pass on escalating raw material prices to customers, causing EBITDA margins to deteriorate by 200 basis points or more from our expectations. If this were to happen, we would expect that total adjusted debt to EBITDA would weaken to about 5x. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Packaging Industry, Dec. 4, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded To From Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B-/Stable/-- Intertape Polymer U.S. Inc. Subordinated CCC+ CCC Recovery Rating 6 6