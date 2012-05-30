PARIS PROPERTIES (75% OF THE POOL)
The Paris Properties loan, the larger of the two loans, has an outstanding balance of
EUR248.9 million, and matures in August 2014. The loan is a bullet loan (i.e., it has no
scheduled amortization payable during its term).
At closing, the issuer entered into arrangements to hedge the loan against interest rate
increases.
In May 2012, the servicer reported a 12-month backward-looking interest coverage ratio (ICR)
of 4.26x and a three-month forward-looking ICR of 5.07x. These ratios compare with a loan event
of default ICR covenant of 1.20x. Although the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio will not be tested
before August 2012, the December 2010 market value implies a 63.2% LTV. This ratio compares with
a loan event of default LTV covenant of 70%.
The loan is now secured against a portfolio of 74 mixed-use properties spread across France
(compared with 99 assets at closing). The remaining portfolio mainly consists of
warehouse/distribution facilities (83% by lettable area) with a large concentration in the
Ile-de-France region (43% by lettable area). With a reported occupancy rate of 93.3%, occupancy
levels have remained resilient since issuance (92.2% at closing). The assets are multi-tenanted
with the top 10 tenants contributing approximately 37% of the annual gross rental income. We
consider that the income remains exposed to inherent risks associated with lease break options.
However lease terms for commercial properties in France are typically short.
PROUDREED FRANCE (25% OF THE POOL)
The Proudreed France loan, the smaller of the two loans, has an outstanding balance of
EUR83.4 million, and matures in August 2014. The loan is a bullet loan (i.e., it has no
scheduled amortization payable during its term).
At closing, the issuer entered into arrangements to hedge the loan against interest rate
increases.
In May 2012, the servicer reported a 12-month backward-looking ICR of 3.69x and a
three-month forward-looking ICR of 5.81x. These ratios compare with a loan event of default ICR
covenant of 1.20x. Although the LTV ratio will not be tested before August 2012, the December
2010 market value implies a 57.0% LTV. This ratio compares with a loan event of default LTV
covenant of 70%.
The loan is now secured against a portfolio of 29 mixed-use properties spread across France
(compared with 35 assets at closing). The remaining portfolio consists mainly of
warehouse/distribution facilities (71% by lettable area) with the highest concentration in the
Ile-de-France region (35% by lettable area). With a reported occupancy rate of 93.9%, occupancy
levels have remained resilient since issuance (89.2% at closing). The assets are multi-tenanted
but the top 10 tenants contribute approximately 70% of the annual gross rental income,
suggesting income concentration, in our view. As stated previously, the income is exposed to
lease break risks.
COUNTERPARTY RISK
On Jan. 31, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our credit ratings on the class A, B and
C notes following the downgrade of our long-term rating on the issuer's liquidity facility
provider HSBC France to 'AA-' from 'AA' on Nov. 29, 2011 (see "Ratings On 122 Tranches In 65
European CMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative"). The maximum rating achievable for
this transaction under our 2010 counterparty criteria cannot be higher than our long-term rating
on the issuer's liquidity facility provider HSBC France (AA-/Stable/A-1+) (see "Counterparty and
Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010). Therefore we
have lowered to 'AA- (sf)' from 'AA (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on
the class A notes. At the same time, we removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the
class A, B, and C notes.
RATING ACTIONS
Taking into account our review of the loans, we consider that the probability of default of
the loans has increased in light of the difficult commercial real estate market and lending
conditions, which could further depress property values. As a consequence, and even though we do
not see the risk as imminent, we consider that the notes' creditworthiness has deteriorated. As
a result, we have lowered our ratings on the class B, C, D, and E notes to reflect these credit
risks. We also lowered our rating on the class A notes for counterparty reasons.
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES
We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for rating European commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). However, these criteria are under review (see "Advance Notice
Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And Assumptions For Rating European Commercial
Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on Nov. 8, 2011).
As highlighted in the Nov. 8 Advance Notice of Proposed Criteria Change, we expect to
publish a request for comment (RFC) outlining our proposed criteria changes for rating European
CMBS transactions. Subsequently, we will consider market feedback before publishing our updated
criteria. Our review may result in changes to the methodology and assumptions we use when rating
European CMBS, and consequently, it may affect both new and outstanding ratings on European CMBS
transactions.
Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European CMBS, we will continue to
rate and surveil these transactions using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And
Research").
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available at
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top
Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012
-- Ratings On 122 Tranches In 65 European CMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative,
Jan. 31, 2012
-- Request For Comment: Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And
Assumptions--Expanded Framework, Nov. 21, 2011
-- Advance Notice of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology and Assumptions For Rating
European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities, Nov. 8, 2011
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five
Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
-- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June
14, 2011
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011
-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
-- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009
-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008
-- Framework For Credit Analysis In European CMBS Transactions, May 21, 2007
-- Technical Challenges In European CMBS Structures, Feb. 16, 2006
-- European CMBS Loan Level Guidelines, Sept. 1, 2004
-- European CMBS Monthly Bulletin, published monthly
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
FCC Proudreed Properties 2005
EUR397.4 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative
A AA- (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg
B AA- (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg
C A (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg
Ratings Lowered
D BBB+ (sf) A (sf)
E BB+ (sf) BBB+ (sf)