(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 24 - Strong debt issuance, tighter fixed-income spreads, and an equity
market rally fueled a healthy rebound in capital markets revenues for the
largest U.S. banks in the third quarter. Aggregate capital markets revenues
(excluding debt valuation adjustments) for the top five U.S. trading banks rose
13% sequentially and 40% from third-quarter 2011, according to Fitch Ratings,
recovering from the effects of significant market turmoil in the prior period.
Fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) trading revenues drove the bulk
of the gains in the quarter, accounting for 55% of aggregate capital markets
revenues for the top five banks. Strong FICC results offset still weak
investment banking revenue growth, which has been held back by slow equity
underwriting activity and a dearth of new M&A advisory fees. Total advisory
revenue for the top five banks declined by 6% versus the year-earlier period.
Within the FICC category, notable growth was achieved in the rates, mortgages,
and credit businesses, while currency and commodities performance appeared
mixed. Some banks were affected negatively by low customer volumes and reduced
volatility in currency and commodity markets.
Robust bond issuance, sparked by low interest rates and spread tightening in
fixed-income markets during the quarter, drove a 21% sequential increase in debt
underwriting revenues for the largest institutions. Issuance activity surged
across investment-grade, high yield, and leveraged loan markets during the third
quarter as treasurers rushed to lock in historically low yields.
Even as equity underwriting sagged (revenues down 8% sequentially) and advisory
revenues were essentially flat, debt underwriting expansion boosted top-line
results, especially for JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America (the market share
leaders in that space among U.S. banks in third-quarter 2012).
We expect capital markets revenue trends to remain volatile over coming
quarters, with global market risks persisting in the face of significant macro
headwinds, growing concerns over fiscal drag in the U.S.; diminishing returns
from monetary stimulus; a more challenging corporate earnings outlook; and
pending new regulations, such as the yet to be finalized Volcker Rule. With no
near-term pick up in advisory and equity underwriting in sight, FICC performance
will likely remain the primary driver of capital markets revenues during the
fourth quarter and into early 2013.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)