Overview -- We believe FCC Holdings has stabilized its credit quality and made progress toward renewing or replacing its senior secured credit facilities that mature in 2013. -- As a result, we are raising our ratings on the company and its senior unsecured debt to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'. -- The outlook is stable and reflects our expectation that the company will most likely maintain adequate capacity on its funding lines beyond 2013 and stay in compliance with all covenants on its debt. Rating Action On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term issuer credit rating on FCC Holdings LLC (First Capital) to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'. We also raised our rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'. The outlook is stable. Rationale We believe FCC Holdings has stabilized its credit quality and made some progress toward extending or replacing its senior secured credit facilities that mature in 2013. Since charging off over 10% of its loans in fourth-quarter 2011, the company has reported minimal loan losses and returned to profitability. The company has started working with existing and new lenders to extend or replace its current senior secured funding lines, all of which mature in 2013. We believe the company will most likely maintain adequate funding capacity beyond 2013. We also expect the company to resolve more of its nonperforming assets (NPAs) without substantial further losses and to stick to the tightened underwriting standards it has instituted. The company still has a high level of impaired loans--and further losses are possible--but it has sharply marked down those assets. First Capital's struggles in 2011 resulted from a divergence from its "core" strategy, mainly in 2007 and 2008, of originating relatively small asset-based loans backed mostly by accounts receivables and inventory. It strayed into larger loans secured by new types of collateral. This caused large loan defaults, bottom-line losses, and a near breach of covenants on the company's senior unsecured debt that forced it to go through a costly amendment process with its creditors. Its management team--mostly made up of executives that joined the company in recent years--has refocused on the core strategy. Notwithstanding these improvements, our 'CCC+' rating on the company continues to reflect our view of its weak competitive position, the concentration in its loan portfolio by borrower, modest profitability, and wholesale funding. The company provides asset-based loans to small and midsize companies that are growing or in are transition, serving a relatively minor segment of the asset-based lending market. Even with this strategy, we believe the company faces competition from better-funded and stronger banks. Outlook Our stable outlook on First Capital reflects our expectation that the company will most likely maintain adequate capacity on its funding lines beyond 2013, remain profitable, and stay in compliance with all covenants on its debt. We also expect the company to work through its NPAs without substantial further losses. We could lower the rating if the company's borrowing capacity on its funding lines falls substantially or if losses on its remaining NPAs jeopardize its ability to stay in compliance with its debt covenants. For instance, as of June 30, 2012, the company's tangible net worth exceeded the minimal covenant required at yearend 2012 by less than $10 million. If further losses on the company's NPAs caused a breach of this covenant, we could lower the rating. We could upgrade First Capital if the company not only maintains adequate funding but also demonstrates an improvement in its profitability. Even with fairly low credit losses in 2012, the company has only produced slightly better-than-breakeven earnings. Related Criteria And Research Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004 Ratings List Upgraded To From FCC Holdings LLC Issuer Credit Rating CCC+/Stable/-- CCC/Stable/-- FCC Holdings LLC FCC Holdings Finance Subsidiary Inc. Senior Unsecured CCC+ CCC