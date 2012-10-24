Overview
-- Argentine shopping mall operator Alto Palermo's performance continues
to be robust on positive consumer spending trend.
-- We are affirming the 'B' ratings on the company.
-- The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a potential downgrade
of Argentina, which would likely trigger a downward revision of Argentine
issuers.
Rating Action
On Oct. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed 'B' ratings on
Alto Palermo S.A. (APSA). The outlook remains negative.
Rationale
The ratings on APSA continue to reflect its "vulnerable" business risk profile
and "aggressive" financial risk profile, according to our corporate criteria.
We continue to view APSA's credit quality as highly intertwined with that of
its parent IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (IRSA; B/Negative/--) and
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (not rated), the ultimate controlling shareholder. This
is because of the companies' high degree of integration and our assessment of
the potential benefits of increasing dividends from lower-leveraged companies,
such as APSA, to fund those with weaker liquidity in an event of financial
distress. Cresud owns 64.2% of IRSA, which owns 95.6% of APSA.
The company's businesses are mostly located in Argentina, which in our opinion
exposes it to multiple risks such as high inflation, erratic access to foreign
currency, and volatile domestic policies and regulatory framework. These risks
often cause consumer and business confidence to fall, jeopardize returns on
long-term investments, and add volatility to credit availability. These
negative factors offset APSA's positive attributes, such as its leading
position in the Argentine shopping mall market, the high occupancy ratios, and
its growing revenue base that protects it from inflation.
APSA generates the main source of cash flows for IRSA, contributing about 70%
to overall EBITDA in fiscal 2012. The main risk for APSA's capital structure
is the currency mismatch arising from its dollar-denominated debt of $132
million as of June 30, 2012, $120 million of which, however, is due 2017. We
also factor in IRSA's more volatile cash flow dynamics, relatively higher
leverage and potential funding needs in our analysis of APSA's financial risk
profile. See research update on IRSA for more details.
APSA continues to perform strongly, with annual growth of revenues of 6.4% and
EBITDA of 20.5% in fiscal 2012. These growth rates reflect inflation of about
25% and soaring consumer spending. APSA's main credit metrics are conservative
for the rating category, as seen in funds from operations (FFO) to debt of
71.1%, debt to EBITDA of 1.1x, and debt to capitalization of 44.4% in fiscal
year ended June 30, 2012. For fiscals 2013 and 2014, we expect no material
changes to main leverage and cash flow metrics.
Liquidity
Our assessment of APSA's liquidity is "less than adequate," as we view its
cash flow integrated with IRSA's, and we believe IRSA would need to roll-over
part of its existing bank facilities in the next 12 months. The set of
assumptions for APSA's liquidity include:
-- Existing liquid assets of ARS150 million as of June 30, 2012;
-- Expected cash flow from operations of around ARS450 million;
-- New debt of ARS240 million to finance new malls;
-- Short-term debt maturities of ARS82 million;
-- Investments of about ARS300 million; and
-- Dividend payments of ARS150 million.
One of the new malls will be located in Buenos Aires (Arcos Gourmet) with
around 13,000 square meters of gross leased area (GLA) and the other in the
province of Neuquen, with 10,000 sq. meters of GLA. Our forecast incorporates
the financings associated with these projects, which haven't been secured yet.
Their completion is slated by the end of 2013 and the ramp-up of the
operations would take several years.
Outlook
The negative outlook on APSA reflects the potential for a sovereign downgrade
and rising country risk to undermine its credit profile. We could also lower
the ratings if the group's financial flexibility deteriorates. Favorable
macroeconomic conditions that strengthen the group's financial flexibility or
actions that restore investor confidence on medium-term prospects for the
economy could lead the outlook revision back to stable.
