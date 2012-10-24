Overview
-- Private equity firm New Mountain Capital has agreed to acquire Coral
Springs, Fla.-based ABB/Con-Cise Optical Group LLC.
-- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to the soft contact
lens distributor, and our 'B' issue rating to the $155 million senior secured
credit facilities.
-- The stable outlook reflects our forecast for a mid-single-digit profit
increase from industry growth and new customers, continued modest free cash
flow generation after tax distributions, and limited credit measure
improvement.
Rating Action
On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B'
corporate credit rating to Coral Springs, Fla.-based ABB/Con-Cise Optical
Group LLC. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue rating, the same as the corporate
credit rating, to the $155 million senior secured credit facilities. The
recovery rating on the senior secured credit facilities is '3', indicating
that lenders could expect meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a
payment default or bankruptcy. Total debt outstanding at close is about $116
million.
Rationale
The ratings on ABB/Con-Cise Optical Group LLC (ABB) reflect our assessment
that the company has a "weak" business risk profile associated with its
participation in the highly competitive contact lens distribution industry;
its lack of product, supplier, and geographic diversity; low barriers to
entry; and the ability of customers to switch distributors fairly easily.
These factors result in highly competitive pricing and low profit margins. We
believe the ongoing competitive threat posed by mass merchants, large eye care
chains, and online contact lens companies will limit growth at ABB's core
customer base, independent eye care professionals (IECPs). The business risk
assessment also recognizes the company's vulnerability to decisions made by
the four major contact lens suppliers that dominate the industry. More
importantly, we assume these suppliers will not reduce usage of distributors
to sell product to ECPs. Loss of business with any of these suppliers could
weaken ABB's credit quality. In addition, the business risk assessment
recognizes the modest growth and stability of the industry, which should
permit ABB to sustain its profit levels; ABB's high market share, and the
potential to add customers and leverage its currently underutilized
distribution centers.
Our view that ABB's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged" reflects its
modest free cash flow generation after tax distributions, and aggressive
financial policy. This is in spite of pro forma credit metrics, including
about 4.5x leverage and a 16% ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total
debt, that are currently better than levels typical for the financial risk
profile category, including leverage above 5x. A more aggressive future
financial policy, including the potential for a meaningful debt-financed
nontax distribution to shareholders or a sizable debt-financed acquisition, is
a key risk factor. The transaction includes a provision that would permit ABB
to add junior unsecured debt such that covenant leverage could increase to 5x
(compared with about 4x at close), which would equate to about 5.5x under
Standard & Poor's leverage calculation. The company is privately owned and
does not file its financial statements publicly.
We forecast ABB will be able to moderately increase sales and profitability
because of normal population growth, generally favorable demographics
(including the continued proliferation of computers and digital devices that
strain eyesight), and further leveraging of the company's distribution
centers. Specific assumptions underlying our forecast for the next 12 to 24
months include the following:
-- Mid-single-digit organic sales and profit growth, mainly reflecting
increased contact lens shipments and modestly higher pricing.
-- A tuck-in acquisition during 2013, which costs about $6 million and
adds low-single-digit inorganic sales growth. We assume no major acquisitions
throughout the forecast period.
-- No further reduction in accounts payable days outstanding, or
tightening of other working capital turnover ratios. It is our understanding
that ABB took advantage of shorter accounts payable terms this year from
certain manufacturers to receive early pay discounts, which we believe will
weaken cash flow in 2012.
-- Close to $15 million annual free cash flow generation, and $5 million
to $10 million of cash flow after tax distributions.
-- No large debt-financed nontax distributions throughout the forecast
period.
Based on these assumptions, which do not include a leveraging event, we
forecast over the next 12 to 24 months the following credit ratios: about 4x
leverage, 18.5% FFO to total debt, and EBITDA interest coverage above 3.5x.
This compares favorably with pro forma 4.5x leverage, 16% FFO to total debt,
and 3.1x EBITDA interest coverage as of June 30, 2012.
Liquidity
We view ABB's liquidity as "adequate." At close, we expect the company to have
near full availability under the $40 million revolving credit facility, about
$15 million of annual free cash flow generating ability, and minimal excess
cash. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile, based on our
criteria and assumptions, are as follows:
-- We forecast that cash sources will exceed cash uses by well over 1.2x.
-- We believe cash sources would exceed cash uses even if EBITDA fell 15%.
-- We conservatively forecast net working capital will grow by about $15
million.
-- Capital expenditures of only a few million dollars annually should
permit close to $15 million annual free cash flow, about half of which the
company will use to pay tax distributions to shareholders, leaving modest cash
flow for debt repayment.
-- Contractual debt maturities are less than $1.5 million annually over
the next few years. However, beginning with the fiscal year ending Dec. 31,
2013, there will be an excess cash flow sweep provision starting at 50%, with
the potential to drop if ABB reaches certain leverage reduction benchmarks.
We estimate at close that ABB has over 25% cushion under its tightest
financial covenant. Covenants include a maximum 5.75x leverage and minimum
2.5x interest coverage ratio, both of which become more restrictive over time.
We expect ABB to maintain more than 25% covenant cushion over the next 12 to
18 months, assuming no leveraging event occurs.
ABB's liquidity descriptor is limited to "adequate," since we do not believe
the company's liquidity could withstand high-impact, low-probability events,
and since the company does not have access to the capital markets, though we
believe it has sound banking relationships.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on ABB, to
be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect following this release.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. We forecast the company will organically grow profits
at a mid-single-digit rate in 2013 because of industry growth, addition of
customers, and tight cost controls; generate $5 million to $10 million of free
cash flow after tax distributions; and improve credit ratios modestly,
including close to 4x leverage and 18.5% FFO to total debt. Although unlikely
over the next year, we could raise the ratings if ABB is able to increase its
geographic diversity and increase profits, potentially through new IECP
customer wins or increased penetration with strategic accounts and large ECP
chains. We would also need to believe its new majority owner will maintain a
financial policy that will result in continued adequate liquidity and credit
ratios sustained around the high end of the aggressive financial risk
descriptor category. This includes about 4x leverage and FFO to total debt
exceeding 20% for a sustained period, which we estimate could occur if EBITDA
rises by over 10%.
Alternatively, we could lower the ratings if the competitive environment
changes, including reduced distributor usage by manufacturers or a significant
loss of IECP retail share to other contact lens providers, causing ABB's
liquidity, covenant cushion, and profits to fall meaningfully; or if financial
policy changes. We would likely lower the ratings if credit ratios deteriorate
to levels at the low end of the highly leveraged financial risk descriptor
category, including leverage approaching 6x and FFO to total debt of about
10%. We estimate this could occur if profits fall 20%, or if ABB pays its
owners a $40 million special dividend.
Ratings List
New Ratings
ABB/Con-Cise Optical Group LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Senior Secured
US$115 mil fltg rate term bank ln due 2018 B
Recovery Rating 3
US$40 mil fltg rate revolver due 2017 B
Recovery Rating 3