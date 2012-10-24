Oct 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA' rating on the following general
obligation (GO) bonds of Lewes, Delaware (the city):
--$15,505,000 GO bonds, series 2005.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are general obligations of the city backed by its full faith and
credit and unlimited taxing power.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
RESERVES REMAIN STRONG: Financial operations remain structurally balanced and
the city maintains good budgetary flexibility in the form of strong general fund
reserves. The reserves, although a small dollar amount, somewhat mitigate risk
related to the cyclical nature of the city's economic base and key revenue
streams.
SEASONAL ECONOMIC BASE: Local economic activity centers on tourism and leisure
spending, and healthcare. Per capita income levels are high reflecting the
presence of affluent retirees. The regional employment picture continues to
improve and unemployment remains considerably lower than the national average.
MANAGABLE DEBT: Fitch considers key debt ratios to be generally moderate. While
the city does not prepare a formal multi-year capital planning document,
reported needs are limited to vehicle acquisition and there are no plans to
issue additional long-term bonds.
CREDIT PROFILE
OPERATIONS REMAIN BALANCED AND RESERVES HEALTHY
Fiscal 2012 (ending March 31) concluded with a $2.56 million general fund
operating surplus (after transfers) which reflects the transfer in of $2.25
million of unspent bond proceeds allocated to the Lewes Board of Public Works
(BPW). These funds have been committed for capital expenditure in fiscal 2013.
Excluding these funds the general fund unrestricted fund balance (the sum of the
unassigned, assigned, and committed fund balance under GASB 54) was $1 million
or a healthy 20% of spending. An additional $1.4 million of unassigned fund
balance in the capital projects fund can be used for general governmental
purpose, if necessary. The city does not have a formal fund balance policy.
The fiscal 2013 budget projects flat revenue growth from the year prior.
Operating revenues are diverse including property taxes (48%), BPW franchise
fees (14%), transfer taxes (9%) and rental taxes (7%). The city raised its
property tax rate more than 16% effective fiscal 2011 and certain other fees in
order to maintain services and preserve a sound financial position. The fiscal
2013 budget remains structurally balanced, and does not project the use of
existing reserves other than the $2.25 million in unspent bond proceeds
transferred into the general fund in fiscal 2012.
TOURISM DRIVEN ECONOMY; STRONG INCOME METRICS AND LOW UNEMPLOYMENT
Lewes is located in southeastern Delaware in Sussex County, along the Delaware
Bay and bordered to the east by the popular Cape Henlopen State Park. The city
has a small year-round population of 2,789 that expands by several multiples
during the popular tourism months.
The city's tax base is predominantly residential, and exhibits a very high
market value per capita that reflects a large number of vacation properties and
the high wealth characteristics of the community. Per capita money income for
the city is 35%-45% above the state and nation.
Taxable values are infrequently assessed in Delaware. Lewes's tax base was last
assessed in 2000. There are no plans for reassessment. However, if assessed
value (AV) were to decline due to reassessment the city could adjust its tax
rate to offset any revenue loss, as its tax rate and levy are not subject to
statutory restriction. Significant tax base growth is not expected in the
future, as the city is near full development.
Employment data is not available for the city given its small size. In Sussex
County the July 2012 unemployment rate of 6% compares favorably to the average
of the state (7.1%) and nation (8.6%). In Sussex County total employment has
risen by 2.9% over the prior year, lowering the unemployment rate from 6.5% in
July 2011.
The largest local employers are in the health care and education sectors
including Beebe Medical Center (rated 'BBB-', Outlook Negative by Fitch) with
1,600 employees, Cape Henlopen School District (775), Harbor Health (190), SPI
Pharma (70) and the University Of Delaware College Of Marine Studies (65).
MANAGEABLE DEBT; NO FUTURE BORROWING PLANS OR NEEDS
The city has approximately $23.7 million in fixed rate GO bonds (net of $3.4
million principal amount subject to economic defeasance) and state revolving
fund notes, of which $14.7 million has been issued to fund BPW projects and is
paid from utility operating revenue.
The city's net direct debt is equal to a low 0.8% of market value but a more
moderate $3,221 per capita. Debt service charges attributed to the general fund
are an estimated $1 million or a somewhat high 21.7% of spending. As a small and
near built-out community capital needs are limited and the city does not expect
to issue additional long-term debt.
Routine capital needs are addressed through a dedication of a portion of the
city's transfer tax revenue. A balance of $3 million is held within the capital
projects fund, of which $1.5 million is legally restricted for capital use or
debt repayment.
MODEST PENSION COSTS; NO OPEB LIABILITY
Contributions to a state pension plan for police officers and a city sponsored
defined contribution plan for general employees are modest. The fiscal 2013
budget includes approximately $230,000 in pension costs, or 4.8% of general fund
spending. The city does not provide retirement health benefits.