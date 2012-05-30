(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 30 -
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. (China) Ltd.
Ltd.
Country: China
Local currency A/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Dec-2008 A/-- --/--
Rationale
The rating on Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. (China) Ltd. (TMN CH)
reflects the company's strong strategic importance to its parent, Japan-based
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd. (TMNF; local currency
AA-/Negative/A-1+). The rating also reflects TMN CH's strong stand-alone
capitalization, good profitability, and conservative investment. The company's
small scale compared with other domestic players' and some regulatory
restrictions on overseas players in China's insurance market partly offsets
the above strengths.
We view TMN CH as a strategically important subsidiary of TMNF and expect the
company to receive financial support from the parent when needed. TMN CH fits
in closely with the wider group's Asian expansion strategy. The majority of
its business (about 80%) relates to Japanese interests sourced from the wider
group's referrals, and direct sales to Japanese clients in China. TMN CH also
benefits from the operational support of TMNF, including underwriting, risk
management, human resources, and reinsurance.
TMN CH's capitalization is strong compared to its simple risk profile. Its
good operating performance and conservative investments support our view. We
believe the company's capitalization will remain strong, but at a lower level,
over the next two to three years while it grows.
We attribute TMN CH's good operating performance to the high quality of its
Japanese businesses. The company's combined ratios were favorable at 76.8% in
2011 and 73.8% in 2010. Its underwriting results experienced some volatility
when it was a branch. Nevertheless, the underwriting performance has
stabilized gradually since TMN CH set up an independent reinsurance program in
November 2008, when it became a subsidiary of TMNF. Meanwhile, the company is
gradually expanding into local risks. Although local businesses are not as
profitable as their Japanese counterparts, we expect the impact of these
businesses on TMN CH's underwriting performance to be manageable.
TMN CH has a conservative investment portfolio, with the majority of its
assets in cash and deposits. Local regulatory restrictions and the limitations
of Chinese capital markets constrain the company's investment, similar to its
foreign peers.
TMN CH's small scale in the China insurance market constrains its competitive
position and credit profile. The company's market share was 0.1% in terms of
direct premiums in 2011. The regulatory approval process in China constrains
TMN CH's geographic expansion, just like it does for other foreign players
(except cargo and large commercial businesses). However, the company has a
good niche position in servicing Japanese clients, thanks to the good support
from its parent company. Property and marine businesses accounted for around
70.4% of TMN CH's portfolio in 2011. The rest of the portfolio mainly included
local motor insurance business.
TMN CH is looking to actively expand its local business in the coming years.
However, we expect the process to be gradual because the company's approach is
cautious in this regard. In the next two years, we expect the company to
remain a small player in the Chinese nonlife insurance market, even though it
has good growth prospects.
Enterprise risk management
TMN CH's enterprise risk management (ERM) is adequate on a stand-alone basis,
in our view. The company's risk management policy is compliant with the wider
group's guidelines and China's regulations. TMN CH performs a standard ERM
review process introduced from its parent, with a holistic evaluation of
capital requirements. It uses quantitative models and has clear guidelines
covering risk management procedures, risk classification, and authorization.
The company also set up a risk management committee since 2010 to review major
risk factors. However, TMN CH's risk management is still at an early stage; it
is relatively simple and traditional, reflecting the company's small size and
simple business structure.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that TMN CH will retain its strong
strategic importance to the TMNF group as part of the parent's expansion
strategy in Asia. We expect the company's capitalization to remain strong and
its operating performance to be good over the next two to three years while
the company continues to grow.
We may raise the rating on TMN CH if the company strengthens its market
position materially while its capitalization and underwriting performance
remain strong. We may lower the rating if: (1) the company's operating
performance deteriorates significantly during rapid expansion and affects the
overall financial profile; or (2) support from the parent group wanes.