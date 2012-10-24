Oct 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed F-E Green S.r.l. as follows: F-E Green S.r.l. (F-E Green) EUR76.5m class B notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative F-E Gold S.r.l. (F-E Gold) EUR219.4m class A2 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative EUR39.6m class B notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative EUR7.2m class C notes affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative F-E Red S.r.l. (F-E Red) EUR674.6m class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative The transactions' performance has not deteriorated since Fitch's last review. In light of this Fitch considers the outstanding ratings adequate and hence affirms the ratings. However, the agency recognizes specific difficulties in the case of F-E Gold's performance and as a result maintains the Outlook Negative on all tranches. F-E Green's class B benefits from a guarantee from the European Investment Fund ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+') that makes it credit-linked to the rating of the guarantor. Further, this transaction is arguably the best among the three, with losses of 2.47% compared to the base case of 2.44%. F-E Gold has performed below Fitch's expectations since closing and the surveillance analysis has raised a number of concerns about the deal's trend, namely the high levels of both the defaults and losses, which were 7.29% and 4.56% respectively, compared to base cases of 3.35% and 2.34%. 30 days plus delinquencies, which were on an upward trend, have over the past three quarters stabilised. F-E Gold has been amortising pro rata for the latest five interest payment dates (IPDs) and will continue so unless it breaches of one of the contractual 'pro rata conditions'. These are the cash reserve account (CRA) at its required amount, unpaid principal deficiency ledger (PDL) at zero and excess spread trapping trigger (described below) not breached. Moreover, in case the waterfall has returned sequential three times, then the notes repayment will be sequential until maturity. The agency considers the condition regarding the CRA the tightest of all and deems it possible that the priority of payments would eventually reverse to sequential before full redemption. F-E Red has performed well within the original base case assumptions to date. Fitch believes that the credit enhancement (CE) that protects the class A notes against losses and that was as high as 60.2% at the last IPD is sufficient to affirm the 'AAAsf' rating. Such CE is provided by a non-amortising CRA of EUR170.9m (or 13.5% of the outstanding notes) as of July 2012 as well as two fully-collateralised unrated junior tranches. The EUR340.2m class B was in the structure since closing, whereas the EUR250m class C was added in February 2011 and has boosted the CE since. F-E Red's hedging counterparty is UniCredit S.p.A. (UniCredit, 'A-'/ Outlook Negative/'F2'), which was put on Rating Watch Negative by Fitch on 11 October 2011and in compliance with both Fitch criteria and the transaction documents, undertook an allowed remedial action by posting additional collateral within 14 days following the rating action. The three transactions were originated in 2004, 2006 and 2009, respectively, and have similar structures. Each is endowed with a CRA funded at closing that provides CE to the rated notes. Each CRA was at the required amount as of last IPD and had never been withdrawn. In addition, F-E Gold and F-E Red have a trapping mechanism that prevents paying out the excess spread should cumulative defaults be in excess of threshold levels. In all transactions the collateral was made up of three sub-pools: real estate, motor vehicles and equipment leases. Although during the revolving period concentration limits constrained the migration within the portfolio, the transactions have subsequently become dominated by real estate leases as auto leases and equipment leases tend to have shorter maturities. As of 30 June 2012, real estate leases made up the following percentages of the respective transaction pools: 98% (F-E Green), 97% (F-E Gold) and 73.6% (F-E Red). Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: In addition to the sources of information mentioned in the criteria reports below, these rating actions were additionally informed by issuer and servicer reports provided by the servicer/originator (Fineco Leasing). Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria", dated 06 June 2012, "EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria", dated 12 July 2012, "Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)", dated 01 June 2012, and "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 30 May 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations - SME CLO