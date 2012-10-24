Overview
-- U.S.-based Stream Global Services Inc. (Stream) is issuing $400
million first-lien credit facilities ($290 million term loan B due 2019, $45
million delayed-draw term loan B due 2019, and $65 million revolving credit
facility expiring 2017).
-- We expect Stream to gain and retain revenue market share, as evidenced
by recent contract wins, which will offset weak global personal computing (PC)
sector business conditions and enable the company to maintain consistent
leverage reduction prospects over the coming 12 months.
-- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating and assigning our
'B+' issue rating and '4' recovery rating to the new term loan credit
facility.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that recent contract wins
will insulate the company from its exposure to weak global PC business
conditions and its business presence in high-cost geographical areas.
Rating Action
On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed our 'B+'
corporate credit rating on the company. The outlook is stable.
We also assigned a 'B+' rating to Stream's proposed $290 million term loan B
credit facility due 2019. The recovery rating is '4', reflecting our
expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery of principal and six months'
prepetition interest for first-lien lenders in the event of default.
Pro forma for the transaction, leverage will increase to 4.8x from 4.0x on
June 30, 2012. The proposed credit facilities will rank pari passu as
first-lien debt. The company intends to use the proceeds from the term loan to
refinance all of its outstanding 11.25% notes due 2014 (about $200 million
outstanding), the ABL facility ($31 million), and a holding company (holdco)
pay-in-kind (PIK) sponsor note due 2013 ($17 million). The new term loan is
covenant-lite.
Rationale
The 'B+' rating reflects Stream's technology sector client concentration, as
well as its modest market share within the fragmented and moderately
capital-intensive customer care/call center outsourcing services sector. These
factors are offset by the company's growing presence in low-cost geographic
areas and attractive call center outsourcing industry growth prospects. As a
result, we characterize the company's business risk profile as "weak." The
rating also reflects Stream's pro forma leverage of about 4.8x, including
restructuring charges. This metric contributes to our assessment of Stream's
financial risk profile as "aggressive."
We expect Stream to only gradually reduce its significant client and
technology sector concentrations. For the 12 months ended June 2012, Stream's
top three clients, Dell, Hewlett-Packard, and Microsoft, represented about 30%
of its revenue. It derived about 40% of its revenue from the technology
sector, as well as about 40% of its revenue from the telecommunications
sector. We expect Stream to continue to participate in outsourcing services
industry growth, considering its geographic footprint in low-cost areas
outside of the U.S. and Europe. As of the June 2012 quarter, Stream derived
about one-third of its revenue from each of the Philippines, the U.S., and
EMEA.
We believe Stream will continue to expand its business in low-cost offshore
areas, especially the Philippines, where contract pricing tends to run lower
than pricing for U.S.-based services, but labor cost arbitrage and client
demand support profitability. Consequently, we expect revenues to increase in
the low- to mid-single digits and EBITDA margins to exceed 12%. Considering
contract churn and geographic repositioning inherent to the industry, we
expect capital expenditures to remain significant, at about 5% of revenues
subsequent to 2013. For the coming 12 months, however, we anticipate the
company's data center consolidation project will elevate capital expenditures
to about 6% of revenues.
We view Stream's financial risk profile as aggressive. Our assessment reflects
the company's ongoing restructuring costs and sizeable capital expenditures,
which have led to modest free cash flow generation. Latest-12-month pro forma
leverage for June 2012 was about 4.8x, up from 4.0x prior to this transaction,
including restructuring charges in each case.
We expect Stream to continue to participate in industry consolidation through
debt-financed acquisitions, considering Stream's modest revenue share within
its fragmented industry, but we do not expect leverage to increase above 5x,
even to temporarily accommodate potential acquisition spending. According to
IDC, Stream held a top five market share position with a 1.5% revenue share of
its industry in 2011. We regard the current transaction's pro forma leverage
of 4.8x as high for the 'B+' rating category. However, we anticipate that
benefits from recent contract signings should restore leverage to the low 4x
area by calendar year end 2012, based on solid EBITDA growth currently
expected in the fourth quarter.
Liquidity
We view Stream's liquidity as "adequate." As of June 30, 2012, cash balances
were $11 million and will be supplemented by borrowing capacity of about $65
million under its proposed revolving credit facility, which replaces its
current ABL facility. We see coverage of uses in excess of 1.2x for the next
12 months and expect net sources to be positive during that time, even with a
15% to 20% decline in EBITDA from June 2012 last-12-month levels. We note that
the proposed term loan is covenant-lite, while maintenance covenants will
apply whenever the proposed revolving credit facility is drawn. In addition,
the new credit facility includes a $45 million delay draw facility, which will
provide a potential acquisition funding source, if necessary.
Our assessment of Stream's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations, assumptions, and factors:
-- Annual capital expenditures of about $50 million will likely result in
modest free cash flow of between $20 and $30 million over the next 12 months.
-- There will be borrowing capacity of $65 million on its proposed
revolving credit facility.
-- We also incorporate about $50 million of tuck-in, leverage-neutral
acquisition spending into the current rating.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Stream
Global, to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect following this
release.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that recent contract wins will
insulate the company from its exposure to weak global PC business conditions
and business presence in high-cost areas, enabling it to maintain consistent
leverage reduction prospects over the coming 12 months. We could downgrade the
rating if competitive or industry pressures reduce profitability such that
leverage, including restructuring costs, exceeds the low-5x area on a
sustained basis. The company's corporate credit rating is constrained at the
current 'B+' rating because of its private-equity ownership structure.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Stream Global Services Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
Senior Secured B+
Recovery Rating 4
New Rating
Stream Global Services Inc.
Senior Secured
US$290 mil term B bank ln due 2019 B+
Recovery Rating 4
Primary Credit Analyst: John D Moore, New York (1) 212-438-2140;
john_moore@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Martha P Toll-Reed, New York (1) 212-438-7867;
molly_toll-reed@standardandpoors.com
