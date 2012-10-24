Overview
-- On Oct. 22, Rosneft announced that it had agreed in principle to buy a
50% stake in TNK-BP from BP PLC and another 50% stake from Russian consortium
AAR.
-- We are revising the CreditWatch implications on the 'BBB-' rating on
Rosneft to positive from negative.
-- This reflects the possibility of a one-notch upgrade if an increased
likelihood of extraordinary government support to an enlarged entity offsets
the potential negative impact of the transactions on Rosneft's financial
profile.
-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch once we know whether the
transactions will proceed, either fully or partially, how they will be funded,
and the implications for the likelihood of extraordinary government support.
Rating Action
On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the CreditWatch
status on the 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Russian state-owned
OJSC Oil Company Rosneft to positive from negative.
Rationale
This follows Rosneft's announcement that it has agreed in principle to
purchase a 50% stake in TNK-BP International Ltd. (BBB-/Watch Pos/A-3) from BP
PLC (A/Positive/A-1) for $17.1 billion in cash and 12.84% of treasury
shares, and to buy the other 50% from the Russian consortium AAR for $28
billion. We understand that Rosneft strongly intends to acquire 100% ownership
of TNK-BP. This differs from our previous assumptions, which we based on
Rosneft's statement that it was only interested in a 50% stake, which wouldn't
allow it to fully control and consolidate TNK-BP. Nonetheless, Rosneft has
stated that both transactions are independent of each other and subject to Board
and regulatory approvals.
The CreditWatch outcome will depend on whether we consider the uplift for
potential government support outweighs the negative impact that such a large
purchase may have on Rosneft's leverage and liquidity.
Should Rosneft achieve control over TNK-BP, we believe this may increase its
chances of gaining extraordinary state support in case of need because the
company will become a clear leader in the Russian oil industry by reserves and
production and one of the largest hydrocarbon companies globally. We
understand that after the transaction, the government will control about 69%
in Rosneft and believe a reduction of the government's stake below a
controlling one will be very unlikely.
If Rosneft becomes the government's key tool in the strategically important
oil industry, we believe this may increase the government's incentive to
provide extraordinary support if needed. We will evaluate any indication of
changes in government policy and any tangible signs of financial support for
the transaction from the government. This may trigger a one-notch uplift to
the rating in line with our methodology for rating government-related
entities.
Nevertheless, if the transaction proceeds, either fully or partially, we
believe the increased pressure on Rosneft's leverage and liquidity could
weaken its stand-alone credit quality. To purchase 100% of TNK-BP, Rosneft
will have to raise about $45 billion of additional debt and assume $6.1
billion of TNK-BP's adjusted debt. This would result in adjusted debt to
EBITDA of about 3x and funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt of about
25% based on our standard scenario of Brent oil at $80 per barrel, bearing in
mind consolidation of TNK-BP's profits and cash flows, and before taking into
account any potentially sizable operating synergies, asset disposals, or
changes to capital expenditure plans. If Rosneft only buys 50% from BP for a
mixture of cash and equity, assuming that it will only be able to consolidate
one-half of TNK-BP's dividends, adjusted debt to EBITDA would be about 2.5x
and FFO to debt about 35%-40%. In both cases, our projected ratios are much
weaker than those of 'BBB-' rated Russian oil peers and might only in the
latter case remain compatible with an "intermediate" financial risk profile.
Mitigating this decline in credit metrics to some extent is that we see upside
potential in the government support score in both cases, albeit to a different
extent.
Although the acquisition will increase Rosneft's asset size and
diversification, and may also bring tangible operational synergies, the
business risk profile is unlikely to be higher than "satisfactory". This is
because most assets will continue to be in Russia and therefore subject to
risks in that country, notably a heavy and potentially changing tax burden and
the government's high dependence on taxes from the oil and gas sector to
balance its budget.
Liquidity
Before the transaction, we assess Rosneft's liquidity as "adequate", with the
ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity needs at above 1.2x. However, given
its size, the planned acquisition of TNK-BP could have a critical impact on
the company's liquidity, depending on how it is funded.
We believe that Rosneft's status as a government-related entity improves its
access to international and domestic financial markets, which helps offset
liquidity risk. Similarly, access to financing secured by commodity exports
provides further support for Rosneft's liquidity.
As of June 30, 2012, Rosneft's key sources of liquidity included:
-- Cash of Russian ruble (RUB) 138 billion ($4.2 billion) and financial
assets of RUB102 billion ($3.1 billion);
-- Substantial credit facilities (including an RUB50 billion bank loan
raised in third-quarter 2012) and RUB20 billion proceeds from a ruble bond
issue; and
-- Sizable cash from operations, which we expect to amount to about $15
billion in the next 12 months in our pricing scenario.
Before the transaction, key uses of liquidity included:
-- RUB142 billion in short-term debt;
-- Capital spending, budgeted at more than $15 billion for 2012. We
believe, however, that this could be lower depending on oil prices and
exchange rates; and
-- Dividends of RUB33 billion.
CreditWatch
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch positive status depending on whether and
when the transaction either fully or partially proceeds. Currently, the
company expects to close the transaction in the first half of 2013. We will
focus on any uplift for an increased likelihood of government support on the
one hand, and the impact on Rosneft's leverage and liquidity on the other. At
this stage we believe that rating upside would be limited to one notch and
will be mainly driven by our assessment of the likelihood of government
support on either a full or partial takeover of TNK-BP.
We would likely affirm the rating if the transaction does not proceed.
Ratings List
CreditWatch Revision
To From
Oil Company Rosneft OJSC
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Pos/-- BBB-/Watch Neg/--
