May 30 () - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it revised its
recovery rating on Radnor, Pa.-based Penn Virginia Corp.'s senior
unsecured notes to '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%)
recovery in the event of a payment default, from '3'. The 'B' issue rating on
the senior unsecured notes remains unchanged.
Our revision reflects a decline in Penn Virginia's reserve valuation as of
March 31, 2012, at our stressed price deck assumptions of $45 per barrel of
West Texas Intermediate crude oil and $4 per million BTU of Henry Hub natural
gas.
RATINGS LIST
Penn Virginia Corp.
Corporate credit rating B/Negative/--
To From
Revised Recovery Rating
Senior unsecured notes B B
Recovery rating 4 3
